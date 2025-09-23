The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
20h

I think it’s time for the no confidence vote

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Camille's avatar
Camille
20h

I just pray for honest, just, moral people to rise up and stand for the good of the people they are supposed to serve. Money and power has corrupted too many 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture