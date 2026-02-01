We attended the Conservative Party of Canada Convention in Calgary in 2025, and while the federal party was busy staging unity votes and sharpening its national message, a quieter but consequential contest was unfolding in the background. The leadership race for the Conservative Party of British Columbia is now underway, and it is shaping up to be a defining moment for a province struggling with affordability, housing paralysis, crime, and a growing unease about whether the basic rules around property and investment still hold.

With those stakes in mind, we spent time tracking down several of the contenders in Calgary, catching them between panels, speeches, and side meetings. These were not polished keynote addresses or scripted announcements, but brief, candid exchanges in the margins of a national convention, where politicians tend to speak a little more plainly. What follows are those conversations, taken as snapshots of how different leadership hopefuls are diagnosing British Columbia’s problems and what they believe has gone wrong, before the race truly heats up back home.

A Brief Exchange With Darrell Jones

Darrell Jones is a longtime British Columbia business executive and first-time political candidate seeking the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia. He spent nearly five decades with the Pattison Food Group, including years as president of Save-On-Foods, and became widely known through the company’s “Darrell’s Deals” advertising. Jones retired in early 2025 and says concerns about affordability, property rights, and the size of government led him to enter the race. I spoke with him briefly at the Conservative Party of Canada Convention.

Dan Knight: You decided to put your hat into the race. Why now?

Jones: “Well, you know, I was born and raised locally and have lived here my whole life. Through the years, watching how things have changed, one of the biggest governments in the last 40 years has been very scary—for my grandchildren, for young people. And I believe that if we don’t change the government, people in the future won’t even be sure how they’re going to stay on the right path today. So my love for family, my love for this province, put me into this position. I want people to be able to go to bed at night and sleep, and make sure they can get up and make it.”

Dan Knight: I appreciate that. What’s your solution to the property-rights problem that we are seeing take place in Richmond in light of the Cowinchan case amd DRIPA?

Jones: “Well, I think we’re going to have to undo [DRIPA], okay? There’s no way [DRIPA] can stay in place. We’re going to have to pull it out. I don’t know what all the solutions are, and I’m not going to pretend that I know all the solutions to the problem, but I know the way the situation is right now isn’t working. And we’re going to continue to sit down with people, because we will, but we have to focus on them.”

Dan Knight: Cost of living is a big issue in British Columbia. You talked about kids and the next generation not being able to afford life here. How do you expand economic opportunity for the next generation?

Jones: “When you take a look at what’s going on recently, you can see the example. Over the last five years, government has grown by about 50%. There’s no long-term solution in that. What do you need to do? You need to go through each and every department and find out whether it’s being run efficiently or not. Then we can take the savings right from that and give that money back to the population. So taxes go down—literally go down. You look at the bureaucracy. It needs to be cheaper to build a home today. It can take six months just to get approvals. You can spend hundreds of thousands before you even get to the point where you have your property rights in place. Taking care of people is all about making government responsible again—focusing government on the most important things. That’s what we have to focus on: the people.”

Dan Knight: I appreciate your time. Thank you.

Jones: “No, it’s great. I really appreciate it.”

A Brief Exchange With Warren Hamm

Next, I spoke with Warren Ham, a businessman positioning himself as an outsider in the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia. Ham’s focus is squarely on affordability, housing, crime, and what he argues has been a serious erosion of investor confidence in the province.

Dan Knight: I’m with Warren Ham, candidate for the B.C. Conservative Party. Warren, why now?

Hamm: “Thanks, Dan. It’s great to be here with you here in Calgary. We don’t have any time left. We need a strong leader that’s going to take us through the next ten years. It’s so important that people get out and vote, support business, and understand that we’re going to make every effort to make communities safer. The team that we’re going to build is filled with amazing conservatives, and others included inside that large tent. I’m so excited to move forward. When the leadership race is on, we’re going to be in every small community in the province over the next three months. Get out and vote. Choose your leader.”

Dan Knight: There are three major issues in B.C. right now: affordability, housing, and crime. Land rights touch affordability and housing because we need investment to unlock the province’s potential, and people don’t want to invest in B.C. What are your thoughts on that, including DRIPA?

Hamm: “It’s a great question, Dan. It’s become apparent that the mismanagement of government over the last 15 years, and the failure of our government, including David Eby and his group, to properly defend British Columbians, has left us with the Cowichan decision that has everybody not only standing on their toes, but concerned about what the future looks like for wealth in this province. As we know, wealth in this province is built with land ownership and with the ability to share that wealth with your family as you retire. Most people’s wealth is built up in real estate. While this doesn’t include everyone, and we do have an affordability problem for young folks getting involved in the real estate market, it’s really due to the mismanagement over the last 15 years. DRIPA needs to be repealed, and we have to think about what vacuum is left once it’s repealed. Knowing it has to go is the first part, but understanding what will be left behind and what changes need to be brought forward to make sure that all people in this province, including First Nations, are handled fairly, and where we can retain wealth for all parties involved.”

Dan Knight: I appreciate it. Thank you.

Brief Exchange With Ian Black

I also caught up with Ian Black, a familiar name in British Columbia politics who brings a very different résumé to the race. A former MLA and cabinet minister, Black has spent years outside elected office as a technology executive and as president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. After time away from frontline politics, he has stepped back into the arena, and we spoke briefly during the Conservative Party of Canada Convention.

Dan Knight: You’ve been out of politics for a while. You were an MLA for quite a while, you ran federally for a bit, and now you’re coming back. Why?

Black: “Okay. So my story, and revisit, I’m a technology executive who took a segue into elected life, running in the 2005 election and the 2009 election, in Gordon Campbell’s government. I was his youngest MLA and cabinet minister, and I remember he used to ask me if I shaved every day or not. It was a great experience. I loved it. But I went back into the business community after that, and I stayed there until about a year and a half ago—actually, two years ago now—when I became desperately worried about the state of our country. I understand politics. I’ve been involved in it since I was 19, frankly. I’ve always been part of the political family. I’ve run twice provincially, and I really thought I was done with politics. I enjoy the business community. I run companies for a living. I’ve been president or CEO of five or six or seven companies now. My main expertise, and this is relevant, is that I’m a change agent. I’m a transformative change guy. I’m the guy they hire when things are not going well. I step into companies that are dysfunctional, often financially distressed, even insolvent in a couple of cases, and my job is to fix them—get teams focused on three or four common objectives, change up the table when needed, and get people achieving more together than they ever thought they could. And when I look at where we are now in British Columbia, it’s my fundamental concern for the state of the province that draws me back. It was really bad after the 1990s when the NDP were in for ten years. That’s what brought me into politics the first time—to be part of a team that wanted to make things better. That team took what was the worst-performing province in Canada across every economic measure and went from worst to first in about five years. That’s a similar challenge to what we face now. I love where I live. We can do so much better. And frankly, two of my children have left the province for opportunities in Ontario, and I’m not okay with that. My boys are 26 and 24.”

Dan Knight: Cost of living, housing, and crime are the major issues right now. Land rights seem to cut across all of them. Why?

Black: “The fact that we are having a conversation about whether we actually own our own homes—whether private property rights still exist—is the biggest indictment of the mismanagement of the NDP on this file over the last number of years. Private property rights define our economy. Our entire system of economy and commerce starts and ends with private property rights. If we don’t have that, we don’t have British Columbia.”

Dan Knight: I’d like your take on the Cowichan case and DRIPA.

Black: “The timing of this conversation is actually very fortuitous, because we put out a news release on this today. We’ve been working on this issue quite a lot in the last day or two. We have made it very clear that we are going to repeal DRIPA. We are going to repeal section 8.1 of the Interpretation Act of British Columbia, which has caused all of this chaos. This was a deliberate move by the current administration pursuing an ideological agenda that makes sense only to them, and it has caused investment to flee the province. This is no exaggeration at all. I’m hearing from people in the legal community weekly about clients walking away from $50-million expansions, $175-million warehouse and office projects, because they’re saying, ‘We can go anywhere. We’re not doing it here. There’s too much uncertainty.’ It’s an own goal by the current NDP administration. We need to undo those pieces and go back to where we were.”

Dan Knight: How does this affect Indigenous communities and reconciliation?

Black: “The NDP government has taken Indigenous relationships and First Nations reconciliation back ten years with what they’ve done here. The great irony is that once you ratify private property rights in British Columbia, Indigenous families get the same thing everyone else wants—a future for their kids that’s economically sound, safe, and allows them to raise their families the way they want. Five-point-seven million British Columbians want exactly the same thing.”

Dan Knight: What about pipelines and economic reconciliation?

Black: “I’m long on the record of being very, very pro pipeline. When I was president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, we chartered an Air Canada flight to Edmonton with business leaders, labour leaders, Indigenous leaders, and community leaders to make it clear that British Columbia supported getting our natural resources to tidewater. I’m very pro energy, pro extraction, and pro exporting by water. Economic reconciliation is a great term. When everybody is participating in economic growth and well-being, a lot of other problems go away. It’s amazing how well people get along when people can feed their kids, pay their bills, have a house, safe streets, and good hospitals. That’s where we need to get.”

Dan Knight: Yeah. Thank you so much.

I appreciate everyone who took a few moments to stop and speak with me in the middle of a busy convention. These were brief exchanges, taken on the fly, and they are only a starting point. Over the next couple of weeks, we are lining up other leadership contenders for longer, more in-depth podcast conversations. I also hope to have the opportunity to sit down again with Darrell Jones, Warren Ham, and Ian Black to dig deeper into their ideas, their records, and how they believe British Columbia finds its way out of the situation it is in.