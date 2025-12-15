At this point, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion: OneBC is done.

If this party were a television show, it wouldn’t be House of Cards or even Veep. It would be the worst kind of reality television, the kind where everyone gets drunk on camera, mistakes attention for legitimacy, and confuses performative outrage with leadership. Lots of flexing. Lots of chest-thumping. Endless confessionals. Very little discipline.

What’s unfolded over the past two days has been amateur hour in plain view.

We’ve watched senior figures air internal grievances in public, trade accusations on social media, issue dueling statements, and dump private disputes into the open as if that somehow proves moral seriousness. It doesn’t. And lets be clear, it’s insulting, not just to voters, but to the basic idea that politics requires judgment, restraint, and the self-control to know that not every internal argument belongs on the timeline.

Part of this mess stems from breathless claims that conversations were taking place behind the scenes, conversations about ‘cooperation,’ ‘alignment,’ or even a ‘potential merger,’ without the explicit consent of every personality involved. Cue the outrage. The betrayal narrative. The hand-wringing.

Let’s be serious.

In politics, conversations happen. Back-channel conversations happen. Exploratory talks happen. People feel each other out. Alliances are tested. Mergers are discussed. And lets also be clear that’s is not corruption, this is how politics actually works. Members talking to other political actors is not some unforgivable sin. And pretending otherwise isn’t principled; it’s childish.

What is unforgivable is this: knowingly splintering the right in British Columbia while David Eby and the NDP sit back and watch the opposition eat itself alive. And lets me also be clear; that’s not brave. That’s not noble. That’s not insurgent politics. It’s reckless vanity, and it all but guarantees the status quo keeps winning.

The fact that this reality was either ignored or dismissed tells you everything you need to know about the level of maturity at play and at this point, I genuinely don’t care who calls themselves the leader of this dumpster fire. Based on what we’ve all witnessed, none of them are fit to lead.

On one side, you have Dallas Brodie and her allies, who claim they were undermined internally, censored, and bullied, and who point to staff disputes, particularly surrounding communications hires, as the spark that ignited everything. Brodie’s own statement lays out her version in detail, alleging unethical behavior, internal protection of certain individuals, and actions she says violated the values she entered politics to defend.

On the other side, you have Tara Armstrong and the board, who paint a starkly different picture, one of erratic leadership, abusive conduct, severed communications, and unauthorized access to party systems. Their statement reads like an indictment, leaving no room for ambiguity and no acknowledgment that another version of events exists.

Pick your villain. Pick your hero. The truth is probably messier than either camp wants to admit.

What’s undeniable is that the entire thing has been litigated in public, in real time, with no discipline and no sense of proportion. That alone tells you everything you need to know.

Yes, Brodie held an event in Langley and filled a room with roughly 60 people. Fine. Congratulations. But filling a room with a loyal crowd is not pushing boundaries. It’s not momentum. It’s not proof of a movement. It’s a cult-adjacent signal at best. We’ve seen this movie before, federally, provincially, repeatedly. Swap Brodie for Maxime Bernier and you’ve got the same story, just scaled down and localized.

Here’s the part that actually disappoints me.

This didn’t have to end this way.

Had this party exercised discipline. Had leadership been steadier. Had egos been checked. Had firings not become weapons. Had accusations of “bullying” not been weaponized and broadcast for public consumption. Had internal disputes stayed internal, OneBC might have actually moved the needle.

The documentary showed flashes of something real: a willingness to challenge orthodoxies, to tell a compelling story, to capture attention outside legacy media, and to energize an audience that feels locked out of the conversation. I’ve said this in private and I’ll say it again publicly, I was impressed by the vision behind it.

But here’s the iron law of politics: large groups of people default to incompetence unless they share a clear, fixed goal.

What’s obvious in hindsight is that once OneBC started to gain attention, the goal changed. Priorities shifted. Personal loyalties hardened. Power became the point. And the moment that happened, the project began to tear itself apart from the seams.

Movements don’t die because of external enemies.

They die because they can’t govern themselves.

And OneBC proved, in spectacular fashion, that it couldn’t.

That’s the end of the story and this is the last time I’ll write about it.