The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
7h

Where is the protection of children in this ruling? What does it say about the people making and enforcing laws? What does it really say about the values of a country when the vulnerable are not protected?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Beth's avatar
Beth
6h

The 5 judges need to be THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED! It's not like they're innocent. I smell evil at its very core. Read: Lawyer Lisa, Kelsi Sheren and Elizabeth Nickson's posts today for a big bold better understanding of wtaf is REALLY going on in this sick society. It's a worldwide swamp of evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture