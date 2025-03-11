I really had to think about this one. I mean, really think about it. Because at first glance, it looks like the BC Conservative Party is falling apart—just like the media wants you to believe. Two MLAs walked out. People are throwing around words like “implosion.” And if you don’t stop to really look at what’s happening, you might think this is the beginning of the end for John Rustad and the BC Conservatives.

This all started with Dallas Brodie, a newly elected BC Conservative MLA who, to put it bluntly, took a flamethrower to her own party on a podcast. She didn’t just question the reconciliation industry—the multi-billion-dollar lobbying machine that dictates Indigenous policy in Canada, shutting down debate and labeling anyone who questions it as a racist—she actively attacked her own colleagues while doing it.

Now, did she phrase her criticism in the best possible way? Probably not. But was it a fireable offense? Of course not. Or at least, it wouldn’t have been—if she had stopped at challenging the mainstream narrative. That would have been controversial, sure, but it also would have been exactly the kind of fight the BC Conservatives were elected to have.

But that’s not what she did. Instead, Brodie went after her own team. She started publicly trashing the BC Conservatives, accusing them of being fake conservatives, saying they should really be in the NDP, and essentially handing the media the exact talking points they needed to tear the party apart. But let’s be clear—this wasn’t just about free speech. It wasn’t just about questioning reconciliation. This was about an MLA who decided to torch her own team on the way out the door.

And that’s a huge difference.

Because let’s be honest: nobody knew who the hell Dallas Brodie was before the election. Nobody. She wasn’t some political superstar. She wasn’t a household name. She wasn’t bringing in votes because of her deep ideological convictions. She got elected because she was running under the BC Conservative banner. Period. If you swapped her out with any other warm body, they would have won the exact same way.

And what did she do with that opportunity? Did she focus on fighting the NDP? Did she work to strengthen the party? No. She got on a podcast and called out her own colleagues. She accused other BC Conservative MLAs of secretly being NDP, actively working against the party. Now, was she right? Who knows? But does that matter? No. Because the second you start publicly attacking your own team, you stop being an asset and start being a liability.

Let me put it this way—if Brodie worked at my company, I’d fire her too. And fast. You don’t get to show up, get handed an opportunity, and then immediately start causing internal chaos. That’s not “free speech.” That’s bad judgment.

And then there are the two MLAs who jumped ship with her—Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong. Let’s not pretend they’re some brave band of revolutionaries. These people were also complete unknowns before they ran under the BC Conservative banner. And now they’re acting like they were personally betrayed, like they were elected because of their own popularity and not because voters just wanted something—anything—that wasn’t the NDP.

So what’s their plan now? To start their own conservative party? Oh yeah, that’ll work. Because right-wing voters in BC love when conservatives split into five different factions and hand another easy victory to the NDP. Smart thinking, guys. Really strategic.

And here’s the thing: I get why people are upset with John Rustad for kicking her out. He’s trying to walk this impossible line—being conservative enough to capture the anti-woke base but “mainstream” enough to not get completely annihilated by the media. And yeah, maybe that’s not the most heroic stance in the world. But he’s doing what every successful conservative leader has to do—keep the party together, keep the media attacks to a minimum, and stay focused on winning elections.

Yes, Brodie was raising legitimate concerns about the reconciliation industry and the lobbying forces that profit from it. And yes, we should be having that conversation. The entire reconciliation process has turned into a billion-dollar machine that politicians, NGOs, and activist groups all benefit from—while the actual people who were harmed? They’re still suffering. Look at the numbers. Look at addiction rates, homelessness, poverty—how has reconciliation actually helped Indigenous people? That’s a discussion that should be happening.

But here’s the part that nobody wants to talk about: Brodie wasn’t just questioning reconciliation. She wasn’t just speaking her mind. She was calling out her own party.

She was publicly attacking fellow BC Conservative MLAs—accusing them of being NDP plants, suggesting that the people she was supposed to be working with were secretly working against her. That’s not just free speech. That’s internal sabotage.

And this is why I think John Rustad made the right call.

Now, you might be thinking: What the hell, Dan? She was just telling the truth! Well, yes and no. If she had just been making a case against Indigenous lobbying power—fine. That’s a debate worth having. But when you go on a public platform and start torching your own team, when you actively create division inside your own party, you’re not helping. You’re not strengthening the movement. You’re weakening it.

That’s the whole point here. Winning. Elections. Not self-sabotaging. Not infighting. Not making it easy for the NDP to paint the BC Conservatives as a bunch of lunatics who can’t govern themselves, let alone a province.

So yeah, Rustad made the right call. Not because Brodie asked tough questions, but because she forgot who put her in that seat in the first place. She wasn’t there to wage a war inside her own party. She was there to fight the real enemy—the NDP. And if she couldn’t figure that out, then she had to go. Simple as that.