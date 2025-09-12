Look, I’ve been watching this Charlie Kirk story obsessively. Rabidly. And I haven’t been writing or posting much because, quite frankly, I’m angry. Not the kind of political irritation you feel when Ottawa rams through another bad policy, but the deep, unsettled anger that comes when you realize we’ve crossed a line that can’t be uncrossed.

Charlie Kirk whatever you thought of him was assassinated. Shot dead while speaking on a college campus, in front of thousands of students, at an event about free speech. Think about that. That wasn’t random violence. That wasn’t “gun crime.” That was a political killing, plain and simple.

And the truth is, I can’t stop turning it over in my mind. How did we get here? How did we get to a point where a young man, barely out of school, decides the answer to a voice he doesn’t like is to silence it permanently with a rifle?

Now, why should Canadians care? Because what happens in the United States always bleeds over our border. The same activists, the same so-called “anti-fascist” groups that treat speech as violence, are active right here in Canada. And when speech is treated as violence, violence becomes the response. That’s exactly what we just saw.

Disagree with Charlie Kirk? Fine. Argue with him, protest him, ignore him if you want. But putting a bullet in his neck? That’s not disagreement. That’s tyranny. And make no mistake — it’s meant to send a message: if you challenge the narrative, if you dare to speak out against the progressive orthodoxy, you might end up dead.

And yet, as dark as that is, there’s still hope in the West. Because there is still God. And because of Him, there are still people who choose right over wrong, even when it costs them everything. Which brings me to the parents of the accused assassin. They turned him in. Imagine that for a moment. Your own son. Twenty-two years old. You find out he pulled the trigger on a public figure, and you pick up the phone. That takes courage. That takes values. And the fact they went to a pastor first, not a lawyer, not a spin doctor, but a pastor, tells you everything about where their moral compass points.

And here’s what really makes me angry. This young man didn’t just take Charlie Kirk’s life. He detonated his own family’s life in the process. He changed the course of his parents’ lives forever. Imagine the guilt. Imagine the shame. It’s likely they’ll suffer at work, lose friends, be whispered about for years. They’ve effectively lost their son, and not in some noble way, but to a senseless, evil act that can never be undone.

And then, of course, there’s Charlie’s family. His wife. His kids. They’re without a husband and a father. And it’s not just them. Everyone Charlie touched, the students, the movement he built, the people who found courage through his words, all of them are worse off today because of this.

But here’s the question I keep coming back to: how does someone get here? How does a 22-year-old decide the answer to ideas he doesn’t like is murder? This wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment fight. This was premeditated. Planned. Methodical. He set up his rifle, looked down the barrel, and made a decision. That’s not impulsive, it was thought out, and if you think it through… that’s cold.

And the psychology of it… honestly, I don’t know if we’ll ever fully understand. I can understand the mechanics, the primal element. Predator versus predator. Lion against lion. The release of violence. There’s something almost intoxicating in it, almost sexual, the repression, the rage, the eruption. I get that because I’ve felt some of it. Anyone who’s ever been bullied, anyone who’s ever thrown a punch and landed it, knows what I mean. In that one instant, when your fist connects and you dominate another man, there’s a part of your brain that whispers: you’re untouchable. I can imagine the killer chasing that feeling.

But here’s the difference. In a fight… knuckle to knuckle… both sides know what they’ve signed up for. That’s primal, yes, but it’s honest. To set up a rifle, to stare down a scope at a man who doesn’t even know you exist, who has never once thought about you… that’s something else. That’s cold. That’s cowardly.

Charlie Kirk never spent a second of his life thinking about this 22-year-old kid. And yet this young man, in his twisted psychology, thought about Charlie endlessly. Obsessed over him. Convinced himself that killing Kirk was some kind of answer.

And that’s what gnaws at me. What feeds that darkness? What made him believe that the solution to Charlie Kirk’s words… WORDS… was a bullet in the neck?

So what poisoned this kid’s mind? Was it TikTok? hours of doomscrolling, rage-bait clips designed by the Chinese Communist Party to rot the brains of young men? You think that’s crazy? It’s not. That app is engineered, line by line of code, in Beijing. They know exactly what it does. And ask yourself: is it really so far-fetched that an algorithm built by America’s enemy would convince a 22-year-old that killing Charlie Kirk was some kind of answer? That’s not just random. That looks a lot like social engineering.

Or maybe it wasn’t China at all. Maybe it was Reddit. Maybe it was 4chan. Maybe it was the video game culture where you can rack up a kill streak, respawn, and do it all over again. No consequences. No morality. Just the cheap thrill of domination. You marinate in that long enough, and reality starts to blur.

Or maybe it was even simpler: his teachers. The classrooms that told him free speech was dangerous. That disagreement was hate. That people like Charlie Kirk weren’t opponents to argue with, they were enemies to be destroyed.

And that’s the hardest part. We can speculate all night… TikTok, Beijing, Reddit, video games, schools, ideology. Maybe it was one of those things. Maybe it was all of them. But the truth is, we may never have the answer.

A young man pulled a trigger and in a single instant destroyed not just Charlie Kirk’s life, but his own, his parents’, his family’s, his community’s. He left scars that will never heal. And for what? To silence a man who stood on stage and said words?

That’s the world we’re living in now. A world where speech is treated as violence and violence becomes the answer. It should terrify you. It terrifies me.

I don’t know how we got here. And I don’t know how we get out.

I don’t know. I might never know.

But despite that I will keep going. I will keep speaking.

And let me say one last thing. To anyone out there who thinks Charlie Kirk’s murder was justified, to anyone who smugly mutters that disgusting line, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” as if talking to college students about ideas, about free speech, about truth, is somehow “stupid” let me be absolutely clear.

In the words of Ben Shapiro: fuck you.

You’re not clever. You’re not brave. You’re not righteous. You’re the problem. You’re the proof that our culture is collapsing into cruelty, where disagreement isn’t debated, it’s eliminated. And if you celebrate assassination, you are no different from the assassin himself.