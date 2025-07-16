What an absolute grift.

It’s not often I’m enraged, usually I’m just indignant, but this? This is beyond parody. A non-binary American, claiming refugee status in Canada, because... what? They might be misgendered back home? This is the level of delusion we’ve reached. Not fleeing war, not fleeing cartel violence, not escaping religious persecution—fleeing pronouns.

According to The Globe and Mail, Canada has halted the deportation of a non-binary American who claimed they’d be persecuted in the United States the most tolerant country on Earth because of Donald Trump’s mean tweets and executive orders.

Let’s get this straight: a 24-year-old multimedia artist from Minnesota comes to Canada as a visitor, overstays their welcome, fails to get proper documentation, and rather than go home and face the terrifying horror of being referred to by their biological sex, they apply for refugee status.

And a Canadian judge appointed, of course, under Carneys’s ever-progressive regime buys it. Not only halts the deportation, but slams the immigration department for not taking this gender panic asylum application seriously enough.

This is real. This is where we are.

You used to need to flee war, famine, or tyranny to qualify for refugee status. Now, you just need to feel uncomfortable in a red state. Apparently, Mississippi is now equivalent to Mogadishu if you don’t like being called “he.”

And the judge? Julie Blackhawk Canada’s first Indigenous woman on the Federal Court rules that the immigration officer’s decision was “flawed and unreasonable” because the briefing materials didn’t account for the latest TikTok gender theory updates.

I’m sorry, but what are we doing here?

We’ve crossed into full-blown delusion. This isn’t immigration. It’s performance art.

And the performance? "Help, I’m oppressed because the U.S. government won't let me choose ‘X’ on my passport!"

Meanwhile, this individual—engaged to a Canadian social media influencer, naturally—gets to stay in Canada indefinitely while this circus plays out in court, because they have a “reasonable fear” of persecution. Fear of what exactly? Facts? Biology?

This is a political stunt turned into legal precedent.

The activist lawyers are celebrating. They’re calling it “exciting” and “historic.” Of course they are—because now, identity is asylum. Every emotionally distressed gender theorist with a Wi-Fi signal is now a protected class in Canada.

And let’s not forget what this is really about: bashing Trump.

The judge didn’t cite actual persecution. No physical harm, no criminal charges. Just vibes. The “scary climate” created by Trump’s executive orders. You know, the ones that say men can’t compete in women’s sports, you need a real gender marker on a passport, and you can’t be assigned to a women’s prison if you were born male.

These aren’t radical ideas—they’re common sense. But common sense is now persecution if it offends someone’s gender identity.

Let’s state the obvious: If being misgendered is now grounds for asylum, what’s next? So if misgendering is persecution, can conservatives flee Canada every time the CBC slanders them as “far-right”? Or is victimhood still a left-wing exclusive?

Lets be clear: This isn’t compassion it’s a progressive hall of mirrors. And Canadians are footing the bill. And For what? For a self-declared non-binary refugee whose greatest fear is having to travel through Alabama.

This is the modern Left in action: identity over law, feelings over facts, ideology over sovereignty. This isn’t even immigration policy. This is cosplay with legal consequences. We’ve replaced law with lifestyle. Security with sensitivity. Sovereignty with sob stories.

And now, a Federal Court judge has decided that being “non-binary” in America land of rainbow crosswalks and preferred pronouns on Pentagon memos is just too dangerous to bear.

So this person gets to stay in Canada. No rules followed. No documents filed. Just feelings validated. And the rest of us? We get to foot the bill for this ideological circus.

YOUR. TAX. DOLLARS. AT. WORK. PEOPLE.

You can’t run a country on delusion.

But you can destroy one that way.