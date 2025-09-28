The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
N. Kim Avery's avatar
N. Kim Avery
13h

Thank you Dan Knight. This excellent article puts a microscope on the sickening reality that has become our country. This is no longer the strong, free and prosperous country our forefathers built with hard work, determination and sacrifice. This evil, power hungry, virtue signalling government (with the help of the bought and paid for media) has engineered a political and cultural coup. Complacent, entitled and uninformed citizens have been completely duped and are being led to the slaughter. Most people, if they actually knew what is going on would never agree to this madness. People need to know what is really happening before we are at the edge of the cliff. It is incumbent upon those of us who know understand this to spread the word. We need to change the narrative. The future of our country and generations to come depends on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Powell's avatar
John Powell
14h

On the “left “ side

Of the political spectrum….

The government Does not speak for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture