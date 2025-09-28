This whole thing reads like satire. A 19-year-old walks into a museum with a fire extinguisher full of pink paint—because nothing says “save the planet” like destroying exhibits that children actually came to see. He sprays down a dinosaur replica, scares families, wastes police resources, and leaves the taxpayers with an $11,000 cleanup bill. And why did he do it? Because his handlers at Last Generation Canada told him it would make him a hero. This is a group that thinks blocking traffic is “brave,” setting baby carriages on fire is “symbolic,” and vandalizing public property is “awareness.”

And according to the Globe and Mail, the sentencing was supposed to be “justice.” Right. Let’s do the math. The cleanup bill alone was $11,000—that’s just to wash pink paint off the dinosaur. But that’s not the full price tag, not even close. Add in the police officers who had to show up, the museum staff pulled off their jobs, the lawyers, the judge, the clerks, the courthouse staff—all of it paid for by you. Taxpayer-funded from start to finish.

And what do you get for footing the bill? Do you get restitution? Do you get accountability? Do you even get the satisfaction of seeing justice served? Of course not. He pled guilty to mischief over $5,000, a serious charge, but walked away with a conditional discharge. Translation: keep your nose clean for a bit, sit through some “service hours,” and the whole thing disappears like it never happened.

And those 150 hours of “community service”? Don’t picture him in an orange vest hauling trash or scraping gum off sidewalks. No, his “sentence” is volunteering at a social justice organization, basically a semester abroad in woke activism. More meetings, more lectures, more indoctrination. This sentencing was a taxpayer-subsidized internship in radical politics.

And the coverage is nauseating. They don’t describe a vandal with a fire extinguisher, they describe a sensitive poet who wept about climate change while humming Taylor Swift songs in a holding cell. They’re not reporting a crime; they’re writing fan fiction. This isn’t journalism, it’s PR. It’s marketing for a movement that thrives on disruption, and it’s dressed up as a human-interest story to make you forget about the taxpayers left holding the bill.

I think the most nauseating part about all of this is the bigger picture. These aren’t just random kids with paint cans and megaphones. This is a whole machine, leftist activism that feels less like grassroots outrage and more like it’s been coordinated, polished, and funded. Funded by whom? NGOs, global foundations, and yes, taxpayers. You.

And when you look at the megaphones of this machine—the leftist publications, the ones like CultMTR or the so-called “Canadian Anti-Hate Network”—what do you find? They’re not independent. They’re not grassroots. They’re subsidized. Propped up by government grants, funded in part with your tax dollars.

Take CAHN. This group has pocketed nearly a million dollars in federal money since 2020—hundreds of thousands from Public Safety Canada, another $440,000 from Canadian Heritage’s anti-racism programs. In 2021 alone, they were cutting ribbons on a $200,000 “community resilience” grant. When you look at it from a hundred miles up this certainly looks like state-sponsored activism.

Think about how insane this is. Ordinary Canadians don’t want this. Nobody wants Palestine protesters blocking traffic. Nobody wants climate fanatics shutting down railways, vandalizing museums, and snarling up the roads so people can’t get to work. Nobody asked for this. And yet, here we are paying for it. You’re not just tolerating this chaos, you’re subsidizing it.

It’s entirely taxpayer-funded, and it’s bullshit. All of it. Every puff piece, every “community service” internship, every rescinded fine, the system is greasing the wheels for activists who break the law, while punishing ordinary people who just want to live their lives.

Lets be clear, community service used to mean something. It meant picking up trash, cleaning graffiti, scrubbing toilets, mowing lawns—work that actually served the community you disrespected. But not anymore. Not in Canada’s liberal paradise. No, in Mark Carney’s globalist daycare, “community service” means activism training. It means giving vandals exactly what they want: more time in the cult.

This kid should have been out there in an orange vest, sweating under the sun, hauling garbage bags until his hands blistered. He should have been scrubbing every inch of sidewalk his friends glued themselves to, scraping their slogans off government buildings. That’s justice. That’s humility. Instead, he got a résumé booster. A networking opportunity. A pipeline to the climate-activist aristocracy.

And the Globe and Mail—God bless them—writes about it like it’s some epic coming-of-age story. They talk about his “nerdy glasses,” his flute, his tears over climate despair—as if vandalism is just the natural next step for sensitive young men. They actually want you to feel sorry for this kid. Sorry that society is “too cruel” to understand his little tantrum with a fire extinguisher full of paint.

These are the same people, the Globe and Mail, who spent months painting the truckers as racists, as terrorists, as an existential threat to Canada. Ordinary people in pickups, waving flags, honking horns, demanding their basic rights back. And what was their slogan? “My body, my choice.” Remember that one? The line the Left has screamed for decades. Suddenly, when it wasn’t about abortion but about forced vaccines, about government mandates, the slogan was dangerous extremism. This it the same publication that lives off your wallet. Just this year, they pocketed $2,062,409.41 from the government’s new Online News Act fund money forced out of Google and funneled through Ottawa’s Canadian Journalism Collective. On top of that, they rake in millions more every year through the federal Journalism Labour Tax Credit, a payroll subsidy worth up to $29,750 per newsroom employee. With over 200 journalists on staff, that’s easily another $6 to $9 million annually in taxpayer support.

So yes, the same paper that romanticizes a 19-year-old vandal with a fire extinguisher, and demonizes working-class Canadians in trucks, is bankrolled by you. Your tax dollars are paying for their propaganda.

Let’s look at the Palestine protests. Ottawa issued 17 noise bylaw fines for megaphones and loudspeakers, about $400 a ticket. Not huge, but still a consequence. And then what happened? The city prosecutor stepped in and quietly rescinded all of them. Why? Because apparently the “cost of collection outweighed the public benefit.”

And here’s where the hypocrisy stinks. These are the same officials, the same city, that treated honking truck horns during the Freedom Convoy like it was the end of civilization. They slapped protesters with thousands in fines, froze their bank accounts, dragged them off in handcuffs.

But now? People are blasting megaphones for hours in the streets, shutting down traffic, snarling up Ottawa, and their fines get wiped off the books. No consequences, no accountability, just a wink and a nod from the prosecutor.

And here’s the kicker, look at the price tag. The federal Department of Justice alone has blown $21,031,000 on convoy-related civil litigation. Add in the Public Order Emergency Commission, the Rouleau inquiry, Trudeau’s taxpayer-funded excuse machine, that cost another $17,478,831. That’s nearly $40 million federally, not counting the $36 million Ottawa itself spent on policing.

And now? People are blasting megaphones for hours in the streets, blocking traffic, shutting down Ottawa and the prosecutor tells us it’s “not in the public interest” to pursue their fines. Not worth the effort. Really? It was worth $40 million to crush the truckers, but it’s not worth a few thousand bucks to hold Palestine protesters accountable?

And here’s the bigger picture. There’s a reason crime is rampant on our streets. There’s a reason Palestinian protesters felt perfectly safe harassing Jewish Canadians in broad daylight. And there’s a reason a 19-year-old climate activist felt bold enough to waltz into a taxpayer-funded museum and vandalize a dinosaur exhibit.

Because the lesson is obvious: so long as you’re on the “right” side of the political spectrum the side approved by Trudeau, by Carney, by the media class, nothing matters. The laws don’t apply to you. Consequences don’t exist.

You’re rewarded, not punished. You’re romanticized, not condemned. You’re funded, not fined. Meanwhile, ordinary Canadians who step one inch out of line are crushed under the full weight of the state.

That’s why this country feels broken. Because it is. The people in charge don’t even pretend anymore. They enforce the law selectively, they spend millions prosecuting truckers for honking their horns, and then they let leftist activists off the hook with a smile and a subsidy.

And what’s the message? If you play by the rules, if you work hard, if you pay your taxes, you’re the sucker. But if you scream loud enough, block traffic, vandalize property, or harass people in the streets as long as it’s in service of the approved ideology you’re celebrated. You’re protected. You’re untouchable.

This isn’t fairness. This isn’t justice. It’s a rigged game, run by cowards, enforced by hypocrites, and paid for by you.

That’s why this country feels broken. Because it is. But it doesn’t have to stay that way. Canada was built by people who worked hard, obeyed the law, raised families, and believed in fairness. They didn’t vandalize museums, they didn’t block traffic, they didn’t get handouts for activism. They built something real, something worth defending.

Now the people in charge are tearing it apart, protecting radicals while punishing ordinary citizens. They think you won’t notice. They think you’ll just accept it. But Canadians deserve better. They deserve a country where the law is applied equally, where protest isn’t a privilege for the Left, and where taxpayers aren’t forced to fund their own humiliation.

The question is: how much longer are Canadians willing to tolerate a system this corrupt, this unfair, and this openly hostile to the very people who built the country?