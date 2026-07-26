The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
3d

OMG!! OMG Dan Knight! I’ve not read anything in the past decade that captures every aspect of our decaying country, the multitude of causes, and how it perpetuates itself day after day after day! There are a great many Canadians who do speak their mind, who do as much as we can to try and stop this Markist ravaging of a great democracy, who are aghast at the depth of political corruption. In the not too distant future we all will end up in jail as the passage of legislations removing freedom of speech starts to be policed! To see it spelled out as journalistically precise as you have done and supported by actual truthful facts Dan…....it is something that for me at least, justifies my every thought, my every bit of knowledge and truthful example of political rot! It supports every intense feeling of disgust I feel toward this evil globalist Carney and his minions that call themselves Liberals!!

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Dan Vandenbrink's avatar
Dan Vandenbrink
3d

Well said , if cbc wanted to be fair , run a month long campaign on how the condo bailout is terrible for Canadians , but instead … crickets ,

We are a narco state , the arctic mexico. When you accept it , then you can start to fix it .

Liberals have fallen so far from what they used to be. Alot of Canadians are just frogs in the slowly warming pot ,

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