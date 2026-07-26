Canadian Press photo, taken April 17, 2024, during Question Period in the House of Commons. Photographer: Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press





There’s a conversation happening among Conservatives right now about what it actually means to be a Conservative. Principles. Identity. Culture. Limited government. Fiscal responsibility. Canada First. All of it matters. But let’s stop pretending that’s the real fight.

My problem isn’t a philosophy seminar. It’s practical. The second we give any government a free pass is the second corruption digs in and starts making itself at home. Once it’s comfortable, it doesn’t leave just because you swap the guy at the podium.

Look at the record.

In 2016 we got the cash-for-access fundraisers. High-ticket private events where donors paid real money for face time with the Prime Minister and cabinet. Some of those donors had China-linked interests. The Liberals sold themselves as the party of “open and accountable government.” Ten years later that same donor-class model is still how influence gets bought and sold. We just stopped acting surprised.

Then 2016 and 2017 delivered the Aga Khan vacation. Justin Trudeau and family accepted a free trip to a private island complete with helicopter rides from the Aga Khan. The Aga Khan Foundation was already taking federal money. The Ethics Commissioner found Trudeau in violation of the Conflict of Interest Act. First sitting prime minister to earn that particular badge. He apologized. Everyone moved on. Classic.

Fast forward to 2018 and 2019. SNC-Lavalin. The Prime Minister’s Office leaned hard on Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to hand a deferred prosecution agreement to a company facing serious fraud and corruption charges. She said no. The pressure continued anyway. The Ethics Commissioner found Trudeau in violation again. Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott got the political equivalent of a cement overcoat. Gerald Butts walked. The company later pleaded guilty. The system absorbed the hit and kept rolling like nothing happened.

In 2020 we got WE Charity. A sole-source contract to run a nearly billion-dollar student grant program. The Trudeau family had been collecting speaking fees from WE for years. The Ethics Commissioner cleared Trudeau on the narrow technical rules but found Bill Morneau in violation. Morneau resigned. The program collapsed. WE’s Canadian operations packed up. Another chapter closed with the usual shrug.

Then ArriveCan. An $80,000 estimate that somehow ballooned into a multi-tens-of-millions dumpster fire. Auditor General Karen Hogan said the bookkeeping was the worst she had ever seen. A two-person firm called GC Strategies walked off with roughly $20 million while helping write the rules for the contracts they later won. Companies linked to the same people had already pulled more than $100 million in federal contracts over the years. The system kept writing cheques like it was a sport.

Look at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation and the China-linked donations. Money from sources with Beijing ties. CSIS had already waved the red flags. The foundation initially spun the origin of the cash. Board and CEO eventually resigned. Funds got returned. Another “lesson learned” that somehow never touched the incentives that created the problem in the first place.

By 2023 and 2024 we had the SDTC green fund, the one people correctly started calling a slush fund. Auditor General found $59 million handed to ineligible projects. Dozens of conflicted decisions involving board members, tied to hundreds of millions more. The chair approved funding that benefited her own company. Ethics findings followed. The whole operation got folded into the National Research Council. Another institution quietly reorganized after the damage was already done.

Now we have Mark Carney. Different face. Same operating system.

This is the same guy who spent years as co-chair of GFANZ, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. The big climate finance vehicle that tried to line up trillions in private capital behind net-zero targets and transition plans. American lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee brought him in for a transcribed interview in 2024 because they wanted to know what the hell was actually going on with these climate coalitions. They were looking at whether asset managers and banks were coordinating in ways that looked a lot like collusion under the banner of ESG and decarbonization. Carney got the questions. The same network that was busy telling companies what they should and should not finance was suddenly being asked to explain itself under oath in Washington.

That was the Carney of Brookfield and climate finance. Head of transition investing. Chair of the asset management side. The guy collecting shares, options, and performance pay while pushing the transition agenda that happened to align with the portfolios he was overseeing. Fast forward to the Prime Minister’s Office and suddenly we are told the ethics screen and the blind trust have everything under control. He has been recused from at least seventeen government decisions covering tax files, housing measures, energy discussions, and more because of those Brookfield ties. The screen is managed by his own chief of staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council. Critics keep pointing out that large parts of the Brookfield universe still sit outside the practical reach of that screen, and that residual instruments mean he can still benefit if those holdings rise in value. The blind trust is never truly blind when the person who put the assets in knows exactly what went in.

Meanwhile the housing announcements keep coming. Billions directed at converting or acquiring unsold condos and cutting development charges. It gets sold as affordability. From the ground it looks a lot more like helping developers and lenders manage a glut of inventory they cannot move at the prices they want. The same consulting and donor class that knew how to work the Trudeau system did not pack up and leave. They updated the letterhead, kept the relationships, and adjusted to the new name on the door.

Different salesman. Same product. The ethics paperwork is thicker now. The structural problem is not.



So the real question isn’t just what it means to be a Conservative. The harder question is why voters keep accepting this. Is it because the mainstream media, led by the CBC, has largely stopped doing sustained accountability work when the target is Liberal? A story that damages the Liberals gets forty-eight hours of coverage before the narrative managers move on to the next distraction. Meanwhile the same outlets will spend weeks and months amplifying every Conservative misstep, real or invented, as if the republic itself is on the line.

The CBC is not some neutral referee. It is the publicly funded flagship of the mainstream media. These are government employees. They have institutional interests. They understand who their golden goose has been. A Liberal government that keeps the funding flowing and the cultural priorities aligned is a known quantity. A Conservative government that might actually cut, reform, or demand results is an existential threat to the apparatus. So of course they work overtime to protect the brand that sustains them and to paint the alternative as dangerous. Expecting that machine to lead the charge against the system that pays its bills is pure fantasy.

Then there are the polls. Phrasing matters. Ask Canadians if they oppose Donald Trump and you get the comfortable majority answer everyone already expects. Cool. Now rephrase the questions the way reality actually works. Do you support Mark Carney’s ongoing conflicts of interest? Yes or no. Do you support tens of millions of dollars going to a QR code app that was supposed to cost pocket change? Do you support a condo bailout that keeps housing prices elevated for the people who already own the inventory? Do you support Mark Carney handling the housing file while residual financial interests and ethics screens keep him out of key decisions? Ask those questions cleanly and the numbers start looking a lot less flattering for the people currently in charge.

And let me be frank, switching the leader is not enough. Changing the name on the door does nothing. The same handlers are still there. The same preferred consultants. The same bureaucratic incentives. The same people who learned exactly how to work the last regime are still collecting paycheques and writing the rules. What we are looking at is not a string of unfortunate mistakes. It is a bloated, self-protecting bureaucracy with a serious corruption problem that has been allowed to fester because no one with power was willing to pay the political price of ripping it out by the roots.

This is not theory. This is the country. Canada is supposed to be a place where the rules apply to everyone. Where people who work hard can get ahead without the system being quietly rigged for the connected. When that stops being true, the place starts to rot. And it is rotting.

Compromise with that system is how it survives. Soft language is how it survives. Pretending a new face fixes a structural problem is how it survives. Identifying it clearly and demanding it be torn out is the only approach that treats the pattern with the seriousness it deserves.

In the end it does not matter what it means to be a Conservative. The labels can wait. The identity debates can wait. The real questions facing this country are simpler and they cut deeper.

Do you support corruption?

Do you support decay?

Because that is the choice we make every single time we look away. Canada is still worth defending. The people who built it, the ones who still get up every morning and go to work, the ones who just want their kids to own a home and keep more of what they earn, those people deserve better than a system that treats them like marks. Accountability is not optional. The moment we decide it is, we stop being citizens of a serious country and start accepting managed decline.

The choice is still ours. Act like it.





