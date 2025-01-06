OP-ED Trudeau’s Last Stand, Resignation Rumors Swirl as Liberals Face Political Oblivion
With Polls in Free Fall and a Caucus Revolt Brewing, Analyst believe the Liberals will Bet on Identity Politics to Distract Canadians From Nine Years of Failure
Good morning, Canada! It’s Monday, January 6th, and welcome to The Opposition with Dan Knight. If you haven’t already, crank up Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again, because the Liberal Party is hitting all the same notes in their spectacular fall from grace. Rumors are swirling that today Justin Trudeau, the king of platitudes and bad policies, might finally c…