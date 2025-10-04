The Opposition with Dan Knight

Jim McMurtry
9h

“Lindsay told the truth. She said the orange shirt is a lie. And she was right. Go to Kamloops and see for yourself. A massive orange billboard. The words ‘Every Child Matters.’ And right beside it? The number 215. Those ‘215 anomalies’ that were sold to Canadians as confirmed graves. As murdered children.”

Dan Knight is right on the money. The country is giving away the store over a lie.

Sherry
10h

Well said Dan. The federal conservatives need to be different from the Liberals as well and allow MPs to speak up.

