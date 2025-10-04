What exactly is the soul of the BC Conservative Party? I thought I knew. I thought it was about principle. About saying the true thing, even when it makes people uncomfortable. About being the one party that doesn’t kneel to the mob. But after the firing of Lindsay Shepherd, I’m not so sure anymore.

Because think about this for a second… what is the point of having a conservative party if it acts exactly like the NDP or the Liberals when the outrage machine starts screaming? Isn’t the whole point of opposition to oppose? To stand in front of the mob and say, “No, actually, we’re not going to repeat your lies just because they make you feel good.” That’s what courage looks like. That’s why people put their hopes in the Conservatives. And yet when the moment came, they folded.

And lets be clear, Lindsay Shepherd wasn’t just some random staffer. She was the walking proof of what the BC Conservatives claim to be. She became a national figure in 2017 at Wilfrid Laurier University, when she was dragged into a closed-door interrogation by professors and administrators for showing a video clip of Jordan Peterson debating gender pronouns. She recorded that meeting and exposed the authoritarian rot inside our universities. That one act made her a symbol of free speech in Canada. She became known for standing up to the mob, for refusing to apologize for telling the truth.

So when she joined the BC Conservatives, it wasn’t just another hire. It was a statement. It told voters: this is a party that values free expression, that will stand by people who tell the truth when it’s unpopular. She gave the party credibility not the fake kind you get from consultants or focus groups, but real legitimacy built on courage.

Lindsay Shepherd said it plainly: “The Orange Shirt and the Orange Flag perpetuate untruths about Canadian history.” She called it a “fake flag,” a “disgrace” to see it flying in front of the Legislature, and a “shirt of lies” framed beside the coat of arms.

For that, she was fired. Not by the NDP. Not by the Liberals. She was fired by John Rustad, leader of the BC Conservatives, the man who built his brand on supposedly standing up to the mob.

So the question is unavoidable: what does the orange shirt really mean? Well, it depends who you ask.

The original story is simple. A little girl in the Cariboo. Her mother, dirt poor, saves up and buys her a brand-new orange shirt. That shirt mattered. She goes off to a residential school, and the first thing they do is take it away. That moment became a symbol. The loss of culture. The stripping away of dignity and family. That’s tragic. And it deserves to be remembered.

But that’s not what people think of when they see an orange shirt anymore. Not even close. Thanks to the people in charge, it now means something completely different. It means “215 dead kids in a mass grave.” That’s what Trudeau told you. That’s what David Eby told you. That’s what the media screamed for months. Trudeau even knelt at a gravesite. The flag on Parliament Hill flew at half-mast for half a year. And the message was clear: Canada murdered children. Priests were tossing kids into pits for fun.

And here’s the part they don’t want you to notice: none of it has been proven. Not one body has been exhumed. Not one. Zero.

Think about that. Three years of hysteria. Arson attacks on churches. A brand-new national holiday. All built on ground-penetrating radar “anomalies.” Not graves. Not skeletons. Anomalies in the dirt. Tree roots. Rocks. Whatever. And when you ask the obvious question, where are the bodies? they call you a “denialist.”

Let’s be honest. Yes, kids died in residential schools. Of course they did. Kids died everywhere in the early 20th century. Tuberculosis. Influenza. Measles. It was a brutal time. Life expectancy was low. That doesn’t excuse it, but it explains it. That’s history. That’s the truth.

But priests running around murdering children and dumping them in secret graves? Where’s the evidence? Where is it?

There isn’t any. And everyone knows it.

They funneled hundreds of millions in federal dollars into “searches,” “healing,” “site security,” “consultants,” and “commemoration” all before producing a single verified grave. The money’s flowing. The proof is not. They spent $321 million in public money, $12.1 million on Kamloops, $216.5 million on agreements all with the narrative pre-set.

When you see millions directed at “unmarked burial investigations” with zero forensic results, you have to wonder: is this truth or theater? And who benefits from the spectacle?

Let’s be honest: it’s outrageous that federal money is being shoveled out the door to “look for graves” that don’t exist. Hundreds of millions of dollars, consultants, PR firms, ceremonies, flags — but no bodies. None. And yet the hysteria goes on. And you have to ask yourself: is this truth, or is this theater?

Now, maybe that money’s being spent properly. Maybe it’s not. There’s no accounting, no transparency. And I’ll tell you when government dangles millions in front of anyone, I’ve been around long enough to know it’s probably not going where they say it is. Call me a skeptic. But let’s not digress. Because this brings us right back to Lindsay Shepherd.

Lindsay told the truth. She said the orange shirt is a lie. And she was right. Go to Kamloops and see for yourself. A massive orange billboard. The words “Every Child Matters.” And right beside it? The number 215. Those “215 anomalies” that were sold to Canadians as confirmed graves. As murdered children. It’s been three years. Where are the bodies? Where is the evidence?

This is why the firing of Lindsay Shepherd cuts so deep. Because she didn’t say anything outrageous. She said what millions of Canadians are already thinking: that the story doesn’t add up. That Truth and Reconciliation Day has given us all the reconciliation, but none of the truth.

And what happened when she said it? She wasn’t crushed by the NDP. She wasn’t fired by the Liberals. She was fired by the BC Conservatives. Specifically John Rustad. The one party that was supposed to have the courage to say the things no one else would say. The party that promised it wouldn’t kneel. And yet here we are truth-tellers silenced, lies enforced, and the so-called conservative opposition doing the dirty work of the Left.

And why is that you think? Maybe look at who’s being hired to work in the BC Conservatives. The so-called conservative alternative. You’d expect, at the very least, people who believe in conservative ideas. People who understand free speech, who aren’t afraid of controversy, who don’t tremble every time the CBC calls. Right? That’s the bare minimum.

But that’s not what’s happening. Instead, we’re seeing ex-NDP operatives running comms inside the Conservative caucus. That’s real. The very same people who built their careers pushing progressive orthodoxy are now whispering in the ear of John Rustad, the supposed outsider.

Why would you do that? Why would you bring the swamp into your own tent? If the problem with BC United was that they were NDP-Lite, why on earth would you copy the formula? Hire the same kind of people, enforce the same speech codes, repeat the same slogans… and then wonder why your supporters feel betrayed?

It tells you something about the soul of the party. This isn’t about principle anymore. It’s about management. It’s about consultants. It’s about bringing in people who look safe on a résumé, people who know how to avoid bad headlines — but have no idea how to fight for the truth.

And that brings me back to what we’re actually talking about. Conservatives need to decide right now: what is the soul of this movement, this party? Are we going to hire NDP staffers and resurrect BC United’s NDP-lite policies under a different name? Or are we going to ask the serious questions the hard questions… about who we really are?

Because here’s the truth: a party that won’t defend truth doesn’t deserve to exist. Are we a movement that opposes lies, or are we a movement that enforces them? Right now, it looks like the latter. And that should terrify anyone who actually cares about this province.

How can you claim to oppose the phony narrative of climate change, but then refuse to challenge the phony narrative of the Truth and Reconciliation lobby? How does that work? You can’t cherry-pick your courage. Courage is all or nothing.

The BC Conservatives are at a reckoning. The election is 18 months away. And if we don’t have strong, unapologetic conservative leadership, BC is finished. Look around you. You want more NDP? Go look at the Downtown Eastside. Go look at the unemployment lines. Go look at the deficit. Go sit in an ER waiting room. Go see what your kids are being force-fed in classrooms under SOGI ideology. That’s the future on offer.

And look… I like John Rustad. I respect parts of his story. But I’m not in a cult. My loyalty isn’t to a man, it’s to principle. And on principle, I’ll say it plainly: it’s time for new leadership.