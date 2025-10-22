Full story: WS Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district accused of punishing parent for political views

So here’s the story. A woman in British Columbia, Bryony Dixon, was banned from hosting international students in her own home. Why? Because she questioned the state religion. No, not Christianity, that one’s been outlawed. We’re talking about the real official doctrine of Canada in 2025: gender ideology.

“So let’s be clear about what Bryony Dixon actually said.

She didn’t incite violence. She didn’t break the law. She didn’t call for anyone to be harmed or silenced.

All she did was say what 99.9% of human beings understood up until five minutes ago:

That there are two sexes: male and female.

That biological sex is not a costume you can put on or take off based on your feelings.

That children —especially young children— should not be exposed to confusing, radical ideologies about gender identity in school.

That parents, not bureaucrats or activists, should have the final say over what kids are taught about sex and identity.

That’s it.

She said that girls have a right to their own spaces, bathrooms, locker rooms, sports, and that acknowledging this doesn’t make you a bigot, it makes you sane.

And for holding those entirely reasonable views, backed by science, common sense, and centuries of tradition, she was targeted, smeared, and silenced.

Her political activity, going to events, speaking out publicly, organizing parents, was cited by the district as the reason they denied her from hosting another student. They admitted it. It’s all in writing.

That’s not tolerance. That’s not inclusion. That’s authoritarianism.

Think about what this says to parents across Canada: ‘Sit down. Shut up. Obey. Or we will come for you next.’

Public schools now think it’s their job to monitor your private views and punish you for them. Imagine a country where bureaucrats comb through your social media posts and political activity to determine whether you’re worthy of participating in public life. Oh wait, you don’t have to imagine it. It’s happening right here in Canada.

This is the logical endpoint of a system where free speech is dead, truth is hate speech, and dissent is a punishable offense.

The school board in Nanaimo isn’t just wrong, it’s dangerous. It’s been captured by activists who believe the state owns your children and your conscience. That’s not Canada. That’s not democracy. That’s a soft police state hiding behind a rainbow flag.