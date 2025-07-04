The Opposition with Dan Knight

Stephen Carter
1h

This is why the productive sectors of Canada's economy - Alberta, Saskatchewan, rural Manitoba, south & east internal B.C. - need to separate from over-regulated, high tax, intensely bureaucratic, sclerotic, declining Canada. In Canada I bet overtime is taxed at a higher rate, thus just another way Ottawa disincentivizes the nation's producers.

If you're a foreign leader and you want to incentivize your nation's business owners & workers, then use Canada as an object lesson in what NOT to do. Canada's decline is, yes, accelerating under this current horrendous government.

K Brooker
2h

It’s a great idea!

