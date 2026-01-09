The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark J Wilson's avatar
Mark J Wilson
2d

And who is surprised by this tactic by the liberals? To omit honesty from their election campaign, do everything to deny access, delay information release and ultimately concede. The public service needs a good trimming no one would deny. For this not to be part of your bold election campaign is something different. They erode trust just like the MSM, one small action or phrase at a time. Omission is lying….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt C's avatar
Matt C
2d

Government is your enemy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture