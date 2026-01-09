Of course it starts with obstruction, because that is how Ottawa operates now. Last election, voters were warned, breathlessly, that Conservatives would gut the public service, slash programs, and unleash mass layoffs. Fear was the product. And then, once the ballots were counted, the Liberal government quietly did exactly what it accused its opponents of planning, only with less transparency and more arrogance.

On November 5, 2025, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer did something very simple and very reasonable. It asked five federal organizations, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Correctional Service of Canada, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, for program-level details tied to Budget 2025’s so-called Comprehensive Expenditure Review. The request was not ideological. It was not partisan. It was basic oversight: how much money is being cut, how many staff are being reduced, and what services Canadians will lose between 2026–27 and 2029–30.

Five days later, the Treasury Board Secretariat refused. Not delayed. Not partially complied. Refused. The government told the PBO it would not provide the information within the requested timeframe, despite the Parliament of Canada Act requiring “free and timely access” to information needed for the PBO to do its job. The excuse was almost insulting in its familiarity. Releasing the data early, Ottawa said, might undermine employee trust and disrupt management-union relations. Translation: Canadians were not allowed to know what was being cut until after Parliament rubber-stamped it.

Only after the PBO escalated the issue to the Speakers of the House and Senate did the government relent. And even then, it took the House of Commons Government Operations Committee formally demanding the information. The deadline was December 16, 2025. That is when the data finally arrived—late, reluctantly, and only because Parliament forced the issue.

What did it show? Real cuts. Not theoretical efficiencies. Not vague “modernization.” Real reductions with real people attached to them.

Across just those five organizations, the government is planning $1.5 billion in savings over four years. By 2029–30, staffing levels are set to fall by 1,927 full-time equivalent positions. Twenty-eight programs are impacted. In 2029–30 alone, the annual reduction totals $501 million. These are not Conservative plans. These are Liberal numbers, pulled directly from Liberal departments, delivered under compulsion to an independent parliamentary officer.

And then there is the most revealing part. When asked about service impacts, departments uniformly labeled them “low” or “limited.” No consistent metrics. No public definitions. No program-level performance indicators released. Just reassurance—because reassurance is cheaper than transparency. The PBO itself notes that the information varies widely and lacks sufficient detail to properly assess operational risk. In other words, Ottawa says “trust us,” while simultaneously trying to hide the math.

The PBO is careful, as it always is. It does not accuse. It documents. And what it documents here is a government that announced sweeping savings in Budget 2025 while withholding the evidence needed to evaluate whether those savings are achievable, sustainable, or honest. The PBO states plainly that without program-level disclosure, it is difficult to assess fiscal and operational risks, and therefore difficult to judge whether the government can meet its own fiscal anchors.

And remember, this is not the full picture, this is the part the government was forced to reveal. The five organizations examined by the Parliamentary Budget Officer represent only a small slice of the federal bureaucracy subject to the Comprehensive Expenditure Review. Budget 2025 applies the CER across more than one hundred departments, agencies, and Crown entities, with savings targets reaching as high as 15 percent in some cases. Yet only five were compelled, after parliamentary intervention, to disclose program-level data on staffing reductions and service impacts.

The PBO states plainly that it will now submit information requests to all remaining departments and agencies affected by the CER, seeking the same level of detail: which programs are being cut, how many employees are affected, and what services will be reduced between 2026–27 and 2029–30. That matters, because Budget 2025 projects total CER savings rising to more than twelve billion dollars annually by the end of the forecast period. The 1,927 full-time equivalent reductions identified so far are not the endpoint; they are a sample.

In other words, the cuts confirmed to date account for roughly one and a half billion dollars in savings across five organizations, while the government’s own budget documents claim an order of magnitude more in reductions across the federal system as a whole. The gap between those two figures is where the unanswered questions live. Until the remaining departments disclose their plans—voluntarily or under pressure, Parliament and the public are being asked to accept tens of billions in claimed savings without seeing where, how, or on whom those cuts will actually land.

So let’s be absolutely clear about what just happened. The same political class that spent the last election cycle terrifying federal employees with warnings about Conservative job cuts is now doing the cutting itself—quietly, incrementally, and only after being dragged into disclosure by Parliament. They didn’t campaign on it. They didn’t advertise it. They certainly didn’t release program-level details voluntarily. Instead, they obstructed the Parliamentary Budget Officer, delayed compliance, and hoped no one would notice until the paperwork was already approved.

This is not austerity by accident. This is austerity by design, wrapped in euphemisms and buried in annexes. It is austerity with a communications strategy, where billions in reductions are announced up front, but the human consequences are deferred, compartmentalized, and labeled “low” or “limited” until someone forces the numbers into daylight. And the reason the government fought so hard to slow-walk disclosure is obvious: once Canadians see the staffing reductions, the program cuts, and the scale of the Comprehensive Expenditure Review, the carefully cultivated narrative collapses on contact with reality.

And here’s the part Ottawa should be most nervous about. Come the next election, the Liberals will not be able to run as the defenders of the public service against a fictional Conservative threat. That card has been played, exposed, and burned. The cuts are no longer hypothetical. They are documented. They are Liberal. And there will be a reckoning.