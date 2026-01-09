The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
2d

CFIA lost all credibility with the ostrich cull.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Mark J Wilson's avatar
Mark J Wilson
2d

Wow those who still believe the liberal party even remotely cares about your well being are beyond stupid. Another example of absolute despise towards all of us who struggle with the escalating food costs. Sorry can’t blame trump! Once again the evidence outlined here goes right back to the government you elected to run your country. Wake up or prepare for escalating issues like this to worsen with absolute direct intent nothing less. Think mSM will pick up on this and have a robust conversation? Not likely too distracted by the latest headline in another country

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture