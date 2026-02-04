A Tuesday meeting of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development was supposed to be a tight, technical study of three clauses in Bill C-15—clauses 460 to 462, Division 27—amending the Export and Import Permits Act (EIPA). What it actually became was a one-hour window into how the federal government talks when it wants more authority while refusing to say how it will be used, especially when the words “China,” “forced labour,” and “sanctions enforcement” enter the room.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand opened by pitching the amendments as narrow and urgent. “We have heard how fast global disruptions can move, and Canada needs the tools to be able to act quickly,” she told MPs. She called them “two succinct amendments” that would give government “new tools to protect the economy” and protect Canada “from supply chain shocks that could harm Canadian jobs, supply chains and access to essential goods.”

The minister was careful to emphasize what she framed as a built-in reassurance: “I want to emphasize that these items would not create new controls. They wouldn’t remove oversight or consultation. They’d simply create a new statutory authority to develop controls in the future.” That sentence mattered, because it became her main defense all afternoon: nothing changes now, but cabinet should have more power later.

Then, oddly for a meeting on import and export controls, Anand pivoted into a display of foreign-policy virtue signaling, starting with Iran. She declared that Canada “stands with the people of Iran,” condemned what she called the regime’s “brutal repression,” and noted that “thousands of people have been injured or killed,” including at least one Canadian. She also reminded the committee that Canada listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, something she framed as decisive leadership, despite the fact that Ottawa spent years resisting that designation while allies moved faster and Iranian-Canadian families pleaded for action. Only after prolonged political pressure did the government act, and now, conveniently, the delay has been airbrushed out of the story. Anand said she is “working to impose additional sanctions” for violations of international peace, security, and human rights. She then shifted to Haiti, warning that Canada would have “measures ready to implement” if members of the Transitional Presidential Council failed to respect the end of their mandate and the Haitian people’s right to elections.

Only after those detours did she return to the bill and describe her overarching doctrine: three equal “pillars” a resilient economy (including a goal of “doubling non-U.S. trade over the next decade”), protecting sovereignty through defense and security partnerships, and upholding international law and human rights. “These three objectives are not mutually exclusive,” she insisted. “That is why our foreign policy is best described as principled pragmatism.” She concluded with an applause line that would come back later: “Prosperity is a choice.”

Conservatives ask the obvious: how will these powers be used?

Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif was the first to push past the poetry. If the government says the “economic security” designation is needed, why is it needed, and “how do you anticipate [it] to be used?”

The minister’s initial response was basically a reset of her opening statement: the power would make it possible “to respond quickly,” it is “yet one more tool,” and it does not “immediately create new controls.” Aboultaif called it out: “You never answer my question of how do you anticipate the new measures being used?”

That forced a slightly more specific answer, though still safely noncommittal. Anand said the authority would be used “only if necessary and on a case by case basis,” and could enable “monitoring, limiting, directing or collecting information on imports and on exports.” She added a recurring phrase that would be used to cover a lot of ground: “Any action does require a cost benefit analysis.”

When Aboultaif asked again for a concrete reason, “which industry do you think [is] back in the most… and why,” Anand refused. “It would be imprudent to speculate on all the wide ranging, hypothetical possibilities,” she said, describing “a rapidly shifting and dynamic global environment.” Pressed yet again for the “fundamentals,” she finally declared: “All industries need to be protected in an uncertain global environment.”

That was the template: the power is broad because the world is uncertain; details are “imprudent” to discuss.

The Bloc drags the conversation to forced labor and the government tries to change the subject

Bloc MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe did what few MPs in Ottawa do: he forced the government to stare at the uncomfortable part out loud.

He asked about “find[ing] a balance” between Canada’s economic interests and responsibilities on human rights and international security. Anand started back on her pillars. Brunelle-Duceppe cut in: he wasn’t asking about the government’s “vision.” He wanted the impact of the amendments, specifically, “what will the impact be with regard to the economy and forced labor?”

Anand tried to narrow it back to “economic shocks” and “economic coercion,” calling it an “isolated and limited provision… necessary to protect our… economy.”

So Brunelle-Duceppe asked a yes-or-no question: if he understood correctly, “these provisions have no impact on supply chains that rely on forced labor.”

Anand did not answer yes or no. She said the government “believe[s]” in human rights, international law, and workers’ rights. Brunelle-Duceppe repeated, more sharply: “I’m asking you about forced labor.” He pressed again: “So is the answer no… [they] will have no impact on supply chains that use forced labor.”

Instead of answering, the discussion snapped to China and electric vehicles. Brunelle-Duceppe described a recent arrangement bringing “tens of thousands of electric vehicles” into Canada and argued the supply chains are connected to Xinjiang, with coerced labor affecting steel, aluminum, and parts. “That is why the cars are so cheap,” he said. He asked directly: “Are we bringing into Canada products that have forced labor built into the supply chain?”

Anand responded with a condemnation and a denial. “Forced labor is unacceptable. And it’s wrong to say that this is an agreement or a contract,” she said. She framed the China arrangement as “a resolution of some friction in the bilateral relationship,” adding, “We’re not talking about free trade between the two countries.”

That answer didn’t address the core point: are forced-labor-linked goods being imported, and would these new powers stop them? The minister did not say they would.

Brunelle-Duceppe kept at it later, quoting the Prime Minister’s wording—“trade agreement,” and pointing again to “49,000 Chinese electric vehicles” coming in. As he argued that the government cannot call forced labor “unacceptable” while facilitating imports from such supply chains, Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault jumped in—not to clarify policy, but to scold the Bloc MP for his tone and defend the minister. The substance still went unanswered.

When Brunelle-Duceppe asked the practical question, “How will the new provisions block imports of products that involve forced labor?” the response returned to the familiar fog: Canada can pursue “human rights… while at the same time… building our national economy.” The mechanism for blocking forced-labor-linked imports under Division 27 was never provided.

So by the end of the Bloc exchanges, Canadians were left with something very clear and very uncomfortable: the government repeatedly said forced labor is “unacceptable,” yet would not say these amendments would stop forced-labor goods, especially from China, from entering Canada.

Conservatives press oversight and definitions; officials admit the power is real

Conservative MP Shelly Kramp-Neuman drilled into oversight. She referenced testimony she said was given in the Senate: that “economic security is a broad term” including managing threats and shocks while guiding imports/exports to support national security and growth. Then she asked the obvious: are there “oversight mechanisms” to prevent “overreach or misapplication”?

Anand again minimized: it was “a minor amendment,” used in “limited circumstances” after “a risk benefit analysis.” Then she tossed the technical explanation to Global Affairs official Robert Brookfield, Director General for Sanctions and Strategic Export Controls.

Brookfield laid out the operational reality: if the amendment passes, government could add “a regulation that would add a particular product described either by Harmonized System code or some other method,” and then “it would be illegal to export or import that… without a permit.” Permits could be “granted automatically” (he referenced softwood lumber as an example) or granted “on certain conditions,” including to support defense or domestic industries.

That’s not nothing. That is a major lever: decide what gets listed, and you decide what becomes illegal without permission.

Kramp-Neuman asked how this differs from existing authority. Anand called it “a new legal distinction,” making explicit that government can act for “economic security,” not just traditional national security rationales.

Then Kramp-Neuman asked about “foreign threats and shocks” and raised Chinese election interference as a test case. Anand pivoted to the foreign interference inquiry and said she raises public safety and security in international engagements, but she did not answer the direct question of whether Chinese interference would qualify as the kind of threat triggering these tools.

Asked whether the domestic human-rights record of foreign states factors in—and whether “dumping of steel into Canada by nations such as China” constitutes an economic threat, Anand again returned to general statements about raising human rights and staying “at the table,” without giving a concrete application.

Guilbeault’s cameo: high theory, low scrutiny

Guilbeault’s own questioning was a philosophical monologue about Francis Fukuyama, the “rewired” international system, and the need to “review statutes.” He asked how the provisions harmonize with what other governments are doing and free trade agreements. Anand responded with multilateralism talk, said counterparts are adopting measures, and offered a broad definition-style line: economic security “encompasses Canada’s ability to manage foreign threats and shocks.”

But what was most striking wasn’t what he asked, it was what he didn’t. The former environment minister did not press on forced labor, industrial pollution, or the reality that China’s manufacturing advantage often includes looser environmental standards, heavy coal use, and no equivalent industrial carbon cap, advantages that make imports cheaper while offloading emissions and labor abuse abroad. Ottawa’s line, effectively, was: if it’s China, and it helps Ottawa’s short-term politics, it’s “friction management,” not a moral issue.

The enforcement question that won’t go away: Russia sanctions and “one case”

Conservative MP Jason Mantle’s most devastating point was simple: Canada already has sweeping sanctions and export controls on Russia, and the government keeps calling the regime “comprehensive.” So how many prosecutions have occurred for violations?

Brookfield answered: “There’s one case that I’m aware of.”

Mantle’s conclusion wrote itself: if enforcement is this thin under existing powers, why should anyone believe adding new “economic security” authority will change anything? Anand replied that investigations are the RCMP’s responsibility. She then pointed to asset restraint and seizure: in December 2022, Canada restrained “U.S. $26 million” believed linked to Roman Abramovich; in June 2023, Canada seized an Antonov aircraft grounded at Pearson, believed linked to a sanctioned owner. When Mantle noted the plane “sits on the tarmac,” Anand said Canada is making a claim in Ontario Superior Court to seize and liquidate it, later adding that forfeiture proceedings were initiated in 2025.

That’s real action. But it also underscored Mantle’s point: the government can talk about toolkits all day; the question is whether it will enforce them—and whether these new tools will be used selectively.

Final Thoughts

Here’s the thing no one in that committee room was willing to say out loud and it’s the only part that actually matters.

What you watched wasn’t a technical discussion about export controls. It was a values test, and the government failed it deliberately.

Over and over again, the minister told MPs that forced labor is “unacceptable.” She said it cleanly. She said it confidently. And then, in the very next breath, she made it clear that nothing in these amendments is designed to stop it, especially when it comes from China. Not now. Not later. Not ever, unless cabinet feels like it. That’s not an accident. That’s the design.

The phrase “economic security” was used like holy water. Sprinkle it on anything and suddenly you’re not required to explain yourself. Ask how it will be used? That’s hypothetical. Ask which industries? Imprudent. Ask whether it applies to forced labor? That’s a different law. Ask whether it applies to China? That’s “friction,” not trade. Ask why enforcement is nonexistent? Talk about values. Ask why pollution and carbon leakage don’t matter? Talk about multilateralism.

At no point did anyone from the government say: yes, we will use these powers to block goods made with forced labor. At no point did anyone say: yes, imports from countries with no environmental standards undermine Canadian workers. At no point did anyone say: yes, China’s industrial model is incompatible with the values we claim to defend.

Instead, they asked Parliament for trust.

And here’s the quiet part: this government doesn’t actually want rules. It wants discretion. Rules bind you. Discretion frees you. Rules would require Ottawa to act against forced labor even when it’s inconvenient. Discretion lets them look away when the supplier is China, the product is politically useful, and the optics are “green.”

That’s why enforcement came up exactly once, and collapsed immediately. One prosecution. Years of sanctions. A global war. One case. And when that was raised, the response wasn’t urgency. It was defensiveness. Responsibility belongs to the RCMP. Seizures are “in progress.” Court proceedings are “ongoing.” The plane is still on the tarmac.

This is how modern Ottawa governs: announce moral certainty, outsource enforcement, expand authority, and never define the trigger.

And notice the pattern. When Iran brutalizes protesters, sanctions are loud and theatrical. When Russia invades Ukraine, sanctions are expansive, but rarely enforced. When China uses forced labor, floods markets with subsidized goods, ignores carbon caps, and rewrites supply chains using state coercion, suddenly we’re told not to speculate, not to offend, not to be rude, and definitely not to connect the dots.

Because China is different.

It’s okay if it’s forced labor, it’s China.

It’s okay if it’s coal-powered steel, it’s China.

It’s okay if there’s no industrial carbon cap, it’s China.

It’s okay if Canadian workers can’t compete, it’s China.

And the committee proved that beyond any doubt.

What Division 27 really does is not protect economic security. It protects political flexibility. It gives cabinet the power to act selectively, quietly, and without clear parliamentary limits. It ensures that when the government chooses to look the other way, on labor, pollution, dumping, or dependency, it can do so while still claiming the moral high ground.

This is what hypocrisy looks like folks.

And Canadians should understand exactly what they’re being asked to accept: a system where values are conditional, enforcement is optional, and “economic security” means whatever the government needs it to mean, especially when China is involved.