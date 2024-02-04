Parental Rights in the Crossfire - Unpacking the Controversy in Alberta's Policy Shift
The Clash Over Parental Consent and the Ideological Battle Raging Against Family Authority
In a charged political climate where every issue becomes a battleground, the latest move by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on parental rights has come under fire from certain political corners. The Minister of Justice Arif Virani's tweet is emblematic of the outcry from the left, a claim that these policies are endangering vulnerable children in a play …