Parliament’s Ethics Committee has just detonated the biggest political scandal since the Trudeau years and for once, the numbers tell the story.

By a razor-thin vote of 170 to 164, the House of Commons ordered a full ethics investigation into Prime Minister Mark Carney’s financial holdings and conflict-of-interest arrangements. The motion backed by the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois compels testimony from Carney’s Chief of Staff, Brookfield executives, and senior bureaucrats. It also directs the committee to review whether the Conflict of Interest Act is even capable of dealing with a public officeholder who controls shares and trusts spread across more than 600 global corporations.

It was a decisive rebuke to the Liberal government and to the idea that blind trusts and “ethics screens” are anything more than smoke and mirrors.

But the seeds of that showdown were planted two days earlier, during a tense and televised hearing of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics (ETHI), turned into a dissection of how the political class in Ottawa protects itself and how the bureaucracy works overtime to pretend that’s integrity.

The Set-Up: Wernick Returns to the Scene

The star witness was Michael Wernick, the former Clerk of the Privy Council — once the most powerful public servant in Canada, now the Jarislowsky Chair at the University of Ottawa. Wernick is a career bureaucrat, famous for two things: his role in the SNC-Lavalin scandal that forced his resignation in 2019, and his uncanny ability to turn any ethics question into a procedural monologue.

His appearance came as the committee reviewed whether the law should be strengthened in light of Carney’s extensive corporate portfolio, the most complex financial web ever held by a sitting Prime Minister.

If Canadians still doubted that the country’s ethics laws are written to protect the powerful, the Conservative members of Parliament at Monday’s Ethics Committee hearing erased any illusion.

Led by Michael Barrett and Michael Cooper, the Conservative bench turned what the Liberals hoped would be a quiet policy review into a public indictment of the Trudeau–Carney political machine — and the bureaucracy that shields it.

The target: Mark Carney’s “ethics screen.”

It’s the opaque arrangement that supposedly prevents the Prime Minister from influencing decisions that could benefit his sprawling Brookfield-linked portfolio — a web of 103 companies, from energy to real estate to finance. The problem, as Barrett and Cooper revealed, is that the screen is managed by Carney’s own appointees.

What followed was the most blistering interrogation of Ottawa’s bureaucratic elite in years.

“This System Doesn’t Work”

Barrett a Conservative pit bull on accountability opened the day by pinning down witness Michael Wernick, the former Clerk of the Privy Council and now an academic at the University of Ottawa.

He asked the obvious question that most journalists never do:

“When you were Clerk of the Privy Council, did the existing divestiture provisions —like blind trusts— actually prevent conflicts of interest, or do they fall short?”

Wernick responded like a career bureaucrat, vague, meandering, and allergic to responsibility. He called the Act just “one tool in a broader toolbox” and avoided giving a straight answer.

Barrett pressed harder, zeroing in on the elephant in the room:

“Would you say it’s effective for people who report to the Prime Minister to be the ones ensuring that the Prime Minister isn’t in violation of the Act?”

Wernick dodged again: “It’s up to the Commissioner.”

Barrett’s response cut through the fog:

“The Prime Minister’s subordinates run the screen that determines whether the Prime Minister has broken the law and there’s no public reporting on when it’s been triggered. Canadians deserve to trust that their leaders aren’t using public office to further private interests.”

He reminded Wernick that Justin Trudeau had been found guilty twice under the very same Act, and nothing in the system changed. “You must have some suggestions for improvement,” he said.

Wernick’s answer was astonishing in its indifference:

“The problematic part of enforcing the Act,” he said, “is that somebody’s got to exercise judgment and discretion about perceived conflicts.”

Barrett didn’t miss a beat:

“In the case of Mr. Trudeau, it wasn’t perceived. He actually broke the law.”

It was the first of many exchanges that showed the gap between bureaucratic theory and political reality.

Barrett was there to hold the system to account; Wernick was there to defend it.

If Barrett was the hammer, Michael Cooper was the scalpel. His cross-examination later in the hearing stripped away the language games and exposed the absurd subjectivity of the Prime Minister’s ethics arrangement.

He began by quoting directly from Carney’s ethics screen, which permits him to participate in decisions affecting more than 100 companies unless his interests are “disproportionate” compared to others.

“This language doesn’t come from the Conflict of Interest Act,” Cooper said. “It’s subjective. It’s a subjective test, isn’t it?”

Wernick danced around the question until finally conceding: “Yes… that’s the job Parliament assigns to the Commissioner.”

Cooper wasn’t buying it.

“Parliament didn’t write this language — it was invented inside the screen,” he said. “Have you ever seen that ‘disproportionate’ test before?”

Wernick deflected, and Cooper called him out:

“It should be obvious — yes, it’s subjective. The fact that you can’t even answer that is astounding. It raises the question whether you’re coming here in good faith to answer questions.”

He then delivered what may go down as the line of the hearing:

“We have a Prime Minister’s ethics screen that covers 103 different companies — 103 different conflicts of interest. That’s unprecedented, isn’t it?”

Even Wernick couldn’t dodge that one:

“Yes,” he admitted. “It’s the most extensive private-sector record since Paul Martin.”

Cooper thanked him for “finally providing a straightforward answer” and went for the kill:

“How can Canadians have confidence that this screen — administered by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff and the Clerk of the Privy Council, both of whom report directly to him — is being triggered appropriately?”

Wernick’s response was breathtakingly casual: “If the committee wants to recommend disclosure of all the instances when the screen was invoked, go for it.”

Cooper leaned forward:

“Right now, we have no idea when the screen is invoked. One witness said all we have is hope and trust. Do you think hope and trust is sufficient?”

Wernick shrugged: “I have my faith in the Commissioner.”

Faith. That’s what the Canadian government now offers its citizens instead of accountability.

“This Is Not a Normal Case, The Prime Minister Runs a Trillion-Dollar Empire”

If the Conservative MPs went after the system, the Bloc Québécois went after the man and his name was Mark Carney.

When Bloc MP Luc Thériault took the microphone at Monday’s Ethics Committee hearing, the room went cold

Thériault began by testing the witness — former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, the same man who oversaw ethics compliance for Justin Trudeau during the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

“How many times,” Thériault asked, “did you advise the Prime Minister that he needed to recuse himself from a decision?”

Wernick hesitated, visibly uncomfortable. “I’m not sure,” he said. “It happened every now and again… before a cabinet committee meeting, but I don’t remember.”

“Did the Prime Minister ever have to leave the room?” Thériault pressed. “I don’t know,” Wernick replied.

Thériault’s jaw dropped as did everyone else’s.

Ten years at the apex of power. Two ethics violations. And the Clerk of the Privy Council couldn’t remember a single instance of recusal?

That’s swamp talk for never!

When Thériault got his second turn later in the session, he came armed with numbers — and fury.

“We’re not talking about a simple minister here,” he said. “We’re talking about a Prime Minister who was at the head of Brookfield, which controls 900 companies worth $1 trillion. And now he’s pushing a bill that affects five sectors where Brookfield has interests. Is this not, at least, the appearance of a conflict of interest?”

Wernick tried to wriggle free, mumbling about “targeting real conflicts” and warning that too-strict laws might “discourage people from public life.”

Thériault shot back:

“It’s not because you have assets in a blind trust that you’re blind to how much they increase,” he said. “You might not know by how much, but you know there will be benefits.”

The point hit like a sledgehammer.

Carney’s blind trust, the Bloc argued, doesn’t erase the conflict — it just hides it behind paperwork. Everyone in the room knew Carney’s net worth would rise with the success of the industries his policies favor.

Thériault then drew the moral line that Ottawa’s bureaucrats seem desperate to blur:

“We want to rebuild trust,” he said. “We want to reintroduce ethics into politics. We don’t want appearances of conflict to be used as political games. We want clear rules — especially for the leader of the country.”

That’s the Bloc’s position in one sentence: this isn’t about partisan witch hunts or criminal prosecution. It’s about the moral authority of the office of Prime Minister.

As Thériault put it, “It’s not enough to avoid breaking the law. You must also avoid looking like you’re breaking it.”

Wernick resisted every effort to acknowledge that Carney’s case was unprecedented.

“There’s always going to be a trade-off,” he said. “We don’t know who the next Prime Minister will be… we don’t want to discourage people from leading parties.”

That line protecting future billionaires from inconvenience was too much for Thériault.

He cut him off:

“This is not a normal situation,” he said. “We’re talking about a Prime Minister who has deep ties to a trillion-dollar fund with holdings in energy, infrastructure, and finance. That is not business as usual. That is a structural conflict of interest.”

As the Bloc MP wrapped up, he made it clear he wasn’t there to grandstand, he was there to restore credibility to a Parliament that has lost the public’s trust.

“We’re not trying to make this personal,” he said. “We just want legislation that can rebuild trust and reintroduce ethics into politics. The appearance of conflict must be addressed clearly, especially for the leader of this country.”

It was a call not just for reform, but for moral clarity something that’s been missing in Ottawa for a long time.

SECURITY CLEARANCE

You want absurdity? Strap in. Because the Liberal Party walked into the ethics committee meeting, with Mark Carney under scrutiny for having 103 conflicts of interest — and what did they want to talk about?

SECURITY CLEARANCE…

That’s right. With a Prime Minister knee-deep in a trillion-dollar financial empire, the Liberal brain trust, led by backbench apologist Gurpax Saini, decided the real scandal was that Pierre Poilievre doesn’t have a security clearance.

Let me repeat that:

Not the 103 conflicts.

Not the Brookfield empire.

Not the ethics screen so vague it could be written in crayon.

But that Poilievre — the guy holding Carney accountable — hasn’t been background-checked like a mall cop.

You can’t make this up.

Saini blurted it out like a gotcha moment:

“Do you think it’s okay that the Leader of the Opposition doesn’t have a security clearance?”

Wernick tried to play along, offering a TED Talk on background checks. But even he looked confused — like, “Why are we talking about this?”

Maybe because it’s easier than talking about the fact that the actual Prime Minister is writing legislation that could enrich a company he used to run.

Instead of dealing with Mark Carney’s direct financial ties to five sectors of the Canadian economy — all targeted in his so-called “Build Canada” plan — Liberals are worried about whether Poilievre has filled out his paperwork.

It’s like your house is on fire and you’re screaming at the neighbor for not sorting his recycling.

And let’s not forget Wernick’s own irony: he said security clearances are important to check “points of leverage” and “financial issues.”

You know, like running a trillion-dollar global fund while running the country?

But no. That’s not worth investigating.

They’d rather accuse the opposition leader of being unvetted — while giving Carney a gold-plated ethics screen managed by his own inner circle.

Bottom line?

The Liberals don’t want to talk about conflicts of interest.

They don’t want to talk about blind trusts.

They don’t want to talk about Brookfield.

So instead, they throw out a shiny object and hope the media runs with it:

“Ooooh! Look over there! Poilievre doesn’t have a badge!”

It’s pathetic.

It’s desperate.

And it’s proof that when the swamp gets exposed, the swamp starts gaslighting.

These people are running the country like it’s their personal hedge fund — and their best defense is to scream, “BUT WHAT ABOUT PIERRE?!”

Final Thoughts

So what did we learn from this ethics committee? Well, quite a lot actually. But none of it was particularly comforting.

We learned, first and foremost, that ethics in Canadian government is a performance — a stage play — where everyone reads their lines, gaslights the audience, and pretends that rules still matter. And at the center of it all is a man — Mark Carney — the golden boy of the Laurentian class, preparing his coronation with 103 documented conflicts of interest. A man so entangled in corporate interests, he makes Paul Martin look like a monk.

And what’s the system’s response? A screen. Not a rule. Not a ban. Not transparency. Just a screen. A bureaucratic fig leaf managed by people who owe their jobs to the very man they’re supposed to keep in check. That’s not a safeguard — that’s a cartel.

And when the Conservatives, like Michael Barrett and Michael Cooper, actually try to press on this — ask basic questions like, “How does this screen work?” or “Why is the Prime Minister not recusing himself from decisions that could make him money?” — they’re met with the same smug non-answers, the same fog-machine replies. Wernick, a man who once ran the civil service, somehow can’t remember if Justin Trudeau ever left the room to avoid a conflict. Can’t remember. Doesn’t recall. Might’ve happened. Might not. The guy was clerk of the Privy Council, the top bureaucrat in the country and he’s playing the amnesia card.

But it gets worse. Because when the Bloc Québécois finally tries to inject some honesty into the room, and says, “Hey, maybe it’s a problem when a former CEO of a $1 trillion company becomes Prime Minister and rewrites the economy,” the Liberals respond with a complete pivot. They don’t defend the ethics screen. They don’t explain the conflicts. No. They say the problem… is security clearance. For the Opposition Leader. That’s the real issue. Not the man with 103 financial levers in the economy. No, no. It’s the guy asking questions who needs vetting.

That’s not governance. That’s a protection racket.

These people are so desperate to hold on to power, they will turn the entire concept of ethics into a punchline — a tool to protect themselves while criminalizing opposition. And you can feel it. The public can feel it. That hollow, sinking feeling that something is deeply wrong. That the people writing the rules are doing it for themselves. That the system isn’t broken — it’s working exactly as designed… just not for you.

So here we are. The Prime Minister Mark Carney and the entire Liberal Party is clearing the runway, pretending the ethics screen is solid steel, when it’s clearly tissue paper.

And if you object? If you raise your hand and ask, “Wait a minute, isn’t this a little corrupt?” they’ll call you extreme. Dangerous. A threat to democracy.

But here’s the truth: you’re not a threat to democracy. You are democracy.1