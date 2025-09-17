OGGO, the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates, met this morning, supposedly to get answers. What they got instead was a reminder of just how unserious this government really is. Members sat across from Jason Jacques, the interim Parliamentary Budget Officer—yes, interim—because the Liberals couldn’t be bothered to renew the contract of the man who had been holding them to account. Yves Giroux’s seven-year term ended on September 2nd. He wasn’t looking for another full seven-year stint, but he was willing to stay on a little longer for continuity. Instead, Ottawa shrugged, let his mandate expire, and parachuted in a six-month caretaker. Why? Because Parliament wasn’t sitting, they say. Because the process takes time, they tell us. In reality, Giroux had spent years publishing hard truths about Liberal budgets and Trudeau-era spending. And now, suddenly, his work is cut short.

So here we are: OGGO met for a formal briefing with Interim PBO Jason Jacques. The official agenda was continuity and oversight… but MPs quickly steered the conversation into the government’s $13-billion housing announcement, budget-rule gimmicks, attrition cuts that could cripple border security, and whether Canada even has a credible fiscal anchor anymore. And the man testifying was an interim watchdog, standing in for the real one whose contract the Liberals simply let lapse.

Where’s the Fiscal Anchor

So here’s the question Conservative MP Kelly Block put on the table: where’s the fiscal anchor? That’s the rule, the benchmark, the thing that tells taxpayers and markets whether the government is living within its means. And the answer from Canada’s budget watchdog? There isn’t one.

Jason Jacques, the interim PBO, sat there and admitted Finance is tinkering with new accounting gimmicks—rebranding spending as “capital” or “operating”—as if relabeling the bucket somehow fixes the leak. But he also made the obvious point: call it whatever you want, the only thing that matters is whether the finances are sustainable. And right now, they’re not anchored to anything at all.

Think about that. We’re in the middle of a housing affordability crisis, record debt, and the Liberals are pitching a $13-billion program they can’t even explain in detail, and there is no anchor. None. Just vibes. The PBO warned MPs that this kind of terminology shuffle actually makes it harder for Parliament to scrutinize the books. Confusion isn’t a bug—it’s the feature.

And when Kelly Block pressed him on whether credit rating agencies were worried, Jacques said they didn’t have “concerns,” just “questions.” In other words: the bond market is polite, but it smells the smoke. Agencies are already circling, trying to figure out whether Canada still takes fiscal discipline seriously.

Here’s the bottom line: a fiscal anchor is like a compass. You throw it overboard, you drift. That’s exactly what Ottawa is doing—drifting on purpose. When a government gives up on discipline and replaces it with buzzwords, it’s not because they’re too dumb to know better. It’s because they don’t want to be held to account.

New definitions: “capital budgets” versus “operating budgets”

So then a Liberal backbencher, Iqwinder Gaheer, pipes up. He wants to talk about “capital budgets” versus “operating budgets”—the new lingo the Department of Finance is floating. Sounds sophisticated, right? Except here’s the problem: the people in charge don’t even know what those words mean.

Jason Jacques, the interim PBO, didn’t sugarcoat it. He flat-out said most people on Parliament Hill don’t have financial backgrounds. They don’t understand what an operating budget is. Let that sink in. The same people writing cheques for billions of your dollars couldn’t pass Accounting 101. And instead of making things clearer, Ottawa is about to bury the whole process in new jargon—a rebrand that will confuse MPs even more.

Jacques’ warning was crystal clear: slapping new labels on government spending—capital, operating, whatever—doesn’t change the bottom line. It just makes it harder for the average MP to follow the money. Which, of course, is the point. Confusion is power in politics. If you don’t know what you’re voting on, the bureaucrats and the cabinet ministers can do whatever they want.

So here you have it: Liberals talking about “transparency” while quietly designing a budget system their own caucus can’t even understand. The watchdog had to spell it out: forget the labels, the only thing that matters is whether the finances are sustainable. But apparently, in Ottawa, clarity is the enemy.

Austerity Versus Investment

So the Liberals float this nonsense about “capital” and “operating” budgets—confusing terms even they don’t understand—and along comes Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau to push the doublespeak further. She asks how the Prime Minister can talk about an “austerity budget” and an “investment budget” at the very same time. That’s not strategy, that’s word salad.

Jason Jacques, the interim PBO, doesn’t play along. He tells her the truth: 100,000 jobs lost over the summer. Inflation—the CPI—has jumped again. Things are “much more difficult now than before the election.” That’s his phrase. And he adds something no one in government wants to admit: the old economic model, deep integration with the United States, is gone. He called it a “rupture with the U.S.” and said the challenge is even harder than the pandemic or the 2008 crash.

Then Gaudreau asks about the government bragging it’s the “best in the G7” on GDP. Jacques could have played along. He didn’t. He said GDP is a basic yardstick, fine—but it’s meaningless without two things: how much debt you’ve racked up, and how fast the economy is really growing. Debt service costs plus growth. That’s it.

So strip away the jargon and the spin: Ottawa is selling you austerity and investment at the same time while jobs are disappearing and prices climb. The PBO is warning: Canada is unmoored, our link to the U.S. economy is fractured, and the Liberals’ “best in the G7” talking point is just another slogan. The numbers—100,000 jobs gone, inflation back up—tell a very different story.

Smoke and mirrors

So right after a Bloc MP exposes the absurdity of promising austerity and investment at the same time—while Canadians are losing jobs and inflation is climbing—a Conservative, Jeremy Patzer, puts the next obvious question to the interim PBO: is the government even consulting you about this fall’s budget?

And the answer? Technically yes. Finance called the watchdog last week. But here’s what they offered: not numbers, not targets, not fiscal anchors. Just a conversation about relabeling expenses—whether to call something “capital” or “operating.” In other words, more of the same doublespeak.

Jason Jacques admitted it’s all “early days.” He hasn’t been shown any actual anchors, no debt path, no definitions. He flat out warned MPs: these new categories would add uncertainty, because most people on the Hill don’t even know what an operating budget is. So what’s the value of a consultation if it’s nothing but jargon?

Here’s the reality: Patzer’s questions revealed that the so-called consultation is a box-ticking exercise. The Liberals can say, “we talked to the PBO,” while withholding the only things that matter—spending limits, debt rules, and sustainability. They’re replacing hard anchors with soft words.

So follow the pattern: the Bloc exposes the fantasy of doing austerity and investment simultaneously. The Conservatives then show us the government’s consultations are smoke and mirrors. And the PBO ties it all together—telling Canadians that without a real anchor, without clear definitions, Ottawa is sailing blind, using language tricks to hide the numbers.

Housing and Cuts

And then there’s the $13-billion housing plan—the crown jewel in Ottawa’s weekend press release. Sounds impressive, right? Except the government didn’t bother to explain what the money actually pays for. Jason Jacques, the interim PBO, told MPs he had to file an information request the next morning just to find out what the $13 billion funds. Think about that: Parliament’s own budget watchdog, the man paid to keep track of federal finances, has to go begging for details because the government refuses to disclose them up front.

And it gets worse. We’re told this plan will create “units.” Units of what? Jacques reminded MPs that a “unit” doesn’t automatically mean a family can afford to live there. Under CMHC’s own definition, plenty of “new builds” don’t count as affordable housing at all. In other words, the government’s headline figure is a trick. It’s not about sheltering families, it’s about padding press releases with a big number that sounds good on television. That’s not housing policy—it’s marketing.

Now pair that with what Jacques said about the government’s so-called restraint plan: attrition-based cuts. The chair asked him the obvious question—if you freeze or shrink the bureaucracy through attrition, won’t that starve frontline services like the RCMP, CBSA, and defence procurement? Jacques didn’t waffle. He said it straight: the more constraints you pile on, the greater the risk of unintended outcomes. Translation: cut blindly, and you risk hollowing out border security, police enforcement, even the ability to buy the equipment our military needs.

So put those two together. A $13-billion housing plan with no blueprint, just a press release. And an attrition scheme that could gut national security while letting bloated departments carry on untouched. The Liberals aren’t fixing housing. They aren’t shrinking government. They’re running an optics factory—where numbers are props, and consequences are someone else’s problem.

Final Thoughts

And if you think the consequences are abstract, they’re not. Jacques told MPs that credit rating agencies—the very people who decide whether Canada can borrow cheaply or not—don’t yet have “concerns.” Not yet. But they’re asking questions. They see the same things you see: a government burning cash without an anchor, a budget process drowning in jargon, and an election looming over it all. The polite language—“questions”—is how markets say: we smell smoke.

And then there’s the line that should have rattled every person in that committee room. Jacques said the economic rupture with the United States means Canada’s challenge is tougher than the pandemic, tougher than the 2008 crash, tougher than the 2001 tech bust. Tougher than all of it. That’s the reality. The foundation of our economy—deep integration with America—is gone. We’re on our own.

So let’s add this up. Thirteen billion dollars for a housing plan no one can explain. Attrition cuts that could starve the RCMP and our border services. MPs who don’t even know what an operating budget is. A fiscal anchor tossed overboard. Rating agencies circling. And a budget officer saying out loud what no one in government will admit: the old Canada–U.S. model is finished.

And yet, what do we hear from the people running this country? Relax. Everything’s fine. Best in the G7, they say. Right. Tell that to the 100,000 Canadians who just lost their jobs. Tell that to families watching their grocery bill climb every week. Tell that to taxpayers staring down record debt with no fiscal anchor in sight.

Ottawa thinks if it changes the words, it changes reality. Spending isn’t spending anymore, it’s “capital.” Cuts aren’t cuts, they’re “investments.” Austerity is prosperity, apparently. It’s like Orwell with a bilingual press release. But you can’t spin your way out of a broken economy. The numbers don’t care what you call them.

And here’s the part they really don’t want you to hear: Canada’s entire economic model—our deep integration with the United States—is gone. The PBO said it outright: this rupture makes today’s challenge harder than the pandemic, harder than 2008. That’s the truth. And while the Liberals are busy playing Scrabble with the budget, the floor is collapsing under their feet.

So yes, the watchdog just said it. Canada is drifting, the anchors are gone, and the crew on deck is too busy congratulating itself to notice the ship is taking on water.