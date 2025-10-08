So earlier this week, we showed you something extraordinary. A finance committee hearing where the Minister of Finance, François-Philippe Champagne, —couldn’t or wouldn’t— give a straight answer about the deficit. He announced a brand-new “capital budgeting framework” and told Canadians it was about “transparency.” He said this would “separate investments from day-to-day spending,” as if the simple act of renaming a column in a spreadsheet somehow changes the fact that Ottawa is still spending far more money than it brings in.

Well, yesterday, the Parliamentary Budget Officer, Jason Jacques, released his initial assessment of that new budgeting framework. It’s the first independent evaluation of what Champagne unveiled at that committee. And what does the PBO say? In plain language: this framework isn’t transparency, it’s distortion.

According to the report, Finance Canada’s new definition of “capital investment” now includes six different categories of spending, everything from tax expenditures and operating subsidies to measures that “contribute to housing stock.” Those are all expenses — money gone — but under the new system, they’ll be treated like long-term investments. The PBO says that approach “expands the scope of capital investment beyond international practice,” and specifically notes that it exceeds the standard used in the United Kingdom. Why? Because it counts spending that doesn’t actually produce non-residential capital formation —it doesn’t build anything— it just shifts cash.

The PBO’s language is careful, but the meaning is blunt: this system overstates how much the federal government is investing in productive assets and understates the true size of its expenses. It’s the oldest trick in government finance, change the definitions, change the optics, not the reality.

There’s more. The PBO explains that by excluding things like tax credits and operating subsidies from the “operating budget,” Ottawa can artificially increase its revenues and decrease its expenses. The result? A “more favourable operating balance.” In other words, they’ll look like they’re balancing the books when, in truth, they’re just shoving billions off the balance sheet and calling it progress.

And remember, at the committee hearing on Monday, Champagne said one of his fiscal anchors was to “balance the operating budget within three years” and to have a “declining deficit-to-GDP ratio.” But he never once mentioned the federal debt-to-GDP ratio, the single most important measure of fiscal sustainability. The PBO caught that too, noting it as a glaring omission. When you stop talking about debt, it’s usually because you’re planning to grow it.

The report does give the government partial credit where it’s due: moving the federal budget to the fall instead of the spring will make it easier for Parliament to line up the Main Estimates with the budget itself. That’s something the PBO has been asking for for years. But even that improvement, the PBO warns, is undermined by the government’s chronic delays in publishing the Public Accounts. As of this week, the audited financial statements for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which ended March 31, still haven’t been tabled. We’re now seven months into the new fiscal year and Parliament still doesn’t have the official books for the last one.

The PBO recommends amending the Financial Administration Act to require those Public Accounts by September 30, not December 31, which would bring Canada in line with OECD and IMF standards. Right now, we’re months behind countries we’re supposed to be leading.

Put that all together: We now have a government, this Carney-Champagne Liberal Frankenstein, that can’t even table its audited accounts on time. The books for 2024–25? Still missing. Parliament doesn’t have them. Canadians can’t see them. It’s October. The fiscal year ended seven months ago. Why? Because they don’t want the smoke. They don’t want you to see just how bad it is.

Instead, they’re distracting you with a shiny new budget gimmick, a so-called “capital budgeting framework” that stretches the definition of investment so wide it might as well include yoga classes and unicorns. Under this new plan, corporate tax credits, housing subsidies, and even operating grants get repackaged as “capital investments.” Why? So they can shove them off the balance sheet and pretend the deficit is smaller than it actually is.

And the Parliamentary Budget Officer, God bless him, laid it all out in black and white. He didn’t use the word “fraud,” but he didn’t have to. He said the government’s approach “exceeds international standards,” meaning it’s not just creative — it’s reckless. It’s not how the U.K. does it. It’s not how any G7 country does it. Because it’s not real.

Worse still, and this is key, by pulling these expenses out of the operating budget, they now have the gall to tell Canadians they’ll “balance the operating budget in three years.” That’s their big promise. But guess what? It’s a lie. Because the so-called “operating budget” no longer includes half the spending. It’s like saying you lost 20 pounds, but forgot to mention you just stepped off half the scale.

And remember, at committee, in full view of the public, Champagne was directly asked: Will your deficit be higher than Trudeau’s? And he refused to answer. He danced. He dodged. He talked about GDP and Canada’s AAA credit rating, which is like bragging about your high University masters degree while you’re in the unemployment line.

So yes, the numbers may look prettier next month. More “balanced,” more “responsible.” But they won’t be real. The debt will still be there. The deficit will still be ballooning. The spending will still be out of control.

The only thing shrinking in Ottawa right now… is honesty.

And thanks to the PBO, now we have proof. Not suspicion. Proof. The numbers are fake. The books are cooked. And the Liberals are hoping Canadians are too distracted, too tired, or too broke to care.

They’re wrong. We care. We see it. And we’re not shutting up.