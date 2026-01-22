A day after Prime Minister Mark Carney told the World Economic Forum in Davos that Canada is done “living within a lie” and is ready to build real national strength, Parliament’s budget watchdog delivered a much colder message: the government’s own Budget 2025 pitch, that Ottawa’s planned capital supports for third parties will “enable” more than $1 trillion in total investment over the next five years rests largely on spending that was already baked in before the budget ever dropped.

The note from the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), published January 21, 2026, examines Budget 2025’s new reporting framework for “capital investment.” Under that framework, the government says roughly $280 billion in federal spending will “enable” more than $1 trillion in total investment activity over five years (2025–26 through 2029–30).

But the PBO’s breakdown punctures the marketing.

The $1 Trillion Number Isn’t What It Sounds Like. According to the PBO note, of about $285.0 billion in federal spending (cash basis) tied to this “$1 trillion” figure, only $41.3 billion represents new measures introduced in Budget 2025. The remaining $243.7 billion is planned spending that existed before the budget.

In plain English: most of the “big new” investment story is old spending with a fresh label.

And even the government’s “enabled” totals rely on rosy assumptions. Finance Canada estimates that the $41.3 billion in new measures could support $165.8 billion in total investment, depending on cost-sharing ratios. The PBO says that using less optimistic assumptions, the same $41.3 billion may translate to $126.4 billion in total investment activity.

“Enabled” Doesn’t Mean “Created”

The PBO also underlines something politicians rarely emphasize when they wave around giant numbers: the estimate of total investment activity does not represent the incremental economic impact of federal spending.

The watchdog explicitly notes it does not assess whether these projects would proceed even without federal support, nor whether federal spending might displace (“crowd out”) other private investment.

So when the government says “$1 trillion,” that is not a clean claim of “$1 trillion in new growth.” It’s a claim about a broad bucket of activity that includes federal support, co-funding, and private investment, assuming take-up and participation align with the model.

Carney’s Davos speech was built around a theme of honesty: he argued that the old rules-based order has fractured, that “living within a lie” is no longer sustainable, and that middle powers must build strength at home and act in coalitions abroad.

The speech got international attention, praised in some quarters as a sharp denunciation of the current great-power environment, and criticized in others as provocation.

But back in Canada, the PBO note reads like the opposite of Davos messaging: less grand strategy, more spreadsheet.

Budget 2025 and the Prime Minister’s office have promoted the “$1 trillion enabled” line as a central plank of the government’s growth narrative. The PBO’s analysis doesn’t say there’s no investment rather, it says the headline is largely driven by pre-existing spending and optimistic assumptions, and it cautions against treating the figure as a measure of incremental impact.

The Takeaway

If you watched Carney in Davos and thought, “Finally, someone’s telling the truth,” the PBO report gives Canadians an immediate test of that promise.

Because while much of the MSM and the “elbows up” crowd at home was practically foaming at the mouth declaring the speech “historic,” the numbers tell a much less flattering story. It’s easy to manufacture a victory lap in Switzerland. It’s easy to get a standing ovation from global insiders who love big, sweeping rhetoric. It’s much harder to deliver honesty in Ottawa when the spreadsheets don’t match the slogans.

The first real stress test of “living in truth” isn’t applause in Davos. It’s whether the government stops selling Canadians a shiny headline, “$1 trillion,” when the fine print shows most of it wasn’t new, and none of it is guaranteed to be additional.