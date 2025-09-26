OTTAWA — At the Government Operations Committee this week, the Parliamentary Budget Officer didn’t mince words. Canada’s finances are “unsustainable.” His term, not mine.

The numbers back him up. The federal debt-to-GDP ratio, long touted as a badge of fiscal credibility, is no longer on a declining track. It stood at 41.7 percent in 2024-25. In the PBO’s September outlook, it climbs above 43 percent and stays there. That may sound like a small shift, but as the PBO told MPs, it is the first time in three decades the ratio is heading in the wrong direction. “Everybody should be concerned,” he said.

Deficits are not shrinking either. Ottawa will post a $68.5 billion shortfall in 2025-26, followed by $64.2 billion in 2026-27, $62.1 billion in 2027-28, and still nearly $60 billion by 2030-31. That is not cyclical borrowing. It is structural red ink. The PBO’s warning was stark: “Unsustainable means you don’t have the option of waiting a couple of years… if you don’t change, this is done.”

The hidden tax in all this is interest. Public debt charges were $53.6 billion in 2024-25. They rise to $82.4 billion by 2030-31. By then, 13.7 cents of every revenue dollar will be consumed by debt service — up from 10.3 cents last year and double the 7 percent Ottawa paid before the pandemic. “Every dollar spent on debt service is a dollar not spent elsewhere,” the PBO reminded MPs.

From ‘stupefying’ debt to AAA delusions, the PBO spares no one at committee

Conservative MP Kelly Block asked the simplest of questions: is Canada’s debt sustainable? And the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the man tasked with giving Parliament the truth, didn’t hedge, didn’t hide behind jargon. He said: “Everybody should be concerned… this is the first time in 30 years we’ve tabled an outlook where the most important fiscal anchor — a declining or stable debt-to-GDP ratio — is going up. That is definitely a cause for concern. It’s certainly not sustainable.”

That’s the kind of answer you never hear in Question Period. No spin. No talking points. Just reality: Ottawa’s debt anchor is gone, and the ship is drifting.

Block pressed him further: so under this Prime Minister, is the government making things worse? The PBO didn’t say no. He pointed to the government’s promise of a November 4th budget, and admitted it will be up to MPs to stop this path before it becomes permanent. In other words: there’s no plan yet.

It gets worse. The PBO confirmed his outlook doesn’t include at least $20 billion in Liberal platform spending, because it hasn’t been implemented yet. Translation: the red ink is actually deeper than the official numbers show.

Then there’s the accounting trick. Block asked why the Liberals are now floating a scheme to split capital and operating budgets, when they can’t show progress on the real numbers. The PBO explained Ottawa will still publish traditional debt and deficit figures, but admitted the new split is designed to reframe more borrowing as “long-term investment.” He compared it to what provinces and cities already do.

When Liberal MP Jenna Sudds took her turn, the tone flipped. No questions about runaway deficits. No grilling on unsustainable debt. Instead, she lobbed a softball: wouldn’t it be smart to lean on private capital for infrastructure? The PBO’s answer was polite, but telling: given Canada’s “massive infrastructure deficit,” Ottawa needs “as many sources of capital as possible.” In plain English: you’ve maxed out your credit card. If you can’t fix your books, you need someone else to front the cash.

Then Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau cut through the spin. What’s worse, she asked — the debt ratio climbing, or the lack of a plan? The PBO didn’t blink. The rising debt itself is the crisis. He called it “stupefying.” Revenues aren’t keeping pace with spending. He compared Canada to a family whose income drops but refuses to cut expenses. Everyone knows where that ends: bankruptcy. And he admitted the outlook doesn’t even include NATO commitments meaning the hole is bigger than advertised.

Conservative MP Adam Chambers drove the point home. Fourteen cents of every dollar collected by Ottawa already goes to interest payments. Not hospitals. Not roads. Not defense. Interest. So what happens in the next downturn? Does it shoot to 15, 18, 20 cents? The PBO didn’t deny it. He admitted Canada is in a “strange” place growth on paper, but “substantially negative” fiscal numbers. The patient looks healthy, but the organs are failing. And yet Ottawa is borrowing record amounts, even before the storm hits.

And then came Liberal MP Vince Gasparro. Comedy hour. Instead of asking how to fix $60 billion annual deficits, he asked whether Canada still has a AAA rating and how we stack up to the G7. In other words: don’t worry, our neighbors are sicker. The PBO wouldn’t let it slide. Unsustainable means unsustainable, he said again. The comparison is absurd — like a doctor telling you your arteries are 90% clogged and your response is, “Sure, but my neighbor just had a stroke, so I’m fine.”

Final thoughts

I’ve got to tell you, I’m scared for this country. Really scared. Because what we just saw in Ottawa proves something most people already know but don’t want to say out loud: the people running Canada aren’t serious. They’re not serious about the debt. They’re not serious about jobs. They’re not serious about the future of this country.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer sat there in front of MPs and said it as clearly as humanly possible: unsustainable. Canada’s debt path is unsustainable. That’s the official verdict. First time in thirty years the fiscal anchor is gone. And how do the Liberals respond? Do they tighten their belts? Do they lay out a plan? No. They smile, they shrug, and they point to a credit rating agency as if that means anything to the family watching their mortgage double.

This is delusion. And it’s dangerous. Because while the Liberals preen about being “better than our peers,” the reality is we’re on the same trajectory as every collapsing Western welfare state, drowning in red ink, smothered by debt, and paralyzed by cowardly politicians who care more about power in Ottawa than prosperity in Canada.

Look at their record. These people capped oil and gas, the one sector that could create jobs, fund hospitals, and actually pay down the debt. They deliberately kneecapped it. Why? Because it offends their donor class in Toronto and their green lobby friends in Davos. This is not fiscal discipline, that’s not leadership, this is economic sabotage.

And so here we are. Deficits locked in at $60 billion forever. Interest payments exploding. Debt piling higher every year. And the only response from the government benches is, “Don’t worry, at least France is worse.” It’s insulting. It’s dishonest. And it’s suicidal.

So yes, I’m angry. I should be. You should be. Because this is our country, and these people are running it into the ground. They’re not unlocking jobs, they’re not defending our future, they’re managing decline. And when the reckoning comes when the bills come due it won’t be the Liberal caucus or their lobbyist friends paying the price. It’ll be you.