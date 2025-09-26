The Opposition with Dan Knight

Bill
6h

And this mindset of ignoring sovereign debt is a worldwide contageon. They are creating the problem they have a solution for already. U.K. digital ID launches, US government shutdown looming hostage to massive debt demands. This will not end well for anybody. Elbows up!

Kimmer
3h

Well, Desiree Fixler warned us. The only thing Carney manufactures are "CRISIS" !!!!

Liz Truss warned us as well!

