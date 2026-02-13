Ottawa — If you want to understand the state of access to information in this country, you do not need a slogan. You need numbers. And the numbers presented at the latest meeting of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics were damning.

The Privy Council Office, the central agency that supports the Prime Minister and cabinet, admitted it received 744 access to information requests in 2024–25. Out of those, 219 complaints were accepted by the Information Commissioner. That is roughly a 30 percent complaint rate. In the same period, the commissioner issued 47 formal orders against PCO. Some requests were delayed not by weeks or months, but by as much as two years. The statutory deadline in the law is 30 days.

Assistant Secretary Matthew Shea was the face of the department. He did not deny the backlog. He did not deny the orders. He reframed them. He described a “real challenge” keeping up with demand. He said complaints are concentrated among three requesters who account for roughly 78 to 79 percent of orders. He disclosed that one individual filed 125 requests in a single year. He confirmed that 33 full-time staff handle access to information at PCO and that about 11 of them are tied up dealing with complaints from those high-volume requesters.

The government’s argument is straightforward. The system is overwhelmed by complexity, volume and a small number of aggressive users. Requests have increased by 46 percent over the last three fiscal years. Historical intelligence files account for about 45 percent of complaints, even though they represent about 15 percent of current requests. Those files require consultations with Global Affairs, National Defence, the Communications Security Establishment and foreign governments. When foreign partners are slow to respond, PCO says it cannot move faster.

That explanation does not erase the core fact: the law sets a deadline. Thirty days. Not two years.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett cut to the heart of it. He asked whether PCO has consistently followed the law without exception. Shea would not say yes. Instead, he said the department “makes every effort.” Barrett then pointed to the complaint ratio and the record number of orders. Shea responded with a line that will linger: “An order does not mean noncompliance with the law.”

It is hard to overstate how brazen that sounds. Orders are issued when the commissioner finds a failure to comply and directs corrective action. Yet PCO is now suggesting that dozens of orders in a single year do not necessarily indicate noncompliance.

Michael Cooper pushed even harder. He cited the commissioner’s meeting with the Clerk of the Privy Council and her observation that some of the work required by her orders could and should have been completed before a complaint was ever filed. He described a case where a requester had to go to court to force release of a report. PCO ultimately relented and was ordered to pay $4,400 in costs. Cooper accused the department of sitting on files and making exaggerated claims of harm. Shea answered with process language, saying orders change prioritization and that disagreements over national security can arise between reasonable people.

The Liberal members took a different tone. Linda Lapointe and Leslie Church focused on structural pressures rather than legal breach. They emphasized the explosion of digital records and the strain created by repeat requesters. They asked about modernization, artificial intelligence and record management. Shea admitted that PCO struggles more with over-retention than deletion. He said personal emails and low-value material remain in the system and must be sifted through during reviews. He described limits on mailbox sizes and training initiatives. He pointed to Microsoft Copilot as a future tool to automate sorting and redaction.

Bloc MP Luc Thériault cut through that managerial framing. He said access to information is not a service but a quasi-constitutional right. He asked directly how many additional staff PCO needs to stop receiving 42 or 47 orders in a year. Shea said they hope to hire four or five people. He acknowledged that requests have doubled while government is downsizing and that he cannot double his staff without seeking additional funding. He declined to tell the committee directly what resources are required to comply with the Act, deferring instead to Treasury Board.

There was also discussion of anonymity. PCO insisted that requester identities are protected so that files are processed without bias. At the same time, the department repeatedly invoked the statistic about three requesters consuming most of the complaint workload. Anonymity is sacrosanct when asked to identify those individuals, yet their existence is central to the defence narrative.

On litigation, PCO distanced itself from reports that $106 million in taxpayer funds have been spent fighting the commissioner’s decisions in court. Shea said PCO can count on one hand the number of times it has considered going to court and that such a step would likely only arise in a national security standoff.

Throughout the hearing, one structural mechanism became clear. Orders act as accelerants. When the commissioner issues an order, that file jumps the queue. Files without orders wait longer. In a system with hundreds of complaints and dozens of orders, that triage model effectively rewards those who escalate.

PCO’s commitments are incremental. Transfer historical intelligence records dated before 1975 to Library and Archives Canada by December 31, 2026. Recruit four or five additional staff. Use enterprise software to auto-index and auto-redact. Continue consultations with foreign partners. Improve information management discipline to reduce transitory clutter.

None of those steps change the present metrics. Seven hundred forty-four requests. Two hundred nineteen complaints. Forty-seven orders. Delays measured in years against a 30-day statutory baseline.

The government’s central agency told Parliament it is trying. It told Parliament it is overwhelmed. It told Parliament it is not perfect. It told Parliament that an order does not necessarily mean noncompliance.

Canadians listening to that exchange are left with a stark choice. Either the law is misaligned with modern volume and needs structural reform and serious new funding, or the culture inside the system treats deadlines as flexible and oversight as negotiable.

The committee has the numbers. The public now does as well.