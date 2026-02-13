The Opposition with Dan Knight

John Powell
This mess is deliberate. Liberals covering up. They don’t want you to have access to information

Beth
Freedom of Information requests are a tedious process and employees working in this area MUST be detailed oriented with the ability to focus on a task for a fair bit of time. The request goes through a few different channels; records have to be pulled on the subject matter from sources related to the subject so there could be other ministries holding records on the subject matter as well. The requests themselves have to be entered into a records system showing it's been received then it goes through channels up the chain. The process could be held up by higher sources who must review the data of the request to decide what should be sent to an FOII officer for processing and redaction. The fact is it's a brutal chain of command these things go through before they can be released to the requester. It sounds like those involved are definitely overwhelmed and understaffed, but there's also the human element, it only takes one or two (or several) involved in the chain who are either overwhelmed themselves OR have a lackadaisical attitude to screw up the works. Bottom line, there has to be process oriented and detail oriented people in these positions for the job to be completed in a timely matter a.k.a. people with a strong work ethic otherwise it's basically a sinking ship.

