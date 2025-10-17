Charlottetown — October 16, 2025. Prince Edward Island’s new government just lit a signal fire Ottawa can’t ignore—two formal letters demanding immediate, transparent federal investigations into alleged foreign interference and money laundering on the Island. One to RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme, the other to FINTRAC CEO Sarah Paquet. Clear, direct, no hedging: talk to the whistleblowers, follow the money, and determine whether criminal or regulatory action is warranted.

And here’s the part that should make every sane person furious: why did it take a new government to do the obvious? Where was this urgency from the last crew running Charlottetown? For years, Islanders were told to calm down, look away, don’t ask questions—and now, in week one of grown-up supervision, we suddenly discover the tools were always there. Why didn’t the previous government pull them?

Even worse, why hasn’t the Liberal establishment in Ottawa barley lifted a finger in regards to foreign interference in this country? This is the same crowd that held a public inquiry into foreign interference, took victory laps, and then… parked the file. The commission issued volumes of findings and 50-plus recommendations, but action? Mostly press releases. Meanwhile, the much-hyped foreign influence registry —passed on paper in 2024— still isn’t fully in force, with cabinet dithering while everyone pretends it’s complicated. If the smallest province can move in days, what’s Ottawa’s excuse after years of warnings and a law they already passed?

Premier Rob Lantz framed it plainly: Islanders deserve clarity and competent, depoliticized scrutiny. The province says the move follows years of speculation and a Parliament Hill press conference on Oct. 8 where a former RCMP superintendent suggested evidence could justify a criminal probe centered on PEI. Translation: this is no longer a fringe concern—it’s now an official paper trail with the RCMP and FINTRAC on the hook.

PEI also reminded Ottawa that in February 2025 it ordered the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) to run an independent land-ownership investigation—with new powers added to the Lands Protection Act in 2022—amid public questions about complex land purchases and potential indirect control. That review is ongoing and now sits alongside the requested federal probes.

Context matters: investigative reporting in recent weeks connected these concerns to Buddhist-affiliated networks and called for a wider federal inquiry. Whether every allegation holds or not, PEI’s letters escalate the file from media claims to formal federal scrutiny—exactly where it belongs if Canada is serious about foreign interference.

Bottom line: a tiny province—Prince Edward Island of all places—just forced a national reckoning. Not Toronto, not Ottawa, not some vaunted federal intelligence agency. No, it took 160,000 salt-of-the-earth Islanders to do what the entire Liberal Party has refused to do for years: demand an investigation into what looks suspiciously like CCP-linked land grabs, money laundering, and political influence operations happening right under our noses.

And yet—silence from Ottawa. Why? Because could it be that the same people now running the show in this country are the ones who spent the last decade cheerleading for the Chinese Communist Party? Mark Carney, has a track record with China that reads like a LinkedIn endorsement from the People’s Liberation Army. Brookfield, where Carney was Vice Chair, took $250 million from the Bank of China to fund its real estate empire. You think that doesn’t come with strings? Please.

And Trudeau? Let’s not forget, this is the man who once said he admired China’s “basic dictatorship”—because, of course he did. That kind of centralized control makes things so efficient when you’re trying to crush dissent and funnel wealth into the hands of a compliant elite.

The ball is in the RCMP and FINTRAC’s court. But if you’re expecting urgency from institutions shackled to the same political class that let this rot take hold, don’t hold your breath. PEI just did the hard part. Now we get to find out if Canada has any real institutions left.