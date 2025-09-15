The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Murphy's avatar
Paul Murphy
20h

Well.. according to your report here they spent $203 million just to be ready - but then were not ready.

Worse, there were about a dozen very close elections - and, just like in the US, the conservative lost, I think, just about every single one of the recounts and court cases. What are the odds?

More subtly, there's a forest and trees issue here. Almost everyone agrees the voter is subject to a lot of mis-information. Probably true, but who funds the major media in Canada? and why do voters believe that the liberal piper doesn't call the tune?

It was, I think, Ronald Reagan who said “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant. It's just that they know so much that isn't so.” and, in Canada, where do they get those false beliefs and that certainty? Maybe from people saying our elections are on the up and up, really, for sure, and truly when, in reality only the winners are saying it and the evidence either way just isn't there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Powell's avatar
John Powell
20h

Usual insightful review

We be screwed. Part 5 million.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture