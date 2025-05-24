Hey everyone—just a quick update. I’ve been off the radar the past two weeks, not because I disappeared or got canceled (again), but because I had to get mouth surgery. Turns out an infection required both gum and bone grafts—yes, actual bone. Between the pain meds that turned my brain into soup and the pain itself once I ditched the meds, it’s been a wild ride.

During all that, I could barely look at a screen—let alone listen to Carbon Tax Carney and his parade of liberal elites drone on with their usual nonsense. But today? The pain’s finally down to a 2. That’s a major win. And with my brain back online, I’ve got some op-eds in the works for tomorrow.

Thanks for sticking with me. This country’s still on fire—and we’ve got work to do.