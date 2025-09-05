This week, a rare thing is happening in Canadian politics: a leader is actually fighting for his people. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is boarding a plane to Asia—not to attend a climate conference, not to hobnob with UN bureaucrats, but to defend Canadian farmers and resource workers who are under direct attack from foreign tariffs and from his own federal government’s cowardice.

Let’s be clear about what’s at stake. China has slammed Canada with 100% tariffs on canola oil, canola meal, and peas. They’ve put another 25% on pork and seafood. That’s billions in lost sales. And who does this hurt most? Not Bay Street, not Ottawa lobbyists, but farmers on the Prairies. Families who grow the food, raise the livestock, and keep this country alive.

Moe knows it. He said it plainly:

“All tariffs are detrimental to Saskatchewan agriculture when they’re applied to our products. What we want is market access to as many markets around the world as possible.”

And he’s not letting Ottawa off the hook either. He reminded reporters that this fight is not just Saskatchewan’s problem:

“These Chinese tariffs… they need to be addressed, and they need to be addressed not only by Saskatchewan, but by the nation of Canada.”

Think about that. Ottawa imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs and aluminum for political theatre, and China retaliated by going after canola and peas—the backbone of Prairie farming. Who pays the price? Not Mark Carney’s banker friends. It’s the farmer in Moose Jaw or Swift Current staring down bills and wondering if his crop will move this year.

And yet, instead of the Prime Minister flying to Beijing to fix this, it’s the Premier of Saskatchewan. Moe even put it bluntly:

“It needs to be the Prime Minister of Canada. What we are making every effort to do is to bring the opportunity for that conversation of a closer trading relationship between Canada—specifically Saskatchewan agriculture—and China.”

Joly and LeBlanc: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies for Failure

So while Scott Moe is in Asia, fighting to defend farmers, what are the Liberals in Ottawa doing? Press conferences. That’s it.

Mélanie Joly and Dominic LeBlanc spent the summer telling reporters that everything’s fine, that they’re “focused on the economy.” Really? Focused how? By talking about it? By cutting ribbons on bureaucracies that don’t exist yet? Because that’s all they’ve done.

So here’s the scene in Ottawa: the country’s farmers are being destroyed by tariffs, our steel and aluminum industries are on life support, and the United States just slapped a 35% tax on our exports. How do Canada’s Liberal ministers respond? By holding a press conference. Of course.

Mélanie Joly walked up to the microphone and bragged:

“We are having here a very productive retreat… I traveled a lot the country, meeting with different workers… some affected by the tariffs, others in sectors going through a lot of growth.”

Oh, good. She had a retreat. She traveled. Some workers are suffering, some aren’t. What a revelation. Meanwhile, farmers are being crushed by a 100% tariff on canola, and Joly thinks the news is that she got some Aeroplan points this summer.

Then she explained her solution to Canada’s trade crisis. Ready? It’s defense contracts.

“The first one obviously is defense, because we’re increasing our investments in defense… and that’s why we’re working on a defense strategy.”

So China slaps a tariff on Saskatchewan peas, and Joly thinks the answer is a submarine. Brilliant. You can’t sell your canola, but at least there’s a new procurement strategy in Ottawa.

And then Dominic LeBlanc—Justin Trudeau’s most loyal clapping seal—took his turn. Asked about U.S. tariffs, he said:

“They’re causing enormous economic hardship… all of this work, as the Prime Minister said, is in the hopes that we can come to a deal.”

In the hopes. That’s the strategy. Hope. Pray that Donald Trump suddenly decides to be nice. These are the people running the country.

When a reporter pressed him on whether Canada would accept quotas as part of a deal, LeBlanc said this:

“We’re not going to go into that level of detail… We’re open to having conversations.”

Conversations. Imagine being a steelworker who just lost his job, hearing that Ottawa is “open to conversations.” That’s not policy. That’s a therapy session.

And Joly kept talking. She explained that steel plants need to “pivot” and “retool.”

“They need to be able to do the type of steel that is required for building homes… major rail projects… the type of steel important for defense industry.”

Oh, okay. Just retool the entire steel industry. No big deal. Don’t worry about markets, or tariffs, or competitiveness—just magically pivot to new products. Problem solved.

This is the Liberal approach in a nutshell: hold a press conference, say the word “strategy” a dozen times, announce you’re “working hard,” and then walk away having accomplished exactly nothing.

So here’s the question: what exactly has Mark Carney done since becoming Prime Minister? Well, Pierre Poilievre answered it this week. And the answer is… nothing. Literally nothing.

Poilievre called it Carney’s “Seinfeld summer.” A show about nothing. A spectacle of press releases, consultant contracts, and lofty promises—backed up by absolutely zero results.

Think about it. On spending, Carney promised “austerity.” What did he actually deliver? An 8% increase in government spending. Thirty-three percent more bureaucrats making six figures. A 37% increase in consultants. Twenty-six billion dollars blown on high-priced advisers. That’s more than Trudeau. Hard to imagine, but somehow Carney managed it.

Poilievre put it simply:

“Mark Carney is even more expensive than Justin Trudeau—something we thought unimaginable.”

And on crime? Nothing. Not one law changed. Not one reform. Canadians are watching violent repeat offenders walk out of court and terrorize communities. Poilievre reminded us of Abdul Aleem Farooqui, the father murdered while defending his children from home invaders. Carney’s Justice Minister called it “not the Wild West.” Really? Tell that to the family burying their father.

Poilievre’s response was blunt:

“Your home is your castle. Someone comes into your house and threatens your family—you should have the right to defend them.”

Common sense. Unless you’re a Liberal.

And then there’s immigration. Carney promised to “fix the system.” He didn’t. He kept Trudeau’s sky-high numbers and doubled down on the Temporary Foreign Worker program—because, as he admitted, lobbyists asked for it. Corporate elites want cheap labour. Carney delivered. Canadians got shafted.

Meanwhile, on trade and tariffs, Carney told Canadians he’d “drop the gloves” with Donald Trump. Did he? No. Trump rolled him. The U.S. slapped a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, and Carney folded like a lawn chair. As Poilievre put it:

“It’s now clear why Trump wanted Mark Carney—he backs down and gives him everything he wants.”

But here’s the kicker. Carney didn’t just fail abroad. He punished Canadians at home. In five months, Canada lost $63 billion in investment, most of it straight into the United States. Pipelines? Being built in America. Jobs? Created in America. Housing? Carney promised a new department to fast-track modular homes. Five months later? Not one home built. Not one permit granted. The department doesn’t even exist.

Final thoughts

So here’s the picture, if you step back. Scott Moe, a provincial premier from the Prairies, is flying halfway around the world to defend Canadian farmers because the Prime Minister won’t. Mélanie Joly and Dominic LeBlanc, the Liberal clapping seals, are in Ottawa cutting ribbons on nothing—pretending that press conferences are policy. And Mark Carney, Trudeau’s banker friend, spent his first summer in power doing exactly what you’d expect a globalist banker to do: protecting lobbyists, hiring consultants, and delivering zero results for actual Canadians.

Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre is pointing out the obvious—something no one in Ottawa ever admits—that Canada is being hollowed out by elites who don’t care about you. They care about themselves. They care about their friends. They care about power.

So what’s the lesson? It’s not complicated.

This country doesn’t run on consultants, lobbyists, or press conferences. It doesn’t run on Mark Carney’s speeches or Mélanie Joly’s photo ops. Canada runs on farmers, workers, and families—the people who feed the world, keep the lights on, and still actually believe in this country.

Think about it for a second. Who really makes Canada work? It’s the farmer pulling 16-hour days on a combine while Ottawa’s political class flies to Europe for another summit. It’s the welder in Saskatchewan or Alberta keeping the oil patch alive while Liberal ministers give speeches about “transitioning” them out of a job. It’s the small business owner in a Prairie town hiring apprentices while Mark Carney hires another thousand bureaucrats in Ottawa.

These are the people who matter. And yet, they’re the ones being punished—by tariffs from foreign countries and by policies from their own government. They’re told their pickup trucks are immoral, their farms are destroying the planet, their industries are outdated. They’re taxed, regulated, and lectured. And when things go wrong, the same elites who caused the problem hold another press conference to congratulate themselves on “taking action.”

But here’s the truth: no nation in history has survived when its elites despised its people. Canada is not going to be an exception. Farmers, miners, truckers, welders, families—they’re not just one part of the economy. They are the economy. They are the country. Without them, nothing else works.

And yet our leaders pretend the real action is in Ottawa boardrooms or at international conferences. It isn’t. It never was. The real action is in the fields, in the mines, in the factories, in the homes. It’s where people still get up early, work hard, and believe they’re part of something bigger than themselves.

That’s what makes Canada strong. That’s what the Liberal Party has forgotten. And that’s why ordinary Canadians—families, workers, people with common sense—are done listening to empty promises. They want a government that actually fights for them.

And here’s the bottom line: if Canada is going to survive as a country, it won’t be because of the consultants or the lobbyists or the clapping seals in Ottawa. It will be because of the very people those elites ignore every single day.

The people who never gave up on Canada.