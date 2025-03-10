Well, that didn’t take long. Just days into his coronation as the new Liberal leader, Mark Carney is already getting absolutely dismantled—and Pierre Poilievre is leading the charge.

At his latest press conference, Poilievre didn’t hold back. He exposed Carney as a Liberal insider, a corporate sellout, and the perfect embodiment of the cronyism and elitism that has defined Trudeau’s government. But let’s be honest—Carney isn’t even pretending to be different. And what’s his first move? Running from his record and screaming about Donald Trump.

Because that’s all they’ve got. This entire Liberal strategy is a joke. They can’t run on their actual record—because their record is a disaster. Nine years of failure, and what do they want you thinking about? Trump.

Pierre Poilievre tore Carney apart at his press conference, and it wasn’t even hard. He pointed out the blindingly obvious hypocrisy that the media refuses to touch. Carney wants you to believe he’s the guy who will stand up to Trump—but what did he do when Trump put tariffs on Canada? He caved. He moved Brookfield’s headquarters from Canada to New York six days later. Then, when he got called out on it? He lied. Poilievre said it directly: “We got it in writing, and we proved it.”

So let’s get this straight—the Liberals are running against Trump, but their guy is the one who did exactly what Trump wanted him to do. That’s the defense? That’s their big hero?

It gets better. Carney won’t disclose his assets. The media, naturally, won’t ask why. But Poilievre will. And here’s the reality—Carney has millions of dollars in financial holdings that directly conflict with Canada’s national interests. He backed carbon taxes in Canada while investing in American coal. He opposed pipelines in Canada while his company bought Middle East pipelines. He spent years making himself richer while Canadians got poorer. But he’s the guy who’s going to fix things now?

The Liberals use every loophole to avoid accountability, and Carney isn’t even trying to pretend otherwise. He doesn’t have to disclose his assets. He doesn’t have to explain why he moved jobs to the U.S. He doesn’t have to take responsibility for advising Trudeau through years of economic collapse. But if Poilievre so much as drinks a Coke Zero, the media will cover it like Watergate. That’s how this works.

And here’s the part they really don’t want to talk about—this election isn’t about Trump. That’s a distraction. This election is about Canada. It’s about housing costs doubling. It’s about inflation crushing families. It’s about food prices skyrocketing while China slaps tariffs on Canadian agriculture and Carney says nothing. The Liberals don’t want you thinking about that. They need this to be about some imaginary far-right apocalypse instead of the actual crisis they created.

Poilievre called it what it is: “Canadians have a choice in the next election. Do they want to give the Liberals a fourth term in power after they drove up housing costs, food prices, and taxes, blocked resource projects, and made us more reliant on Trump’s America?”

That’s the real question. Not Trump. Not whatever distraction the media is pushing this week. The question is whether Canadians are willing to endure another four years of the same people who broke this country.

Mark Carney is Trudeau 2.0. Same elitism. Same arrogance. Same contempt for working Canadians. And the worst part? He’s not even pretending to be different. Because he doesn’t have to.

The Liberals are betting that Canadians are too stupid to see what’s happening. That they’ll hear “Trump” and panic into voting Liberal again. That no one will notice Carney’s business ties, his financial conflicts, his blatant hypocrisy. But here’s the problem—Canadians aren’t buying it.

Poilievre called out every one of Carney’s lies. And he’s right. The Liberals are out of excuses. They’re out of distractions. And no amount of media spin is going to change that.