In the rural heartland of Alberta, where grain silos outnumber Starbucks and the people still believe in God, family, and hard work, Pierre Poilievre just cruised to victory in the federal byelection for Battle River–Crowfoot. But this wasn’t just a routine Conservative win in a deep-blue riding. No, this was a thunderclap heard from Ottawa to Davos.

Because with this win, Poilievre didn’t just take a seat in Parliament. He took a stand and sent a message.

"We Will Kill the Electric Vehicle Mandate"

During his remarks, Poilievre laid it all out. He wasn't vague. He wasn't diplomatic. He said plainly that the Trudeau–Carney regime’s EV mandate, set to take effect in six months, would destroy rural Canada.

And he’s right.

Let’s get specific. The Liberals’ electric vehicle policy, inherited by Mark Carney from his predecessor Justin Trudeau, includes a mandatory sales quota that will penalize automakers unless they sell a certain percentage of EVs. For every gas-powered car sold above the quota? A $20,000 tax per vehicle.

Think about that. A policy that would drive up prices, eliminate consumer choice, and devastate the auto manufacturing sector — all to appease the same global climate activists who fly private jets to tell farmers they can’t use diesel.

Poilievre didn’t mince words:

“This is a direct attack on rural life and on the cost of living in Canada… The majority of communities in Battle River–Crowfoot and across rural Canada would not exist if an electric vehicle mandate were in place.”

And he backed it up with a plan: A massive pressure campaign to stop the mandate, defend the right to drive what you choose, and restore sanity to transportation policy.

While the Liberals obsess over windmills and battery quotas, Poilievre is defending common sense.

The Illusion of Lower Inflation: Cheap Gas Today, Liberal Chaos Tomorrow

Just 24 hours after Poilievre’s speech, Statistics Canada released the July 2025 Consumer Price Index. The mainstream media rushed out headlines to declare victory: “Inflation down to 1.7% year-over-year!”

But when you read the actual data — and I did — the story gets more interesting.

Here’s what’s really happening:

Gasoline prices fell 16.1% year-over-year. That’s what dragged the overall CPI down.

But if you exclude gasoline, the inflation rate is still 2.5%, unchanged from June and May.

Grocery prices? Up 3.4%.

Rent? Up 5.1%.

Natural gas? Still down 7.3%, but rising again in Ontario.

In other words: every essential good you use to live: shelter, food, utilities is still getting more expensive.

So why the drop in energy prices? One of the key reasons inflation appears to be falling in July 2025 is a drop in energy prices, particularly gasoline. But let’s be honest about what’s really driving that. It has nothing to do with sound Liberal economic management or a strategic energy plan. The price drop is the result of three very specific events—none of which reflect strength or foresight from Ottawa.

First, the Trudeau–Carney government was forced to suspend the federal carbon tax on fuel. That tax had artificially inflated energy costs across the board, punishing working Canadians at the pump, at home, and on the job. The temporary removal of that levy provided only short-term relief, but it shows how directly federal policy has contributed to the cost-of-living crisis.

Second, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel brought a brief moment of calm to Middle Eastern oil markets, pushing down global crude prices. That conflict, which Canada has no control over, affects us directly—because despite having one of the largest oil reserves on Earth in Alberta, Canada still imports foreign oil, particularly into Eastern provinces. Why? Because years of Liberal policy have blocked pipelines, demonized the energy sector, and handed over our energy independence to foreign regimes.

Finally, the recent increase in supply from OPEC+ nations has put more oil on the market, further easing prices—again, temporarily. But this too highlights the real issue: Canada’s energy security is being dictated by authoritarian petro-states, not by our own abundant resources.

So yes, gasoline is cheaper this month. But not because Canada is in control. It’s cheaper because the Liberals took their boot off your neck for a moment and because a handful of dictators and militants overseas agreed to stop shooting at each other. That’s not a victory. It’s a warning.

None of these are sustainable, and none of them have anything to do with Canada’s domestic policy being well-managed. In fact, they expose just how much global forces and temporary political decisions like lifting Trudeau's carbon levy influence Canadian wallets.

The EV Mandate: A Wrecking Ball Policy in a Market That’s Already Pulling the Plug

Now, let’s talk about the electric vehicle mandate—a policy so detached from reality it could only have come from a government this disconnected from the country it claims to serve.

The Liberal EV mandate, inherited by Prime Minister Mark Carney from Justin Trudeau, requires that 100% of all new passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks sold in Canada by 2035 must be electric. But it doesn’t stop there. The federal plan is being phased in aggressively. Starting in 2026, just five months from now, automakers will be required to ensure that 20% of all new vehicle sales are zero-emission. That target increases to 60% by 2030, and hits 100% by 2035.

And there are penalties. If a manufacturer fails to meet its quota, they’re hit with steep financial consequences—up to $20,000 per vehicle over the sales threshold. So the government isn’t just “encouraging” EVs. It’s coercing the entire automotive industry with punitive regulation, driving up costs, and removing consumer choice.

The absurdity of this policy is self-evident.

Canada is a cold, vast country. Most Canadians don’t live in cities with Level 3 chargers on every corner. They live in rural and suburban areas where you need a truck that works in minus-30 weather and can drive 500 kilometers without needing a recharge. Yet the federal government is telling people that their gas-powered vehicles, affordable, reliable, proven, are no longer welcome.

This is nothing short of an assault on working people.

And the best part? The global auto industry is already turning away from electric vehicles, not because of politics, but because the market is rejecting them.

Let’s look at the facts:

In 2025, multiple major automakers have canceled or scaled back their EV production plans. Honda, for example, scrapped the development of its large electric SUV and slashed its EV R&D budget after demand dried up. Nissan delayed its next-generation Leaf production due to supply chain issues, including China’s restrictions on rare earth minerals. Ford has scaled back its electric investments by 10% and delayed its next-gen electric truck. Stellantis, the maker of Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge, is walking back its electrification strategy entirely after reporting a multi-billion dollar loss.

Even BYD, the world’s largest EV manufacturer, has cut back factory shifts and slowed production due to rising inventory and slowing sales in China.

And it’s not just production plans. Startups are collapsing. Canoo filed for bankruptcy. REE Automotive suspended its production pipeline. Qiantu Motors, a Chinese EV company, went under in January.

In short: the EV bubble is deflating. The public isn't buying. The economics aren't working. And the grid can't handle it.

Yet here in Canada, our government is doubling down, forcing Canadians to buy vehicles they don’t want, for a lifestyle that doesn’t work, at a price they can’t afford.

Even the US Climate Cult Is Backing Down

And here’s where it gets even more humiliating for Canada’s Liberal government: even in the United States, where blue-state governors once raced to ban gas-powered vehicles to impress the climate cult, they’re now backpedaling.

This is the part Canada’s Liberal government doesn’t want you to hear: even in the United States; the very birthplace of the gas-car bans that inspired Trudeau and Carney the mandates are falling apart.

Look at Connecticut. A deep-blue state, run by Democrats, and yet even they couldn’t swallow California’s plan. They tried to ram through a 2035 ban on gas cars. It collapsed. The governor himself admitted defeat earlier this year and said he wouldn’t bring it back. That’s not conservative Alberta talking. That’s a liberal governor saying, “This is unworkable.”

Or take Maine. Its environmental regulators were asked to adopt the California-style mandate. They flat-out said no. No 2032 quotas. No 2035 gas-car ban. They looked at the costs, the grid, the reality of life in a rural state and they rejected it.

Colorado? They stopped short too. Their regulators looked at the 2035 target and essentially said, “Not a chance.” They agreed to quotas only up to 2032 and even then, not 100%. They left gas cars on the table, because rural communities depend on them.

And then there’s Virginia, which has gone further than all of them. Its governor declared the state is pulling out of California’s program altogether, effective at the end of this year. Done. Over. Finished.

Even California the mothership of climate fanaticism is on the defensive. Their entire program depends on federal waivers under the Clean Air Act. Well, Congress rolled those waivers back, and the Trump administration is suing to block their truck standards. California’s regulators are now fighting in court just to keep their mandates alive.

And here’s the dagger: the federal money is drying up. The $7,500 tax credit for new EVs? Gone by September. The $4,000 credit for used EVs? Gone. The subsidies and handouts that made this scam look even remotely possible are being stripped away. And without federal money to bribe buyers, the whole house of cards collapses.

Final thoughts

At some point, stubbornness becomes delusion. And in Canada, we’ve crossed that point.

Pierre Poilievre just won another seat in Parliament on a promise to scrap the EV mandate, kill the carbon tax, and restore economic sanity. Meanwhile, the Liberal government under Mark Carney Trudeau’s old banker with a British passport and a Davos nametag is still marching full speed into a policy disaster that the rest of the world has already abandoned.

Let’s be clear: the electric vehicle mandate is collapsing globally. Automakers are bailing. States like California and New York are pulling back. Even America has reversed course, and President Trump has shut the whole green grift down. Why? Because it doesn’t work. The market doesn’t want it. Consumers aren’t buying. And the infrastructure isn’t even close.

But here in Canada? The Liberals refuse to pivot.

Not because the data tells them to stay the course. But because their ideology won’t let them do anything else. It’s religious. It’s rigid. And it’s costing Canadians tens of billions of dollars.

Let’s talk numbers.

Since 2020, the Trudeau–Carney Liberals have committed over $52.5 billion in taxpayer dollars to electric vehicle supply chains including subsidies for EV and battery plants across Ontario and Quebec. That includes:

$13.2 billion for Volkswagen’s battery gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ontario a project that hasn’t produced a single battery cell.

$15 billion for Stellantis–LG in Windsor; with costs spiraling and delivery dates sliding.

$5 billion for Honda’s “EV value chain” including a battery plant in Alliston that’s still years away.

$1 billion each from federal and Quebec governments for Northvolt’s mega project near Montreal.

Another $1.2 billion handed to Ford and its Korean partners for cathode material facilities in Bécancour.

All of it premised on a fantasy: that EVs would dominate global transportation, that mandates would work, and that taxpayer-funded subsidies could bend market demand to match Liberal ideology.

But that fantasy is collapsing in real time.

Ford? Pulling back.

Honda? Canceling models.

Stellantis? Retreating from its EV strategy.

BYD? Cutting factory output in China.

And let’s not forget the startups: Canoo? Bankrupt. REE Automotive? Paused. Qiantu Motors? Liquidated.

So if the manufacturers are pulling out, and the states are backing down what does that say about the billions Canada spent trying to prop this up?

It says one thing: the investments have failed.

The Liberal Party bet your money on a lie and they lost.

They didn't build an industry. They built a mirage. And when that mirage disappears, Canadians will still be left holding the bill: higher energy costs, fewer jobs, stranded assets, and a hollowed-out auto sector held hostage by global supply chains we don’t control.

And here’s the sickest part: they still won’t admit it.

Because to do so would mean admitting that Pierre Poilievre — and the Canadians who voted for him — were right. That government can't replace the market. That people should be free to choose their vehicles. That Alberta oil is worth more than a UN photo op. That carbon taxes and battery subsidies don't lower the temperature they just lower your bank account.

But the Liberals won’t say that. They can’t. Because they don’t care if their ideas fail only that they were ideologically pure when they failed.

That’s not leadership. That’s cult behavior.

So what comes next?

Pierre Poilievre said it best: “We will kill the EV mandate.”

Not reform it. Not tweak it. Kill it. Because that's what you do with failed experiments you end them.

And when that happens, maybe just maybe Canada will stop setting fire to its economy to impress people who’ve never lifted a shovel, paid for their own gas, or driven a pickup through an Alberta winter.

Until then, remember this: everything they told you was necessary the EV quotas, the battery plants, the carbon taxes is falling apart. And the only people who still believe it are the ones in charge.

It’s time they weren’t.