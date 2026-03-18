PODCAST : Dr. Julian Somers on Safe Supply, Policy Failure, and Public Health in Canada

Dr. Julian Somers

Website: somerspsych.com

X: @somerspsych

SFU: sfu.ca/carmha/about/people/julian-somers.html

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/somerpsych

Research: researchgate.net/profile/Julian-Somers

When I sat down with Dr. Julian Somers after his appearance before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health, I expected a discussion about addiction policy. What I got instead was something much larger and much darker: a portrait of a province, and really a country, that seems to have spent years replacing evidence with ideology, recovery with managed dependency, and independent inquiry with something much closer to institutional intimidation.

Officially, the federal committee was studying “pharmaceutical sovereignty.” That sounds dry, technocratic, almost boring. The formal idea was that Canada needs to stop being so dependent on foreign countries for the medicines it needs, especially after COVID exposed how flimsy our supply chains really are. So witness after witness came before MPs and delivered roughly the same pitch. Apotex said Canada needs domestic manufacturing preferences and faster approvals. Generic manufacturers said Ottawa needs to make Canada a better place to invest. Industry groups warned that supply chains could be weaponized and that Canada needed stronger domestic production and procurement preferences. The whole thing had the feel of a very polished lobbying exercise dressed up as patriotism.

Somers noticed that too. He told me the hearing felt “a little imbalanced” because most of the other witnesses were really offering “variants on a very similar line of requests for concessions and supports to industry” that would make Canada a more favorable place to do business. In other words, everybody else came to Ottawa asking for some form of help, some form of protection, some form of political preference. That was their version of sovereignty. Somers’ version was very different. He said once he looked into the term, he realized it was really about “autonomy” and “protection from outside influences or corrupting influences,” and on that subject, he said plainly, Canada had been “misdirected in terms of pharmaceutical policies by inappropriate reasons” and by weak safeguards around “profit” and “personal gain.”

That is when the conversation became genuinely interesting, because Somers was not there to flatter the room. He was there to explain how British Columbia, and by extension Canada, wound up with what he called a “pharma-first” addiction policy. In his committee testimony, he had already told MPs that over the last decade Canada introduced addiction policies that were “ill advised, misrepresented, intentionally unevaluated” and that caused “immense harm to citizens and communities.” He said Canada became “the only place in the world” that prioritized dispensing pharmaceuticals to people living in poverty with profound addictions while effective forms of intervention were sidelined or maligned. He also told the committee, flatly, that there “was, and remains no evidence indicating that pharmaceuticals were either safe or effective in promoting recovery from severe addiction.” That is not subtle language. And it is not the sort of thing Ottawa normally likes to hear spoken out loud.

In our interview, Somers backed that up by going back to first principles. He has spent roughly forty years in this field. Early in his career he worked at Riverview Hospital, back when governments were still dismantling large institutions and promising that compassionate, modern, community-based systems would be built in their place. That was the promise. He told me the basic problem was not simply closing institutions. The problem was closing them without actually building the systems that were supposed to replace them. He said Canadian governments failed to create the recovery-oriented, community-based structures they had promised, and the consequences of that failure have been visible for years. He pointed to evidence, including work from St. Paul’s Hospital, showing that people admitted with addiction or mental illness were often discharged to “no fixed address,” only to return quickly because nothing meaningful in their lives had changed. The state removed one kind of system and never built the other. That vacuum matters, because into that vacuum stepped a pharmaceutical model.

Somers’ description of how that happened is where things start to get uncomfortable. He told me the shift did not look like a normal evolution in public policy. It looked coordinated. He pointed to the old HIV/AIDS policy world in British Columbia, and specifically to the way its leading figures moved into addiction policy. He said the evidence of coordination was “pretty remarkable” and “extremely strong.” In his telling, the provincial health officer who had run that office for two decades moved toward addiction policy and then left his post around 2017 or 2018. His hand-picked successor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, later issued a report in 2019 calling for decriminalization and pharmaceutical safe supply. Another former deputy remained at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Then, in 2020, Perry Kendall, Mark Tyndall, the scientific director of the Michael Smith Foundation, and former AIDS researcher Evan Wood all announced ventures tied to safe supply, automated opioid dispensing, or related pharmaceutical models. Somers’ conclusion was blunt: “There’s no way that that would happen by chance. It’s clearly a coordinated push.”

And it wasn’t just the personnel. Somers said that between 2020 and 2021, researchers affiliated with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use published a burst of fifteen papers urgently calling for safe supply. That sounds impressive until you hear the next part. According to him, “not one” of those papers presented actual results related to the safety or effectiveness of safe supply itself. Instead, he said, they described populations of people living in poverty with untreated addictions and mental illness and then leapt from those descriptions to calls for large-scale pharmaceutical intervention, while ignoring the interventions that actually address those underlying conditions. He said it looked like an effort to “flood the journal marketplace” with apparent support for safe supply, even though it was “all the same people, all based in BC.” He was almost amused by the brazenness of it. “Hats off,” he told me, for coordinating the plan and executing it. “It just so happens it was a terrible plan.”

That gets to the heart of Somers’ argument. The problem was not merely that the science was weak. The problem was that weak science was paired with strong institutional power. He said the people driving this agenda had no interest in debating ideas. They used a “bullying” approach. He pointed to the Alberta government’s safe supply committee, where he expected proponents of safe supply would come and defend their evidence. According to him, they refused to appear, sending “huffy sounding” rejection letters instead. In his reading, they did not stay away because the forum was beneath them. They stayed away because they had nothing serious to defend. For a long time, he said, very few people wanted to say this publicly. Only after decriminalization and safe supply were themselves declared failures by political leaders did it become permissible to criticize them. Until then, the system operated by intimidation.

The committee hearing itself reflected that. Somers told me it was obvious some members did not understand how his line of questioning fit the study’s purpose. Procedural objections were raised several times. That is revealing in itself. If “pharmaceutical sovereignty” simply means building more pills in Canada, then Somers is inconvenient. But if sovereignty means independence from corrupting influences in drug policy, from profit incentives, from private capture, from institutional groupthink, then he may have been the only witness actually speaking to the deepest threat in the room.

His view is that one of the biggest reasons Canada got here is embarrassingly simple: money. In his committee testimony, he said Canada differs from comparator nations by failing to require pharmaceutical companies to disclose the amounts they provide to clinicians, hospitals, activist groups, and universities, and how those funds are used. He said Canadian academic organizations that once focused on other issues shifted toward addiction with pharmaceutical backing. He also told MPs that “there is no way to explain Canada’s pharma first addiction strategy without considering the role of money.” That was not rhetorical flourish. It was a direct accusation that financial incentives shaped public policy.

And then he told me the story that, in many ways, explains everything.

For about twenty years, Somers had been leading research in British Columbia tracking people diagnosed with addiction through courts, corrections, income assistance, housing, shelters, hospitals, and pharmaceuticals. He and his collaborators had built a substantial research base and produced reports for different levels of government. They wanted to take the next obvious step: connect coroner data to their existing databases so they could see where the people who were dying had touched public systems, and what risk patterns might have been visible beforehand. That sounds like the sort of thing any sane government would want. If you are serious about preventing deaths, you want to know who is dying and what interventions might have reached them earlier. But in 2017, Somers said the provincial health officer told him directly: “We’re not going to do that because we need to get the message out to the public that everyone is at risk, just like HIV/AIDS.” Read that again. Not because the data couldn’t be collected. Not because the methods were unsound. Because the public message had already been chosen.

He then went to the coroner. After months of consideration, he said, the coroner’s office told him it would only release the information to the provincial health officer and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. As Somers noted, both organizations were led by people who would later go on to establish safe supply companies. This is the sort of thing that, if it happened in some foreign country we didn’t like, would immediately be described as a conflict-ridden patronage network. But because it happened here, under the banner of harm reduction and public health, many respectable people decided not to notice.

That was not the end of it. Somers told me he later tried to pursue the research through a Statistics Canada agreement. After months of work, he said, that path was also closed off after contact between Statistics Canada officials and the same B.C. institutions. Then came the part that still sounds unbelievable even when you hear it directly from him. After briefing provincial deputy ministers and indicating that the government was not handling addiction and homelessness optimally, he says he received a letter one week later ordering the destruction of his entire database. Decades of research. International collaborators. Doctoral students. Published work. Approved and funded projects. Gone. This was not a mild administrative rebuke. This was the state moving to wipe out the evidence base of a critic. And again, note the sequence. First the message is controlled. Then the data is withheld. Then the archive itself is targeted. If that does not qualify as authoritarian behavior, what exactly would?

Somers did not stop there. He raised another extraordinary question involving research ethics and the so-called drug-user co-op research associated with UBC. He noted that you cannot publish research in accredited journals involving human subjects without ethics board approval. He also said Health Canada had deemed the proposed activities too risky and effectively illegal. Yet papers were still published, and among their findings were that roughly half of the members experienced at least one non-fatal poisoning during the study period and that more than half passed drugs on to members of the public. Somers told me, “for the life of me,” he could not explain how ethics boards approved this except perhaps that the people involved carried prestige and money. He said he had written to the ethics board chairs asking for information and had been ghosted. Again, the same pattern: controversial policy, weak evidence, questionable oversight, and an institutional wall when anyone asks how it was approved.

What makes Somers compelling is that he does not just criticize. He has a coherent alternative. He believes addiction is not primarily a problem of chemistry but of control. People lose control over behaviors that are harmful to them, and recovery means reestablishing that control through meaningful relationships, social reintegration, housing, employment, and treatment that aims at real change, not indefinite maintenance. In the committee, he contrasted ordinary Canadians with professionals such as physicians, lawyers, and airline pilots. When those people develop addictions, they are not handed a fistful of euphoric drugs and told this is compassion. They are put into structured psychosocial interventions and required to abstain. Ordinary people, especially the poor, get something very different. They get drugs. Somers’ point was not merely moral. It was that we already know what a serious standard of care looks like. We just reserve it for the privileged.

That, more than anything else, may explain why his testimony made people in Ottawa so visibly uncomfortable. The pharmaceutical industry witnesses had a simple script. Canada is vulnerable. Canada needs more production. Canada needs faster approvals, more subsidies, more preference for domestic firms. Fine. That is familiar. Somers showed up and asked a much more serious question. What if the bigger sovereignty problem is not foreign dependence, but domestic capture? What if the real threat is that Canadian drug policy has been bent by money, prestige, ideology, and networks of insiders who do not tolerate dissent and do not welcome scrutiny? What if the state itself has spent the last several years helping to enforce a pharmaceutical model that cannot defend itself honestly? That is not a comfortable hearing anymore. That is an indictment.

I came away from the interview thinking something very simple. We are constantly told by political and institutional elites that they are “following the science.” But science, in the real world, is not a slogan. It is a process. It requires open debate, transparent funding, hostile scrutiny, access to data, and a willingness to be proven wrong. What Somers described was the opposite of that. He described a system in which the conclusion was chosen first, the message was managed, the data was controlled, the critics were isolated, and the public was told this was compassion.

That is not science. That is politics wearing a lab coat. And Canada has paid dearly for it.