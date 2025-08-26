PODCAST: Is Canada’s Immigration System Compassion… or a Scam?

Good morning, my fellow Canadians. This is Dan Knight, and this is The Opposition.

In todays podcast I tear apart the glossy propaganda coming from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). They bragged in a tweet that fewer students and temporary workers arrived in 2025 compared to last year as if the crisis is over. It’s not. It’s smoke and mirrors.

Here is the truth the government will not tell you: ten years ago Canada had about 300,000 international students. By 2023, that number had more than tripled to over one million. Temporary Foreign Worker Program approvals climbed from 70,000 to 80,000 a year in the mid-2010s to more than 200,000 by 2024. The asylum system backlog exploded from just 10,000 pending claims in 2015 to nearly 300,000 by 2025. Meanwhile, housing completions flatlined. Toronto built only 40,000 to 50,000 homes a year while the Greater Toronto Area’s population grew by more than 250,000 in 2023 alone. That is five new people for every home built. The result? Record-low rental vacancy rates, record-high rents, and Canadians shoved out of the housing market.

Who benefited? Universities addicted to international tuition, shady Public–Private Partnership college campuses functioning as visa mills, corporations that used the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to hold down wages, and landlords who cashed in on housing scarcity. Who paid? Everyone else, renters priced out of their communities, families stuck on exploding childcare waitlists, nurses watching the health care system buckle under pressure, and taxpayers who have already spent more than two billion dollars funding hotel rooms for asylum claimants.

This wasn’t compassion. It was a business model. And until Canadians demand less fewer intakes, fewer gimmicks, fewer fake growth numbers the crisis won’t end. It will devour the country you grew up in.

Listen to the full episode of The Opposition for the receipts, the data, and the uncomfortable truth the Liberal government doesn’t want you to hear.