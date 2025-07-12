Podcast: Liberal Crisis of Their Own Making

On todays podcast: Prime Minister Mark Carney scrambles to call an emergency cabinet meeting after Trump slaps Canada with 35% tariffs. The Liberals said they could manage Trump — now they’re in crisis mode with no budget and no plan. Conservatives demand answers. We break down the spin, the social media apologists, and why Carney owns every inch of this mess.
Jul 12, 2025
