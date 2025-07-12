The Opposition with Dan Knight

Podcast: Liberal Crisis of Their Own Making
Podcast: Liberal Crisis of Their Own Making

Carney scrambles after Trump’s 35% tariffs expose the hollow promises of the Liberal campaign — no budget, no plan, and no more excuses.
Dan Knight
Jul 12, 2025
On todays podcast: Prime Minister Mark Carney scrambles to call an emergency cabinet meeting after Trump slaps Canada with 35% tariffs. The Liberals said they could manage Trump — now they’re in crisis mode with no budget and no plan. Conservatives demand answers. We break down the spin, the social media apologists, and why Carney owns every inch of this mess.

