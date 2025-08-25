PODCAST: When Did It Become a Crime to Defend Women?

On todays podcast we ask the question: when did it become a crime to defend women’s rights? When did saying out loud that women deserve safe spaces away from men become dangerous? And while we’re at it, when did quoting biology chromosomes, science, reality turn into hate speech? You’re ordered to “follow the science” on everything… until you do. Then suddenly it’s blasphemy.

That’s exactly what happened to Amy Hamm. A nurse. A mother. More than a decade of service with zero complaints. Her crime? She put up a billboard that said, “I ♥ JK Rowling.” That’s it. A heart. A name. And for that, the inquisitors at the College of Nurses dragged her through years of hearings and hit her with a suspension and a $94,000 fine. Not because she hurt a patient. Not because she failed in her job. But because she said women are real. Imagine that.

And here’s the part that should make you furious: they admitted it. They punished her not for what she did, but for how her words made people feel. Truth is now measured in feelings. Upset the activists, and you’re guilty. This is an inquisition run not by courts or voters but by unelected bureaucrats who answer to no one.

And Amy Hamm was right. Look at the University of Toronto. In 2015 they got rid of women’s bathrooms in a dorm, called it “inclusive,” and within weeks men were filming women in the showers. The school quietly reversed it no press releases, no apology because they knew the truth: women-only spaces work. Erase them, women get hurt.

And it’s not just dorms. It’s public pools across Canada. Calgary. Windsor. Barrie. Grown men walking into women’s changerooms, stripping naked, exposing themselves to girls as young as eight. Every single one of those pools already has family changerooms private stalls, gender-neutral, problem solved. But they didn’t use them. Why? Because this isn’t about privacy. It’s about attention. It’s about a thrill. Exhibitionists hiding behind policy. And the authorities defend them.

It gets worse. In prisons, convicted rapists and murderers now live among female inmates because they mutter the words “I identify as a woman.” Tara Desousa, raped a baby. Catherine Lynn murdered a nurse, had sex with her corpse. Both in women’s prisons. And a serial rapist in Ontario who assaulted women again after being transferred. This isn’t compassion. It’s state-enforced abuse.

And finally, sports. Lia Thomas, a mediocre male swimmer, beats Olympians in the NCAA women’s championships. CeCe Telfer goes from bottom of the men’s rankings to a national women’s title in track. Anne Andres humiliates Canadian female powerlifters by outlifting them by 200 kilos and laughing about it. This isn’t equality. This is theft.

So what’s the pattern? Women erased. Women silenced. Women shoved aside, in dorms, in pools, in prisons, in sports. And when one woman dares to object? Amy Hamm, they crush her. Suspend her. Bankrupt her. Brand her a heretic.

Let’s be clear: this is not progress. It’s not compassion. It’s an inquisition. And it won’t stop until these unaccountable bureaucrats are dragged into the light and made to answer to the public. Amy Hamm should sue them into the ground.

Because women matter. They always have. And it’s about damn time we reminded the people in power of that fact.

So if you want the full story, the dorms, the pools, the prisons, the sports, and the truth about Amy Hamm, listen to the podcast now.