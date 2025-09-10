The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShellS's avatar
ShellS
12h

Poilievre absolutely nailed it again today. Thank you for your article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter1's avatar
Peter1
9h

The voters were all impressed and agawk at the grey haired banker in his Bay Street blue suit. Little did they know that he is only human. He has foibles and his darkest secrets are coming to light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture