So after months of bragging that he was the only man in Canada tough enough to “handle Trump,” Mark Carney finally had his big moment. A phone call. That’s it. Not a summit. Not a negotiation. A phone call. And after that one conversation, he walked out to the cameras today and proudly announced that Canada is dropping its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods — no conditions, no written deal, not even a signed cocktail napkin.

And we’re supposed to clap.

Pierre Poilievre didn’t. He called it what it is: “a very generous concession by the Prime Minister without a single written commitment in exchange.” That’s not strength. That’s surrender. And it’s not even new. Poilievre laid it out clearly, Carney’s backed down on everything since taking office: dollar-for-dollar retaliation? Gone. Military spending? Backed down. Digital services tax? Watered down. And now, trade? Gutted.

And yet, Carney stands there pretending this is a win. Why? Because the Americans gave Canada the carve-out they gave everyone else. Meanwhile, Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum are now 50 percent. Our tariffs? Still half that. Asked if he’ll match them, Carney said no. But yes — we’re supposed to believe he’s standing tall.

Here’s what Poilievre actually said: “American tariffs are now twice as high on Canada as they were when Carney took office.” That’s what this so-called strategy has delivered. Twice the pain. Zero gain.

And that line Carney keeps using that Canada has “the best deal in the world”? Poilievre shut it down. “That’s Brian Mulroney’s deal,” he said. Every tariff-free good going across the border today is because of NAFTA and the original Free Trade Agreement not Mark Carney. Carney didn’t negotiate one new tariff-free item. Not one. But he’s sure good at taking credit.

And here’s the real kicker. When asked what he would have done differently, Poilievre didn’t hedge. “I would have negotiated from strength,” he said. “You drop your tariffs, we drop ours.” That’s how normal countries operate. That’s how you protect your own workers. Instead, we’ve got a Prime Minister who flinches every time the U.S. blinks and then tells you it was a masterstroke.

But it gets worse. Trump’s hammering us with tariffs, and Carney is hammering our own industries with a carbon tax. This is Poilievre again: “Our workers are hit with Trump’s tariffs and Carney’s carbon tax.” That’s real. You know who doesn’t put a carbon tax on steel? Donald Trump. So now our factories are fighting a war on two fronts and one of them is being waged by their own government.

And what’s Carney building? Nothing. Literally nothing. “He hasn’t approved a single pipeline, nuclear, hydro, or LNG project,” Poilievre said. “Not one.” Instead, he’s created a new construction office which, in case you're wondering, doesn’t build anything. It just talks about maybe building something. Some day. Possibly.

Carney also promised to double homebuilding. What’s actually happening? “CMHC projects it will drop by 13 percent,” Poilievre said. So that’s another promise, shattered on impact.

According to Poilievre, Carney didn’t just fail to deliver he made it worse. He said he’d “spend less and invest more.” In reality? “Spending is up eight percent, the deficit will double, and investment is down $60 billion — the biggest capital outflow in five months in Canadian history,” Poilievre said. So congratulations — you’ve now got less money, less investment, and a bigger hole.

And if you thought immigration enforcement was going well… no. Poilievre revealed the government lost track of 600 non-citizen criminals who were supposed to be deported. They’re still out there, somewhere, courtesy of Mark Carney.

And when asked about the case in Lindsay, Ontario a man being prosecuted for defending his home. Poilievre said what every sane person believes: “If someone breaks into your house, you have the right to stop them. If you don’t want to be harmed, don’t invade someone’s home.” Simple. Clear. Decent. Everything this government isn’t.

And Carney? The man who promised “elbows up”? Poilievre said it best: “He hasn’t thrown one elbow since he took office, except at Canadian workers.”

So what now? Poilievre actually offered him a way out. He said he’d support the Canadian Sovereignty Act, legislation already written, that would make Canada the fastest place in the world to get a pipeline built. He even told Carney, “Take the credit. I don’t care. Let’s get it done.”

That’s what leadership sounds like. But instead, we’ve got Mark Carney. A guy who hired a $6,000 PR firm to tell him how to talk to Donald Trump, then gave away Canada’s leverage after a single phone call and called it a win.

He didn’t throw an elbow. He dropped to his knees and judging by the grin on Trump’s face, he didn’t stop there.