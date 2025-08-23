The Opposition with Dan Knight

Sandra D Barber
2d

Good column, Dan Knight. The hypocrisy of Mark Carney and the Liberal Party is staggering. It boggles the mind that so many people have been duped by the liberal propaganda machine, for that is EXACTLY what it is. Just pray that Pierre returns to his bulldog stance in Parliament on Sept 15, for he is Canada's only hope!

Unfiltered
2dEdited

You get what you vote for, with Carney you get more of Trudeau, who is dumber than a bag of rocks.

In the past 10 years Carney / Trudeau have spent together plotting and implementing how too destroy Canada, they are very good at it.

We do not have leadership in Ottawa, we have a Technocratic PM, has no balls, no elbows up, but he is good on his knees, he knows how to take a knee more ways than one.

Go on the net, punch in “ Century Initiative.ca “, you see what the real immigration agenda is for Canada backed by the Liberals.

In a nut shell, 100 million immigrants by the year 2100, where do you think they come from.

I think all Canadians know the answer.

If it becomes reality, Canadians will be a minority in our own Country.

Can not wait for the next election, when ever that can be.

The Liberal clown show must be stopped before it is too late.

God Bless Canada

