Premier David Eby Responds with Trudeau-Style Selfie Video as BC United Collapses
From Cellphone Bans to Indoctrination in Schools—How Eby's Unelected Leadership and NDP Policies Are Failing British Columbians
Folks yesterday in British Columbia, we were treated to yet another episode of political theater. BC United has imploded, and Premier David Eby, who was never actually voted in as Premier by the people of B.C., but instead snuck in through a backdoor deal that handed him the throne, responded in true Trudeau-esque fashion—with a selfie video to deliver …