PROC - The Uninvited Ovation of the notorious Waffen-SS at the HoC
Unmasking the Hunka Fiasco, A Tale of Evasion, Applause, and the Art of Political Cover-Up
Good morning, my fellow Canadians. Yesterday, at Meeting No. 111 of the PROC - the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs - things got heated, to say the least. We witnessed yet another chapter in what can only be described as the Bloc/NDP/Liberal cover-up coalition's ongoing saga. Let's delve into the heart of this matter, shall we?
Rewind to…