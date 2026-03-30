This BC Conservative Leadership Series, these long-form interviews where we sit down with people who want to run this province, only exists because of you.

To our paid subscribers: you funded this. The cameras, the microphones, the lighting, the computer, the audio gear, that didn’t come from some corporate sponsor. It didn’t come from government grants. It came from you. You decided it was worth having real conversations with the people asking for power.

We almost lost one of these interviews because of an SSD crash. Just like that — hardware failure. That’s the reality of independent media. So we’re upgrading. Another 2TB SSD is on the way. We’re doubling the RAM because we’re clearly throttled. And we can do that because you backed this project.

That matters.

We’re not doing fluff segments. We’re not doing five-minute consultant-driven talking points. We’re holding leadership candidates to account, on affordability, crime, SOGI, DRIPA, permits, health care, party unity, and the question that actually matters: who is capable of leading British Columbia?

And to the non-paid subscribers, the ones sharing clips, sending links, reposting interviews, you’re just as critical. Distribution is power. You’ve helped make sure these conversations reach beyond the usual echo chambers.

Tomorrow we sit down with Yuri Fulmer on the heels of the Dallas Brodie announcement

This series exists because you believed it should. You funded it. You shared it. You made it happen.

Thank you.