The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
7d

Happy to hear, and thank you for your support. We used to live in B.C. before moving to Alberta. The place still holds a very special place in our hearts, with many friends and family there.

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Kim Priest's avatar
Kim Priest
7d

Thank you for this series, I think as a voter we need more information on the candidates so we can make informed choices.

My initial response to Yuri's announcement with One BC, was are you nuts, but I took a step back, a deep breathe, and read the agreement, and it makes sense, so I hope people will actually read it.

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