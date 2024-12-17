Public Accounts of Canada Report Buried on Last Day of Sitting Session
Trudeau Government Hides Exploding Deficit and Fiscal Mismanagement Amid Chaos and Distraction
Well, folks, here we go again. The Trudeau government—masterclass in obfuscation, fiscal recklessness, and zero accountability—just pulled off another slick political maneuver. This time, it’s the Public Accounts of Canada 2024, a document that should be front-page news, but this news bite is buried so deep int he news cycle you’d think it was radioacti…