So here’s a question for you tonight: How do you know your country’s being run by people who don’t take public safety seriously? You don’t need to guess. You just have to look at what they say when they’re forced to answer for it under oath, on camera, in front of elected representatives. And lucky for us, that’s exactly what happened on October 9th, when Canada’s Public Safety Minister, Gary Anandasangaree, took questions at the House of Commons public safety committee. What followed was a performance that—if this were a serious government—would have ended with resignations. But this isn’t a serious government. It’s a liberal government, and that means the real threat to Canada isn’t violent criminals or terrorists. No, it’s legal gun owners, conservative voters, and grandmothers on Facebook.

Let’s begin with the basics. Why was the minister even there? Well, he was defending Bill C-12, which is being sold as some kind of crackdown on border security and organized crime. Sounds good, right? But of course, that’s not what it really is. It’s a watered-down version of a previous bill—Bill C-2—that was itself supposed to be the Liberals’ answer to a crisis of illegal guns, fentanyl, car theft, foreign interference, you name it. But what’s missing from C-12? The one thing law enforcement has begged for: lawful access. That means giving police the ability to get access to digital communications—legally, with a warrant—when they need to stop serious crimes. Canada is the only Five Eyes country without it. The United States, the UK, Australia, New Zealand—all have this. But Canada? No. Why? Because the Liberal government is terrified of looking like they might actually enforce the law.

And what was the minister’s excuse? He told MPs he’ll come back to it—later, when the “political conditions allow.” In other words: when the polling numbers say it’s safe to pretend they care again.

Then we heard about the 600 foreign criminals—people with deportation orders—who’ve vanished inside Canada. Gone. Poof. Conservative MPs kept pressing the minister: Where are they? What’s being done? Have any of them been arrested? And he couldn’t give a straight answer. He said 61 are in custody. Okay. But what about the other 539? Silence. Shrug. Blame CBSA. Oh—and don’t worry, he said, almost half of them were just minor criminals. You know—mischief, failing to show up to court, that kind of thing. Just the sort of person you’d want wandering through your neighborhood.

Then there was the absolute embarrassment of his exchange with MP Dane Lloyd. Lloyd asked the minister: Have you met with churches that were vandalized or burned down? A total of 123 churches have been attacked in the past four years. That’s not a typo. And what did the minister say? No. He’s met with mosques, he’s met with synagogues, but not a single meeting with any Christian congregation targeted by hate crimes. So Lloyd asks the obvious question: Is that because hate crimes against Christians aren’t a priority for your government? The minister, now flustered, says that’s “absolutely incorrect.”

Let’s move on. The Liberals love to talk about how they’re going after gun crime. That’s the whole excuse for the buyback, the registry, the SKS review, the handgun freeze. But when MP Rhonda Kirkland asked whether any criminals were turning in their guns through the buyback, the minister had no answer. Not one. Why? Because they’re not. Of course they’re not. Criminals don’t line up to hand in their illegal weapons in exchange for government checks. Law-abiding citizens do. Farmers. Hunters. Indigenous trappers. Meanwhile, the actual criminals are getting bolder. Armed robberies, carjackings, gang violence—all up.

And then we get to Frank Caputo. This was the moment that stripped away the mask. Caputo did what real journalists used to do. He asked direct questions. Simple ones. Since your government took office, by how much is violent crime up? The minister dodged. Caputo gave him the number: 55%. Homicides? Up 29%. Sexual assaults? Up. Extortion? Up 330%. Gun crime? Up 130%. Hate crimes? Up 258%. And what did the minister say? Not much. A bunch of word salad about being committed to “holistic” approaches. But nothing to refute the numbers. Because he couldn’t.

And just in case you thought this was about safety and not control, the minister also confirmed that although there’s currently no plan to ban the SKS—a rifle owned by tens of thousands of Canadians—it’s still “under review” by a so-called expert panel. Which means, of course, they’re planning to ban it as soon as they think you’re not looking.

It goes on. Questions about RCMP staffing. About church attacks. About the diversion of “safe supply” drugs in British Columbia onto the black market. Again—no answers. When pressed about whether the government even knows how much taxpayer-funded dope is ending up with drug dealers, the minister mumbled something about it being “under provincial jurisdiction.” Got that? If someone tosses a bag of heroin laced with fentanyl to a 14-year-old outside a homeless shelter in Vancouver, don’t ask the public safety minister. Ask your local MLA.

So what’s the takeaway from all this?

So what did we learn? This isn’t some 4D chess game. This isn’t a well-oiled machine of social engineering. It’s incompetence, plain and simple. A government that can’t keep track of violent criminals it’s supposed to deport. A public safety minister who dodges basic crime statistics like he’s never seen a police report. A gun confiscation plan that doesn’t affect criminals at all. A foreign interference law with no commissioner, no registry, and no teeth. A border plan that depends on helicopters and “community awareness.” And a minister whose only consistent skill is avoiding responsibility.

This isn’t about safety. It never was. It’s about a government that’s completely out of its depth, flailing around while real Canadians—law-abiding, tax-paying citizens—are left to fend for themselves. And the first step to getting this country back on track is to stop pretending these people know what they’re doing. Because if this hearing showed us anything, it’s that they don’t.