Question Period or Evasion Hour? Navigating Ottawa's Murky Waters
Dissecting Ottawa's Dance of Deflection: As Election 2025 Looms, Canada Deserves Straight Answers, Not Evasive Maneuvers
In light of Katie Telford's tweet (@telfordk), where she's beaming about @karinagould's ambition to turn the question period into a spectacle Canadians can proudly watch, there's a dose of reality we need to swallow. Over the years, the Canadian House of Commons, especially during these so-called "question periods," has morphed—although some might argue…