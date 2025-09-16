Yesterday’s Question Period wasn’t a debate. It was an indictment. The Liberals swaggered in with promises of “unimaginable speed” on housing, affordability, and crime. They walked out bloodied, exposed as the same tired swamp machine, only with a new figurehead, Mark Carney.

Now, I don’t usually do this, but after watching that spectacle, I decided to keep score. Call it a little experiment, a scorecard for Question Period. Who won, who lost, who embarrassed themselves, and who actually spoke for Canadians. And let me tell you, it wasn’t even close.

Party Performance

Conservatives — 🟩 9/10 Poilievre and his team were locked and loaded. Every question tied back to affordability, food inflation, crime, and Canada’s broken immigration system. Instead of getting bogged down in abstract policy, they did what conservatives should always do: spoke directly to what Canadians feel in their wallets and on their streets. Poilievre’s line about leaving a Liberal PM making excuses and returning to find… another Liberal PM making excuses — devastating.

Liberals — 🟧 4/10 Carney played Trudeau’s greatest hits: “largest tax cut ever,” “Build Canada Homes,” “resilient economy.” Nobody’s buying it. His Housing Minister bragged about $13 billion in new bureaucracy to deliver… 4,000 homes. Four. Thousand. In a country short millions. They sounded like nervous accountants defending a Ponzi scheme.

Bloc Québécois — 🟨 5/10 They tried intellectual musings about U.S. trade and Quebec sovereignty. It landed with a thud. In a debate about food prices, crime, and housing, nobody cares about their existential poetry.

NDP — 🟥 2/10 They’re finished. With Singh gone and just 7 seats, they were almost invisible. A party that sold its soul to Trudeau now has nothing to show for it. Their absence today was louder than anything they said.



By Issue

🏠 Housing Crisis → Conservatives owned it. Carney’s Liberals announced $13 billion in bureaucracy to build 4,000 homes. That’s $3.25 million per unit. The opposition pounced — and the country laughed.

🛒 Grocery Prices / Inflation → Conservatives owned it. Carney said Canadians should judge him by food prices. They have — and he’s failing. 40% rise in less than a decade. Food banks overwhelmed. The PM looked like a man who has never bought his own groceries.

🧑‍⚖️ Crime & Bail Reform → Conservatives owned it. Story after story: shootings in Vaughan, children killed in their homes, repeat offenders walking free. Liberals hid behind Bill C-75 talking points. Meanwhile, Conservatives pushed “Jail, Not Bail.” It resonated.

🇨🇳 China & Canola Tariffs → Conservatives owned it. Farmers are getting crushed by 75% tariffs from Beijing. The Liberals’ answer? “Take out more loans.” A slap in the face to farm families.

🌎 Immigration & Border → Conservatives owned it. 500,000 visa overstays. Illegal crossings spiking. Criminals not deported. The Liberals mumbled about “Bill C-2.” The opposition exposed the chaos.

🇺🇸 US Trade Relations → Mixed. Bloc Québécois raised questions about Canada’s declining relevance with Washington. The Liberals claimed record investments. Neither side really landed a clean hit.



🧑‍⚖️ Leader Head-to-Head

Poilievre vs Carney → ✅ Poilievre crushed him. Poilievre stayed on message, used humor, and reminded Canadians that Liberals never change.

Carney (PM) → ❌ Weak debut. Sounded like Trudeau. Defensive. Bureaucratic. Reheated promises with no delivery.

Housing Minister Gregor Roberson → ❌ Embarrassing. Couldn’t explain why $13 billion only buys 4,000 homes. Repeated “affordable housing” like a broken record.

Justice/Public Safety Ministers Sean Fraser→ ⚠️ Flat. Talked tough, but couldn’t escape crime statistics. Canadians see the bodies, the broken families, the fear. Words don’t change that.



🏁 Final Verdict