QUESTION PERIOD SCORECARD — FALL SESSION OPENING (SEPT 15, 2025)
Opening Round of the Fall Session: Poilievre Reloads, the Liberals Stumble
Yesterday’s Question Period wasn’t a debate. It was an indictment. The Liberals swaggered in with promises of “unimaginable speed” on housing, affordability, and crime. They walked out bloodied, exposed as the same tired swamp machine, only with a new figurehead, Mark Carney.
Now, I don’t usually do this, but after watching that spectacle, I decided to keep score. Call it a little experiment, a scorecard for Question Period. Who won, who lost, who embarrassed themselves, and who actually spoke for Canadians. And let me tell you, it wasn’t even close.
Party Performance
Conservatives — 🟩 9/10
Poilievre and his team were locked and loaded. Every question tied back to affordability, food inflation, crime, and Canada’s broken immigration system.
Instead of getting bogged down in abstract policy, they did what conservatives should always do: spoke directly to what Canadians feel in their wallets and on their streets.
Poilievre’s line about leaving a Liberal PM making excuses and returning to find… another Liberal PM making excuses — devastating.
Liberals — 🟧 4/10
Carney played Trudeau’s greatest hits: “largest tax cut ever,” “Build Canada Homes,” “resilient economy.” Nobody’s buying it.
His Housing Minister bragged about $13 billion in new bureaucracy to deliver… 4,000 homes. Four. Thousand. In a country short millions.
They sounded like nervous accountants defending a Ponzi scheme.
Bloc Québécois — 🟨 5/10
They tried intellectual musings about U.S. trade and Quebec sovereignty. It landed with a thud. In a debate about food prices, crime, and housing, nobody cares about their existential poetry.
NDP — 🟥 2/10
They’re finished. With Singh gone and just 7 seats, they were almost invisible. A party that sold its soul to Trudeau now has nothing to show for it. Their absence today was louder than anything they said.
By Issue
🏠 Housing Crisis → Conservatives owned it.
Carney’s Liberals announced $13 billion in bureaucracy to build 4,000 homes. That’s $3.25 million per unit. The opposition pounced — and the country laughed.
🛒 Grocery Prices / Inflation → Conservatives owned it.
Carney said Canadians should judge him by food prices. They have — and he’s failing. 40% rise in less than a decade. Food banks overwhelmed. The PM looked like a man who has never bought his own groceries.
🧑⚖️ Crime & Bail Reform → Conservatives owned it.
Story after story: shootings in Vaughan, children killed in their homes, repeat offenders walking free. Liberals hid behind Bill C-75 talking points. Meanwhile, Conservatives pushed “Jail, Not Bail.” It resonated.
🇨🇳 China & Canola Tariffs → Conservatives owned it.
Farmers are getting crushed by 75% tariffs from Beijing. The Liberals’ answer? “Take out more loans.” A slap in the face to farm families.
🌎 Immigration & Border → Conservatives owned it.
500,000 visa overstays. Illegal crossings spiking. Criminals not deported. The Liberals mumbled about “Bill C-2.” The opposition exposed the chaos.
🇺🇸 US Trade Relations → Mixed.
Bloc Québécois raised questions about Canada’s declining relevance with Washington. The Liberals claimed record investments. Neither side really landed a clean hit.
🧑⚖️ Leader Head-to-Head
Poilievre vs Carney → ✅ Poilievre crushed him.
Poilievre stayed on message, used humor, and reminded Canadians that Liberals never change.
Carney (PM) → ❌ Weak debut.
Sounded like Trudeau. Defensive. Bureaucratic. Reheated promises with no delivery.
Housing Minister Gregor Roberson→ ❌ Embarrassing.
Couldn’t explain why $13 billion only buys 4,000 homes. Repeated “affordable housing” like a broken record.
Justice/Public Safety Ministers Sean Fraser→ ⚠️ Flat.
Talked tough, but couldn’t escape crime statistics. Canadians see the bodies, the broken families, the fear. Words don’t change that.
🏁 Final Verdict
Best Performer: 🔥 Pierre Poilievre — relentless, sharp, in command.
Worst Performer: 💤 NDP — irrelevant, absent, politically extinct.
Most Embarrassing Moment: 🏚️ $13B for 4,000 homes — proof Liberals can’t build anything but red tape.
Most Devastating Line:
“When I left, we had a Liberal PM making excuses… and we still do.” — Poilievre
Nothing has pissed me off more than both the housing issue and uptake in violent crime.
We HAVE housing stock. I'm witnessing massive new builds of condos or apartments who know which is which, but I do know THEY'RE UNAFFORDABLE! It's the COSTS of rents and mortgage fees that MOST cannot afford because wages haven't increased to meet the 'standard of living' costs of housing and food. ROBERTSON IS responsible for Vancouver's beyond inflated housing due to the drug cartel money laundering through real estate that HE most definitely knew of and did nothing (he's another WEF acolyte). Fraser's on a whole other level of uselessness. In fact, how does this guy have the nerve to even show up for 'work'? So that's strike two, who's the third batter up that will strike out this next inning of QP as the ball of deceit is pitched across the aisle? AND will I watch it, NO because I'm fed up with the bullshit of two do nothing but TALK teams. Either someone gets off their ass and does something like WORK to straighten out these latter two highly contentious issues fast or the citizens most affected by the uselessness of these two clowns will strike back. Batter up!
Excellent article with great information!!