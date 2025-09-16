The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Beth
6h

Nothing has pissed me off more than both the housing issue and uptake in violent crime.

We HAVE housing stock. I'm witnessing massive new builds of condos or apartments who know which is which, but I do know THEY'RE UNAFFORDABLE! It's the COSTS of rents and mortgage fees that MOST cannot afford because wages haven't increased to meet the 'standard of living' costs of housing and food. ROBERTSON IS responsible for Vancouver's beyond inflated housing due to the drug cartel money laundering through real estate that HE most definitely knew of and did nothing (he's another WEF acolyte). Fraser's on a whole other level of uselessness. In fact, how does this guy have the nerve to even show up for 'work'? So that's strike two, who's the third batter up that will strike out this next inning of QP as the ball of deceit is pitched across the aisle? AND will I watch it, NO because I'm fed up with the bullshit of two do nothing but TALK teams. Either someone gets off their ass and does something like WORK to straighten out these latter two highly contentious issues fast or the citizens most affected by the uselessness of these two clowns will strike back. Batter up!

Grace Roman
6h

Excellent article with great information!!

