S02E07 The NDP is Collapsing – Is This the End of Jagmeet Singh’s Party?

Well, well, well. It finally happened. The NDP is collapsing in real time, and the Liberals are feasting on their carcass. After years of propping up Justin Trudeau, covering for his scandals, and offering voters nothing but watered-down Liberal policies, Jagmeet Singh’s party is now watching its support vanish overnight.

But here’s the kicker—the guy replacing Trudeau at the top of the Liberal food chain isn’t some grassroots populist. It’s Mark Carney. That’s right, a Goldman Sachs-approved technocrat, a globalist banker, the absolute last person you’d expect the left to rally behind. But here we are.

So what happened? Why is the NDP falling apart? Is it just Jagmeet Singh’s failed leadership? Or was this always inevitable for a party that abandoned working-class voters to chase online activists and Twitter trends? And most importantly—is the NDP even going to survive?

We sat down with Julien Newman, a former NDP strategist, a man who saw this collapse coming long before the polls did. He’s been inside the backrooms. He knows what’s really happening. And he’s here to break it all down—the internal chaos, the leadership failures, and what’s coming next.

Are party insiders already looking for jobs elsewhere? Is the NDP going to merge with the Liberals? Or will it try to rebrand itself—without Jagmeet Singh? And how is Carney, of all people, being positioned as Canada’s next great hope?

You don’t want to miss this one. Watch the full interview now.

