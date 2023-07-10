Safe Supply or Dangerous Diversion? Rethinking Canada's Drug Policies
A Deep Dive into the Unintended Consequences and Challenging Realities of Open Drug Use Policies in Our Communities
As a fervent believer in personal liberty, freedom, and the inherent dignity of all individuals, I've watched with growing concern as various locales around the world have embraced the idea of "open drug use" policies. The experiments, often lauded as progressive and compassionate, seem to ignore a glaring and undeniable reality: there's no dignity in o…