The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Eric J's avatar
Eric J
5d

As @wealthmoose stated on my X feed this morning……..

“ Ah yes. The former Brookfield chair.

The man with $6.8M in Brookfield options expiring in 2033.

The man whose fiscal plan has a 1% chance of working per his own Budget Officer.

The man who is 91% invested in America while governing Canada.

The man who skips Parliament but never misses Davos.

Currently:

Running a $78B deficit. Largest outside a pandemic.

Bailing out condo developers with your money.

Funding Brazil’s climate while Ontario burns.

Giving Germany a $100B submarine contract.

Handing bridge revenue to America on Canada Day eve.

But sure. Affordability has never been better. “

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YMS's avatar
YMS
5d

Carney is just your typical liberal: Spin a good story, package it with a big red bow and hope Canadians never open the box to realize it’s completely empty. And Canadians buy it every time.

The Canadian electorate is too uninformed and gullible for words and the liberals are full of empty promises.

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