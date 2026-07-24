Saskatoon— Andrew Scheer tore into Mark Carney’s record yesterday, accusing the prime minister of offering Canadians “just illusions on so many fronts” after more than a year in office. The Conservative House leader zeroed in on three areas where he said Carney’s promises have collided with reality: collapsing housing starts, cuts to federal wildfire coordination staff, and a quiet rewrite of the Gordie Howe International Bridge deal that hands half the expected revenues to the United States.

On housing, Scheer pointed to numbers released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Carney had promised to increase the number of homes built in Canada to 500,000. Instead, Scheer said, CMHC reported that housing starts fell 6 percent last month on an annualized basis and are projected to decline 21 percent over the next two years.

“Not only are new homes not being built at the pace promised, Mark Carney is actually delivering fewer homes than before,” Scheer said. “This is devastating news for young Canadians especially who dream of home ownership, who are forced to put their lives on hold because they’ve been priced out of the market.”

Rather than building “at unimaginable speeds,” Scheer charged, Carney’s government is on track to deliver substantially fewer homes. He added that the government is creating “the worst of both worlds” by bailing out condo developers in places like Vancouver to keep prices from falling while new supply shrinks. “He’s using tax dollars to bail out developers, keeping prices high at the same time that he’s not delivering new homes despite spending billions of dollars in new bureaucracy. He’s spending without building.”

On wildfires, Scheer said the government has cut staffing at what experts call the “nerve center” of the federal government’s ability to respond, plan and prepare for wildfires by 50 percent. The union representing the employees also reported the elimination of 17 additional positions across the country involved in wildfire mapping and identifying risk hotspots.

“Right when Canadians need emergency services the most, Mark Carney actually cut the very people whose job it is to coordinate the response to wildfires across the country,” Scheer said. He linked the cuts to the two-year anniversary of the Jasper wildfires, noting that whistleblowers and Conservative MPs had raised alarms at committee about dead trees acting as a tinderbox and inadequate forest management. Those warnings were ignored, he said, and the same pattern continues.

“Mark Carney finds billion-dollar bailouts for condo developers. He finds money for gender-just rice farming in Vietnam, but he can’t find funds to keep Canadians safe from wildfires,” Scheer said. Anyone forced to evacuate or who has already lost a home, he added, must be devastated to learn that coordination capacity was reduced at the height of another severe season.

The third target was the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Scheer said the previous arrangement secured 100 percent of toll revenues for Canada until construction costs were repaid. Carney’s government signed a new deal that gives 50 percent of net revenues to the United States, including a special envelope for economic development in Michigan.

“Instead of dollars going to repay Canadian taxpayers’ investment in that bridge, those tolls are going to help create economic opportunities in the United States,” Scheer said. “And Mark Carney tried to hide this from Canadians.” He noted that none of the construction or debt-servicing costs are factored into the net profits now being shared 50-50, effectively pushing repayment timelines for Canadian taxpayers further into the future.

Scheer rejected Carney’s description of the agreement as “a good deal for the future of commerce” and Premier Doug Ford’s similar characterization. “50 percent is less than 100 percent. That’s just math,” he said. “I don’t know too many investors that would think losing half of what you were promised is a win, unless he’s got something to tell Canadians that he’s keeping secret.”

He called for a full airing at a House committee meeting scheduled for next week and urged the Liberal majority not to shut it down. “First and foremost, we’re calling on the Liberal government not to shut down this meeting. They’ve done this in the past.” Canadians, he said, have a right to see the agreement and to know whether Canada received anything tangible in return for the concession. So far, Scheer argued, the pattern has been unilateral giveaways—quietly dropping retaliatory tariffs during the campaign and backing down on the digital services tax—with nothing secured in exchange.

Scheer tied the bridge deal to a broader critique of Carney’s negotiating approach and economic record. He noted that Carney promised a trade deal by July 21 last year and is now more than a year past that deadline. Meanwhile, he said, the industrial carbon tax remains in place, the “no more pipelines” legislation has not been repealed, the West Coast tanker ban stays, and investment continues to leave the country. Even Brookfield, Carney’s former company, moved money into the United States, Scheer claimed. He also pointed to a report that the United Arab Emirates arrived with $70 billion looking to invest in Canada and was effectively told there was nothing available.

“Mark Carney held himself up during the last election as the guy you hire in a crisis, somebody with special powers that knew how to handle this,” Scheer said. “We’re a year into his government. Investment continues to leave Canada. Tariffs have only gotten worse. … What value-add does Mark Carney bring to the negotiating table? He gives concession after concession but doesn’t get anything in return.”

On the housing projections, Scheer dismissed the idea that the 21 percent decline is simply a natural cooling after a surge. “So far the stats show that Mark Carney has not met his target any year. It’s not like there was a big surge and then a bit of a collective breath-catching by the industry. They’ve never hit their targets. And now we get hit with the news that not only will those home starts not go up, they’re actually going down.”

Scheer’s message was consistent across all three files: after more than a year as prime minister, Carney is still selling promises that do not match the numbers, the staffing levels, or the fine print of the deals he has signed.