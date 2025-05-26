The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vanessa Dylyn's avatar
Vanessa Dylyn
1d

A brilliant piece of writing. Dan Knight nailed the failure of the NDP - chasing ideology and virtue signalling instead of serving Canadians with real needs. It was easier for their Rolex-wearing leader to dance on Tik-Tok instead of rolling up his sleeves. I really enjoyed this article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jerry's avatar
Jerry
1d

The NDP..the No Democratic Party of Canada, still trying to hang on, on life support, somebody should take the kill shot, put them out of their misery, they helped destroy Canada, they have done more damage than good to Canada, the Singh Thing Has His Full Pension thanks to Turdeau, that’s what it was all about in the first place, Trudeau maintains power, the Singh Thing is taken care of for life, talk about corruption at the highest level.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture