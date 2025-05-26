May 26 2024 Ottawa—So let’s talk about the sad spectacle that just unfolded in Ottawa today, where interim NDP leader Don Davies—yes, Don Davies, a name you probably haven’t heard since Jagmeet Singh’s socialist train wreck finally derailed—stood in front of the Canadian press and tried to convince the country that the New Democratic Party still matters. Spoiler alert: they don’t.

This was not a press conference. It was a whimpering plea from a party that got obliterated at the ballot box, reduced to just seven seats. That’s right—seven. You could fit the entire NDP caucus into a single minivan and still have room for snacks. And yet, here’s Davies babbling about how the NDP is somehow going to hold the “balance of power” in Parliament. Delusional doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Let’s break this down.

Davies kicked things off with the usual left-wing sob story: life’s too expensive, rent is high, food prices are up, and it’s all somehow the fault of free markets and not the massive, inflation-driving spending spree that his own party helped engineer by propping up Justin Trudeau’s Liberals for the past three years. And now they’re shocked—shocked!—that the country’s broke and falling apart? Please.

Then comes the classic socialist refrain: “housing is a human right.” Sure it is. And if you believe that, I’ve got some rent-controlled igloos in Nunavut to sell you. Housing isn’t free, and declaring it a right doesn’t build a single home. What the NDP really wants is more bureaucracy, more red tape, and more government handouts to keep their activist class employed while real Canadians are stuck in tent cities.

And what do they propose to fix our economic problems? Brace yourself: a strong, independent Canadian economy that will somehow survive Donald Trump’s tariffs by creating “Canadian champions.” Whatever that means. Coming from a party that opposes pipelines, mining, resource development, and literally every job that doesn’t involve a union or a government paycheck, this is rich. The NDP has fought for years to shut down Canadian industry, and now they’re pretending to be economic nationalists. It’s embarrassing.

Oh, and healthcare. Because of course. The NDP never met a tax hike they didn’t like—especially if it’s to fund their fantasy of cradle-to-grave government care. Davies nearly broke into song talking about how “it’s in our DNA.” What’s also in their DNA is runaway spending, chronic deficits, and failed bureaucracy. Meanwhile, you’re stuck in a 12-hour ER wait line.

But the best part? The drama over official party status. The law says you need 12 MPs. The NDP has 7. Simple math. But now Davies wants special treatment. He’s out here begging for resources, office space, committee seats, and all the trappings of being a real party—without actually earning it at the ballot box. Entitlement, meet reality.

Even better, when pressed by the media—who, to their credit, didn’t buy the spin—Davies claimed the NDP is being held back by “technicalities.” Technicalities? Buddy, you lost. You got wrecked. Your voters walked. That’s not a technicality. That’s called democracy.

And just for extra comic relief, Davies tried to tap into the anti-monarchist crowd by questioning whether the King is really the best symbol of Canadian sovereignty. So now the NDP wants to pick a fight with the Crown, too? Why not. When your party’s on life support, throw every progressive buzzword at the wall and hope something sticks.

So let’s just say it outright: the New Democratic Party wasn’t defeated by voters. They were abandoned. Not because Canadians don’t care about workers, or fairness, or decency. But because the NDP stopped representing workers a long time ago.

This party—once built on the backs of miners, farmers, pipefitters, and unionized labor—has become a sad, hollow shell obsessed with fringe identity politics, international virtue signaling, and woke cultural dogma. They abandoned the working class for the Palestinian flag, the rainbow-colored flag, and whatever hashtag was trending in downtown Toronto. And in doing so, they spit in the face of the very people they were built to serve.

Canadians are not buying it anymore. This latest election proved that in full color. Seven seats. That’s all the NDP has left. A single-digit caucus. And why? Because they betrayed the people they claimed to fight for.

Working-class Canadians didn’t want decolonization seminars and drag queen story hours. They wanted jobs, affordable food, and energy independence. They wanted leaders who would stand up to Carbon Tax Carney, protect the oil patch, restore sanity to the housing market, and push back on the suffocating overreach of the Ottawa swamp.

Instead, the NDP gave them climate lockdowns, identity politics, and solidarity with every radical cause under the sun—except the Canadian people.

Davies and his crew didn't show up to defend workers. They showed up to chase headlines. They didn’t march for paycheques—they marched for flags. They didn’t defend sovereignty—they defended bureaucracy. And in the end, they didn’t just lose an election. They forfeited their moral right to call themselves a party of the people.

So now they stand there, whimpering in front of reporters, clutching their 1.2 million votes like a participation trophy, begging for access, for committee seats, for relevance. It’s pathetic. The NDP isn’t in Parliament to hold the government accountable. They’re there as a cautionary tale: what happens when you forget who you serve.

Canadians are tired of being divided into boxes, labels, and victim groups. They’re tired of being ruled by ideology instead of common sense. And they’re done with parties who put global causes above national interest. That’s why Davies has seven seats. Not twelve. Not twenty-four. Seven.

The working class hasn’t gone anywhere.

Bottom line, this was a funeral with a microphone. The NDP is over. Their credibility? Gone. Their influence? Nonexistent. Don Davies gave a performance that was part nostalgia, part fantasy, and entirely irrelevant & Canada and the majority of Canadian have moved on.