Shocking Treason Exposed - Canadian Politicians Selling Out to China and India!
Justin Trudeau’s Dismissive Response Leaves Canadians Outraged – Pierre Poilievre Must Take Action Now!
Folks, it's time to get angry. Really, truly angry. The latest revelations from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) should have every single Canadian seething with outrage. We're talking about treason here. Treason! Some of our federal politicians have allegedly been selling out our country to foreign powers lik…