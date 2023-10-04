Silent CRTC Power Plays and the Echoes of Billionaire Whispers
Beneath the guise of 'regulation,' a power play emerges. How billionaire broadcasting behemoths and political maneuverings threaten the very essence of Canadian free speech
It’s always interesting to me how, when the government has something particularly controversial on their hands, they tend to save it for a Friday afternoon news dump. Perhaps they think as families rush home for the weekend, preoccupied with weekend plans, they might just overlook a glaring power play. This past Friday was no different. Prime Minister J…