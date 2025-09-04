Toronto, Canada — September 4, 2025

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Finance Minister and longtime Trudeau loyalist, stood before reporters in Toronto this week and delivered what the Liberal Party is calling a message of "fiscal responsibility and ambition." In reality, it was a carefully rehearsed exercise in political misdirection.

The press conference, held on the eve of the federal cabinet's two-day retreat, was ostensibly about addressing the cost of living crisis and preparing Canadians for a budget that will include what Champagne repeatedly referred to as “adjustments,” “efficiencies,” and “modernization.” What it will actually include is austerity—and not for the political class.

Let’s walk through what he said—and what he meant.

Spending Cuts Without Accountability

Reporters asked a direct question: Have ministers submitted the required spending cut plans?

Champagne’s answer: “This was mandated by me and the Prime Minister… colleagues have responded.”

Notably absent was any detail. No departments named. No dollar amounts disclosed. The Finance Minister didn’t confirm whether the cuts have actually been proposed or reviewed—only that the request had been made.

This is not transparency. It’s optics.

When pressed on where those cuts would fall, Champagne pivoted to vague promises about “efficiency” and “technology,” citing the Canada Revenue Agency as an example of where modernization could replace manpower. He referred to the need for “value for money,” a phrase which, coming from a government that expanded federal spending by 7% over the past few years, rings hollow.

Public Service Layoffs Are Coming

Champagne was asked directly if the government’s “restraint” would lead to layoffs in the public service.

His response: “You want fine adjustments... We’ve been adding a lot of people over the last few years, COVID during the COVID period. So you’re looking at adjusting.”

Translation: Yes, there will be layoffs. But the Minister declined to say who, where, or how many. Instead, he framed it as a technical correction—despite the fact that federal employment ballooned under Trudeau, with thousands of new hires in departments and agencies with unclear mandates and minimal public accountability.

No Answers on Lost Revenue

When asked about the impact of scrapping revenue measures such as the digital services tax and retaliatory tariffs—policies that were quietly shelved after the election—Champagne once again offered no numbers.

“There will be tough choices,” he admitted. But rather than explaining where the missing revenue would be replaced, he fell back on vague assurances about “capital investment” and long-term growth.

Meanwhile, the government has committed to increased defense spending—largely due to NATO obligations—and new infrastructure investments. How will these be funded? The Finance Minister didn’t say. But history suggests it won’t be with cuts to foreign aid or corporate subsidies.

Champagne repeatedly invoked the word “ambition,” comparing 2025 to 1945—a year in which Canada emerged from World War II as an industrial power.

The analogy is telling. It suggests this government views the current moment as one of transformation, not recovery. And transformation, in Liberal Party terms, means using public money to reshape the economy along ideological lines: green energy, equity mandates, net-zero targets, and expanded federal control over housing and development.

That kind of spending isn’t going away. Champagne was clear: operational cuts may be coming, but capital investment—meaning government-funded projects and subsidies—will continue.

Kevin Rudd and the WEF Globalist Guest List.

At one point, Champagne was asked about Kevin Rudd, the former Australian Prime Minister who was scheduled to speak to cabinet but canceled at the last minute.

“Sometimes, you know, scheduling issues… these things happen,” he said.

But the question was never really about scheduling. It was about why a foreign political figure, known for his alignment with international institutions like the UN and World Economic Forum, was invited to address Canada’s federal cabinet in the first place.

Champagne’s justification was telling: “It’s always good to hear different perspectives.”

Different from whom? Certainly not from Canadians in rural Alberta or working families in suburban Ontario. The perspectives consistently sought out by this government come from academics, bankers, diplomats, and foreign policy strategists, not the people who actually live with the consequences of their policies.

What Wasn’t Said. Throughout the 20-minute Q&A, Champagne never addressed the root causes of Canada’s affordability crisis: central bank interest rate hikes, excessive federal deficits, a broken housing market, and unsustainable immigration levels.

He didn’t mention the Bank of Canada once.

He didn’t speak about federal-provincial tensions over housing supply.

He made no reference to inflation, wage stagnation, or the regulatory burdens choking out small businesses.

Instead, he recited talking points about “modernizing government,” “resilient economy,” and “supporting Canadians.”

It was performance, not policy.

Final Thoughts

So now, after ten years of press releases, photo ops, and "historic" announcements, the Liberal government wants Canadians to believe this time will be different. Let’s remember: these are the same people who announced inflation was “transitory”, who promised the budget would balance itself, and who still haven’t had the political courage to table an actual budget. They spent the better part of a month gallivanting around Europe, taking selfies with bureaucrats and talking about “shared values”—and came home without a single trade deal, investment win, or tangible outcome. And now, with zero credibility left, they want us to trust them to fix the economy they helped wreck?

Please.

They’re not solving the problem.

They are the problem.