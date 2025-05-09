The Opposition with Dan Knight

Dan Knight
8h

To everyone saying “it’s too early to blame Carney” — let’s get real. The Liberals spent five months playing musical chairs, holding a leadership race while the economy slid and the trade war with the U.S. deepened. No Parliament. No leadership. No plan. While businesses bled and manufacturing collapsed, Liberal insiders jockeyed for power. And now? We get a jobs report where public sector election hires are the only thing holding up employment.

To those who voted Liberal — you didn’t vote for stability. You rewarded the games, the delays, the silence while Ontario and the private sector got crushed. Now Ottawa is hiring temp workers to clean up the mess.

This isn’t just a policy failure. It’s the cost of treating governance like a PR stunt. And every Canadian is footing the bill.

Terry Wears
8h

Canada’s economic future is now tied to Alberta’s struggle. God bless Alberta patriots.

