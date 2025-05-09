Canada's April 2025 Labour Force Survey reads like a bureaucrat’s lullaby—“employment little changed, unemployment rate up slightly.” But behind the sterile language is a warning siren: the economy is stalling, private sector jobs are vanishing, and the only “growth” comes from taxpayer-funded government expansion.

Let’s talk facts. Employment is flat—up a pathetic 7,400 jobs. That’s 0.0% growth. In the real world, that’s called stagnation. And yet the unemployment rate jumped to 6.9%—its highest point since 2017, not counting the COVID catastrophe. That’s not “progress.” That’s failure.

And who’s getting crushed? Core-aged women, 25 to 54 years old—the reliable, educated engine of Canada’s workforce. They lost 60,000 jobs in a single month. Most of that was part-time work, which tells you exactly what’s happening: the service sector is collapsing under inflation, high taxes, and regulatory strangulation. And yet, in classic swamp fashion, the media will still call this a “strong labour market.”

Meanwhile, public administration employment surged—+37,000 jobs, almost all temporary roles related to the federal election. Translation: Carney’s Liberals bought jobs with your tax dollars so they could cling to power. That’s not stimulus—it’s electioneering dressed up as economic policy.

And let’s not ignore Ontario, the industrial heart of the country. It lost 35,000 jobs, including 33,000 in manufacturing alone. That’s not just a number—it’s families, communities, and livelihoods being torched by globalism, carbon taxes, and Liberal indifference. The auto sector in Windsor? Gutted. Unemployment there is 10.7%. But don’t worry, Carney’s got a climate fund for that.

It gets worse. Compared to the U.S., our unemployment rate is now 1.6 points higher—the widest gap in years. And why wouldn’t it be? While America reindustrializes under energy abundance and deregulation, Canada is drowning in climate regulations, sky-high immigration, and anti-growth economic dogma with the Liberals and Carney who seem to think this is their new mandate.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: the Canadian economy is no longer run to create prosperity. It’s run to manage decline—with government gigs and inflationary wage gains masking a deeper rot. This is Carneyomics: no real growth, rising unemployment, collapsing productivity, and more Canadians dependent on the state.

Mark Carney didn’t fix Trudeau’s disaster. He repackaged it with a Bay Street accent and a Harvard résumé. But the policies? Same swamp. Same carbon taxes. Same suffocating bureaucracy. Same contempt for working Canadians.

We were promised change. What we got is a new face for the same failed agenda.

And unless Canadians wake up, the April jobs report is just the beginning.